Forget what you knew about La bohéme, and for that matter, discard all your preconceptions about opera. Without a doubt Boston Lyric Opera’s staging of Puccini’s evergreen masterpiece entered the annals of memorable shows which have occupied the legendary Colonial Theater over its 123 years. Stage director Yuval Sharon remained completely true to the musical and textural demands of the classic while breaking ground by ringing changes on the order of acts.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO