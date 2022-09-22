Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
County to beef up ambulance service in wake of hospital closure
LEE COUNTY - Lee County Supervisors will be considering a move to add up to nine additional staff to the Lee County EMS staff on Monday. The move is in response to the pending closure of Blessing Keokuk Hospital on Oct. 1. With the closure of the hospital there will be no 24-hour emergency hospital services in Keokuk. The city will have medical clinics in operation, but they aren't open continuously.
iowa.media
DNR drops fine against Ottumwa man for backyard junk
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources rescinded its fine for a rural Ottumwa man with a pit of trash in his back yard. (Photo by Anthony Kerker/Iowa DNR) A rural Ottumwa man has cleaned a crater filled with junk in his backyard after the state levied a $7,000 fine against him in June after repeated requests to remove the trash, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
1 injured in semi crash on I-80 in Henry County
One person was taken to a regional hospital, but three people from LeClaire escaped injuries on Saturday afternoon after the minivan they were in was struck by debris from a fiery semi tractor trailer accident on I-80 in Henry County. On September 24 at about 1 p.m., Jose Guzman, a 66-year-old man from Naples, FL […]
northwestmoinfo.com
EAB Found in 93rd Iowa County
(Radio Iowa) The emerald ash borer (EAB) has now been discovered in all but six of Iowa’s 99 counties. The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed that Mitchell County is the 93rd county with an E-A-B infestation. Larvae were collected near Spring Park in rural Osage and federal identification confirmed them as the invasive insect. It is the ninth confirmed infestation this year. The only counties now without an E-A-B infestation are Plymouth, Woodbury, Monona, Osceola, Emmett, and Palo Alto counties in western and northwest Iowa. The Ag Department says the invasive insect is a threat to native ash tree species — with the damage from the larva typically killing a tree within two to four years after infestation.
kciiradio.com
New Business to Take the Place of Smouse House
At the September 20th Washington City Council meeting, the council unanimously approved the major site plan for Scooter’s Coffee which will move into the lot that the historic Smouse House occupied. The demolition date for the Smouse House has been set for Monday, September 26th. The Washington Historic Preservation...
KATV
Adair County deputy arrested for a Washington County shooting incident Friday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An Adair County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested Friday night for a Washington County shooting incident that happened in early September, our news content partners at 40/29 News reported. According to a Washington County prosecutor, Deputy Travis Adams faces charges of aggravated assault and first-degree...
Pen City Current
St. Paul man charged with homicide in 2021 accident
LEE COUNTY - A St. Paul man has been charged with homicide after a collision that took place last March on U.S. 61 south near Fort Madison. Robert Lavern Keith, 27, of St. Paul, has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle Reckless Driving, a class C Felony, for his involvement in the traffic accident that occurred on March 2, 2021 that claimed the life of Andy Joe Annegers, 62, of Gladstone, Illinois.
kciiradio.com
Motor Vehicle vs. Horse-Drawn Buggy Collision In Johnson County
Tuesday, a collision was reported to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 7:06 a.m. 63-year-old John Mast,was driving his vehicle eastbound near the intersection of 540th Street SW and Eagle Avenue SW when he collided with a horse-drawn buggy. The buggy was operated by 75-year-old Simon Borkholder, who was traveling in the same direction. Both individuals are residents of Kalona.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Friday, September 23rd, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- A second woman involved in the vandalism of the Dakota Access pipeline was sentenced to six years in federal prison. Ruby Montoya admitted to cutting holes in the pipeline in several locations, and setting fire to equipment in Mahaska, Boone, and Wapello Counties, from November 2016 to May of 2017. Montoya, who is 32 and living in Arizona, was joined by Jessica Reznicek. Reznicek is serving eight years in prison. Montoya was also ordered to pay nearly three-point-two million dollars in restitution. The two were arrested after vandalizing a sign at the Iowa Utilities Board office after admitting they did the vandalism -- saying they were trying to protect water supplies from the pipeline.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports two arrests on Thursday, September 22
The Highway Patrol in Putnam County arrested two people on Thursday for alleged drug violations. Thirty-four-year-old Kayla Bramhall of Worthington and 30-year-old Jerry Williams of Kirksville have been accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, possession of fewer than ten grams of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bramhall also is accused of failure to register a motor vehicle, no proof of insurance, and no seat belt. Williams also has an alleged seat belt violation.
ktvo.com
Specialist reassembling Rongey's skeleton to determine manner of death
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Adair County coroner is still waiting to learn the cause and manner of death for murder suspect Jesse Rongey. The Kirksville man’s skeletal remains were found in a ditch in an undisclosed wooded area along Youngstown Trail on September 6, 2022. Dental records confirmed...
KIMT
Iowa Secretary of State warns citizens about continuing election disinformation
DES MOINES, Iowa - Secretary of State Paul Pate is again sounding the alarm about election misinformation and disinformation. Pate says this wee a vote in Mahaska County who had requested an absentee ballot reported receiving a call from an out-of-state number falsely telling him he could register his ballot over the phone and there is no need to return it to the county auditor’s office. The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.
ottumwaradio.com
Gregg Meyer
Gregg “Moose” Eugene Meyer, 60, of Keosauqua passed away at his home on Wednesday September 21, 2022. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11AM prior to the service on Saturday October 1, 2022 at Pedrick Funeral home in Keosauqua, with a memorial service beginning at 11:00AM with Pastor Jerry Hoover officiating. Private burial of cremains will be at a later date in Vernon Cemetery. Memorials to Vernon Cemetery may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the family at 23004 Quail Road, Keosauqua, IA 52565.
ottumwaradio.com
Arizona Woman Sentenced for Damaging Dakota Access Pipeline
An Arizona woman was sentenced to six years in federal prison for damaging the Dakota Access pipeline at several locations in southern Iowa. 32-year-old Ruby Katherine Montoya was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release following her prison term and pay nearly $3.2 million in restitution. Montoya was previously convicted for conspiracy to damage an energy facility.
kyoutv.com
Bloomfield woman injured after being hit by a truck west of Eldon
ELDON, Iowa (KYOU) - A woman was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a GMC box truck early Thursday morning. The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office said it happened just after 5 a.m. on Highway 16, west of Eldon. Officials said the truck hit Makayla White, 29, of...
3 News Now
Out-of-state number called Iowan with election misinformation, secretary of state reports
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate said voters should be on the lookout for election misinformation after an Iowa voter reportedly received a phone call with incorrect voting instructions. Pate’s office received information this week that a Mahaska County voter received a call from an out-of-state number. The caller told...
ottumwaradio.com
Ronald Young
Ronald L. Young, 84, of Oskaloosa, died Tuesday, September 21, 2022, at the MHP Hospice Serenity House in Oskaloosa. He was born August 26, 1938, in Sigourney, Iowa, the son of Harold “Bart” and Margaret Dumont Young. He graduated from Oskaloosa High School with the class of 1956. On August 20, 1967, he was united in marriage to Patricia Brummel in Lancaster, Missouri. Years later they divorced.
KCJJ
1 injured in buggy vs. car accident near Kalona
One person was injured in a Tuesday morning car vs. buggy accident northwest of Kalona. According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the accident scene near 540th Street and Eagle Avenue just after 7am. An investigation determined that the driver of the car, identified as 63-year-old John Mast of Kalona, was travelling eastbound on 540th Street when his vision was obstructed by sun glare. Mast collided with a horse-drawn buggy being driven by 75-year-old Simon Borkholder of Kalona. Borkholder sustained injuries and was transported by ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where he remains.
ottumwaradio.com
Richard Hopkins
Richard Andrew Hopkins, age 92 of Unionville, Iowa passed away Tuesday, September 20, 2022 surrounded by his family. Richard was born on January 9, 1930 in the middle of a massive snowstorm in Udell, Iowa, the son of James Delbert Hopkins and Gessie (Swaim) Hopkins. He graduated from the last graduating class of Unionville High School in 1949.
