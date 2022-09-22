Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News
Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
Are the Dallas Cowboys Going to Sign Retired Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger?
Less than a year after Ben Roethlisberger officially retired from the Pittsburgh Steelers after 18 seasons, the Dallas Cowboys are allegedly considering signing the former NFL quarterback. Sports Illustrated reports that Ben Roethlisberger may see himself in Dallas as the next quarterback to sign. He is currently sitting at 50/1...
Tom Brady Added To Buccaneers Injury Report Today
Tom Brady was added to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' injury report on Friday. The veteran quarterback is listed with a right finger injury, but notched full participation in today's practice session. Reporters noticed Brady's apparent finger issue throughout the week, but he hadn't been officially added to the injury report...
Yardbarker
Dak Done in Dallas? McCarthy & Zeke Forced to React to Jerry Jones “Welcoming” QB Controversy.
The Cowboys have never been shy about inviting controversy into their locker room. Least of all at QB. Even the Hall of Fame QB, Troy Aikman, struggled to win over the Dallas fan base at the beginning of his career. After Dak signed a massive extension last year, most fans thought his job was secure, but despite Prescott making over 40 million dollars this season, Jerry Jones proclaimed that there is a chance Cooper Rush may win the starting job. Jerry went so far that he even said he ‘welcomed’ the QB controversy if Rush continues to play well.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video
The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 4
ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings following Week 4 of the 2022 regular season. Week 4 was another eventful one, with several notable results taking place, including Oklahoma's stunning upset loss to Kansas State on Saturday night. ESPN's computer model has updated its...
College Football Insider Suggests Major Coach Could Be Fired This Weekend
If the Auburn Tigers lose today against the Missouri Tigers, they could have a new coach come Monday morning. Fox college football insider Bruce Feldman suggested that Bryan Harsin could be fired if Auburn loses today. "You have a coach here who really has got nobody supporting him,” Feldman said on FOX’s Big Noon Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral
Two weeks ago, the Texas Longhorns took the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Nick Saban's team entered as the heavy favorite, but the Longhorns gave the Tide everything they could handle. In the end, Alabama won the game 20-19 thanks to an injury to quarterback Quinn Ewers.
Look: Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit Is Going Viral Today
Erin Andrews is once again dominating the sideline with her outfit game. The Fox Sports sideline reporter is on the call for Sunday afternoon's "Game of the Week" between the Buccaneers and the Packers. Andrews is rocking a pretty awesome sun hat. Hey, it's hot in Florida on Sunday afternoon,...
Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele
Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
Erin Andrews Reacts To Tom Brady's Sideline Tantrum
Last weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a minor tantrum on the sideline, tossing his Microsoft Surface tablet and helmet on the sideline. Sideline reporter Erin Andrews was right there for all of the action. She said she loves to see when Brady is fired up on the sideline.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ime Udoka reportedly made ‘unwanted comments’ to female Celtics staffer after alleged affair
Udoka has been suspended by the Celtics for the entire 2022-23 season. The Red Sox lost to the Yankees 5-4 on Thursday. The two teams will play again in New York at 7:05 p.m. Tomorrow, Boston College football travels to Florida State at 8 p.m. And on Sunday, the Patriots’...
Stephen A. Smith Getting Crushed For His Ime Udoka Comments Today
Since the news of Ime Udoka's suspension broke on Thursday, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has been outspoken in his defense of the Boston Celtics coach. On Friday morning's episode of First Take, Smith called the suspension "utter bulls--t" and described Udoka's behavior as "common." Smith is taking some serious...
NFL World Reacts To Viral Dolphins Cheerleader
The Miami Dolphins are one of the hottest teams in the NFL - yes, that's a sentence that was just written. After years of middling play, the Dolphins appear to be a legitimate playoff contender this season. The addition of Tyreek Hill has elevated the play of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has lifted the team to a 2-0 start.
College Football Head Coach Expected To Be Fired Monday
A Power 5 college football coach is expected to be fired on Monday, per reports. Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins is expected to be let go on Monday. ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel shared the latest on Collins on Sunday afternoon. "The buyout for Geoff Collins if he’s...
College Football World Reacts To Unfortunate Arch Manning, Isidore Newman News
Five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning and Isidore Newman High School lost their first game of the season on Friday night. The senior QB failed to lead his team to victory in an away matchup against the Many Tigers, falling by eight points with a 25-17 final score. The college football...
Mike Tomlin Makes Huge Decision on Mitch Trubisky After Rough TNF Loss
Following the Pittsburgh Steelers losing to rival Cleveland Browns 17-29, head coach Mike Tomlin made a huge decision about Mitch Trubisky’s position on the NFL team. Fox News reports that during a brief press conference following the Pittsburgh Steeler’s second straight loss, Mike Tomlin stated that Pittsburgh’s inability to stop Browns’ running Nick Chubb was their “greatest” mistake.
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones reveals why Cowboys traded Amari Cooper
After posting back-to-back games with over 100 receiving yards and a touchdown, NFL veteran receiver Amari Cooper is making the Dallas Cowboys look pretty bad for trading him to the Cleveland Browns in return for just a fifth-round pick as fans blasted the decision on Thursday night. But apparently, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has his reasons.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
617K+
Followers
76K+
Post
346M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0