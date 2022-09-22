Read full article on original website
SGA hears about possible tuition increase
Fort Hays State University’s Student Government Association was informed tuition, housing and dining expenses will most likely increase by a modest margin for FHSU students in the next year at their weekly meeting on Thursday. Wesley Wintch, vice president for administration and finance, was the guest speaker at this...
Hays farm uses goats to clear weeds as alternative to chemicals
John Bird and his wife, Jo Ann Jennings, have land along Big Creek on the edge of Hays that had been overgrown with weeds. The couple wanted to avoid using chemicals to kill the weeds, and the location of the strip of land near buildings made burning impractical. Instead, the...
Larned Chamber cuts ribbon on two new Broadway eateries
Mini donuts, stuffed waffles, energy drinks, and Middle Eastern food. That's what makes Rock'n Rooster Baked Mini Donuts and Rawya's Middle Eastern Cuisine unique to the area. The businesses have been open since June, but last week Larned Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for the two eateries located at 1123 Broadway Street in Larned.
GoFundMe for family of infant who died in Kansas house fire
ELLIS COUNTY—Friends have established a GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of an infant who lost her life in a house fire Wednesday in Hays. "If everyone could even donate $1 to help them pay for their baby’s funeral and medical expenses, daily items that they might need, and help to get them in a place as they are staying with family at this time," organizer Jessican Schmidt wrote. "It is a tragic time right now for them and could use all the help they can get."
Mill Valley, Hutchinson make moves in new KSHSAA classifications
The new Kansas State High School Activities Association Classifications are likely good news for Great Bend teams. Class 5A powerhouse Mill Valley is moving to Class 6A, and Hutchinson will offset that move by dropping down to Class 5A. With a listed enrollment of 924, Great Bend High School remains...
Infant killed in Hays house fire
The drought situation is serious, but not dire for the Wichita metro area. Video circulating on social media shows the attack on the Southeast High School freshman.
Barton County Sheriff's Booking Activity (9/22)
BOOKED: Mario Arias on Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for Contempt of Court, bond set at $947.50 cash only; and on two Great Bend Municipal Court warrants for Failure to Appear, bonds totaling $2,500 C/S. BOOKED: James Hazlett, returning from KDOC for district court. BOOKED: Zackery Jacobs on two Barton...
Tigers score big in win over Ouachita Baptist
The Fort Hays State men’s soccer team continued their homestand by facing the Tigers of Ouachita Baptist on Thursday. The two teams are on opposite sides of the conference standings with Fort Hays in second place and Ouachita Baptist finding themselves second to the bottom of the league with a winless 0-6-2 record entering the contest. Fort Hays beat Ouachita Baptist 4-0.
