Mostly sunny and warmer, highs near 92 in Paso Robles. 89 in Atascadero. NNE winds 5-10 miles per hour. Overnight, mostly clear, lows near 53. NW winds 5-10 miles per hour. Tomorrow, mostly sunny, high’s near 93 in Paso Robles. 90 in Atascadero. SW winds 10-15 miles per hour.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO