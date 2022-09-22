Fall’s version of the heat stuck around today, only a few degrees above average, but still hot since it is above 90 degrees. But it is a nice close to the weekend, a great night to jump into a pool if you feel the desire too! The rest of the evening will be a little warm as it will take time for the temperatures to cool off this evening, but a rather cool morning is in store for us with low bottoming out in the upper 50s to low 60s. With it being fall, it’s that time of year to dress for California's “sweata weather” in the morning and “summa weather” in the evening.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO