Statesboro, GA

pissed_off_southerner
2d ago

The headline is pure race baiting. The facts of the case prove that he did in fact commit a crime. The way the article is written does nothing more than continue to divide us as a nation.

Rude Boy
3d ago

Those laws was made for white people,no one else, say I'm racist,it's the truth,if it was the other way around,you no the answer to that.

Van Sikes
3d ago

He pulled the trigger and according to the testimony of his girlfriend, she didn't hear any racial slurs hollered at him.

WJBF

Attempted Murder suspect wanted in Allendale County

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Allendale County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in locating an Attempted Murder suspect. On September 23, 2022, in the early evening hours the Allendale County Communication Center (ACCC) received a 911 call about a shooting that occurred at the Morris Holmes Park, in Allendale SC.
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
Grice Connect

Bulloch homeowner shoots unknown intruder

Bulloch County Sheriff's deputies and investigators responded on Thursday, September 23, 2022 at approximately 8:30pm, to the 100 block of Hopeulikit Lane in Bulloch County in reference to a man sustaining a gunshot wound.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Marc Wilson sentenced to 10 years

On Tuesday, a Sharpsburg man was sentenced to 10 years in prison, the longest sentence possible, for a June 2020 shooting in Statesboro that killed a teenage girl. William Marcus "Marc" Wilson, 23, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter on Aug. 31, after shooting at the truck that Haley Hutcheson, then 17, was riding in. Wilson, the biracial son of former Coweta County fire Chief Pat Wilson, had said that he was defending himself and his white girlfriend from a racist attack. He and his girlfriend, who was in the car with him, testified that the truck was trying to run them off the road.
SHARPSBURG, GA
wtoc.com

1 person dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting in Screven Co

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is dead and another hospitalized following a shooting Sunday. According to Sheriff Mike Kile, sheriff's investigators and the GBI are investigating a shooting that took place around noon on Friendship Circle.
SCREVEN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

School Threat Arrest: Student charged in Jesup following social media post

JESUP, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A student has been charged following a threat made on social media involving Wayne County High School. According to the Jesup Police Department, authorities received word of a possible threat of school violence on Wednesday afternoon. The student identified as being responsible for the threat was taken into custody a few hours later without incident.
JESUP, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham Co. Police searching for suspect who assaulted woman at Quacco Rd. housing complex

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating after a woman was assaulted at a housing complex on Quacco Road. It happened around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday at The Preserve in the 600 block of Quacco Road. According to police, the woman told detectives the man entered her apartment through an unlocked door and immediately began to attack her. She says the man left when another person who lives at the apartment entered the room.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

4 teenagers arrested after deadly shooting in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORT, Ga. (WTOC) - Four teenagers are in custody charged with the murder of 24-year-old Dion Farmer. Farmer was shot and killed outside a Rice Creek subdivision clubhouse in Port Wentworth in August. The Port Wentworth Police Department released the names of those charged after 17-year-old Jahaune Butler was...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
wtoc.com

Wayne Co. High School student arrested for terroristic threats

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Police say a Wayne County High School student is facing felony charges after making threats against the school on Wednesday. Jesup Police Chief Perry Morgan says the threat happened after school hours around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday. This means the school didn’t have to be placed on lockdown, and there weren’t any immediate impacts to the school’s schedule.
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Former Alderman Tony Thomas arrested on theft charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Former Savannah Alderman Tony Thomas was arrested on Tuesday on felony theft charges. Police arrested Thomas at 11:15 a.m. and charged the 55-year-old alderman with felony theft by taking. He was booked into the Chatham County Jail and posted $2400 bond the same day. According to the police report, Thomas was […]
Grice Connect

Wilson sentenced to ten years, granted time served

On Tuesday, September 20, Marcus “Marc” Wilson was sentenced to the maximum of ten years in prison for the offense of committing involuntary manslaughter in the death of Haley Hutcheson. Both the State and the defense presented their sentencing arguments and brought witnesses, beginning at 2pm in Statesboro....
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Student arrested due to school violence threat in Jesup

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - A student is facing charges after a school threat in Jesup. The Jesup Police Department says the student was arrested on Wednesday just hours after they were notified about the possible threat. Police say the student will be charged with terroristic threats and acts as well...
JESUP, GA
wtoc.com

Suspect arrested after police chase in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect was arrested Saturday following a police chase. According to officials, a trooper was monitoring the Garden City Police Department radio traffic and overheard they were attempting to stop a Chevrolet Impala on Bay Street around 5:45 p.m. The trooper joined the chase after the...
WSAV News 3

Savannah police officer arrested Monday in connection to domestic dispute

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah Police Department (SPD) officer was arrested on Monday. Police charged Keith Roland, 23, with aggravated assault and terroristic threats and acts. According to the arrest report, this is in connection with a domestic dispute. WSAV is working to learn more and we’ll bring that to you when it becomes […]
wtoc.com

Man arrested following shooting in Vidalia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One person is in the hospital and another is in jail after a shooting in Vidalia. Vidalia Police say they were called to West Pine Street over reports of a man with a gunshot wound around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The victim was life-flighted to a...
VIDALIA, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah man found dead in backyard of Tattnall County home

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating after a man was found dead in the backyard of a home in Glennville on Monday. On Sept. 19 at 7:30 a.m., the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a deceased man in the backyard of a home on Harvey […]
GLENNVILLE, GA
