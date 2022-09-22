Read full article on original website
CHAT announces that construction on Everhart Village is to begin Monday
CHICO, Calif. - In a Facebook post, the Chico Housing Action Team has announced that construction on Everhart Village will start on Monday. Everhart Village will be located at 540 Cohasset Rd., and will consist of 20 tiny homes for the homeless. “After two years of hard work, planning, research...
Construction on new casino near Chico continues
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Some may have noticed a large tent on the side of Highway 99 and Highway 149 in Butte County, on the south bank of Clear Creek, south of Chico and just off Openshaw Road. The Mechoopda Tribe owns the land. In May, Tribe Spokesman Doug Elmets...
Northern California fire district closing stations due to budget restraints, inflation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Northern California fire district is closing some of its stations indefinitely and blaming rising inflation among other things. In doing so, they hope to save more than a million dollars in revenue costs. "South Placer Fire District’s operational costs have increased faster than its...
Thousands celebrate Chico's 150th birthday
CHICO, Calif. - Thousands of people came together to celebrate Chico’s 150th birthday on Saturday. The event was held at the Meriam Park Barn with dozens of vendors, food trucks, and agencies lining the surrounding streets. People also had the chance to check out the Enloe Flightcare helicopters and fire engines from the Chico Fire Department and CAL FIRE.
Firefighters extinguish structure fire in Cohasset Saturday
COHASSET, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit firefighters were at the scene of a fire on Vilas Road near Roz Lane in Cohasset on Saturday. The fire destroyed a single-wide mobile home. It is no longer a threat to vegetation or outbuildings. CAL FIRE says that there were no injuries...
Vehicles burned during 2-acre vegetation fire in Tehama County
EL CAMINO, Calif. — Firefighters responded to a 2-acre vegetation fire in the El Camino area of Tehama County, west of Los Molinos and east of Interstate 5. According to Cal Fire's Tehama-Glenn Unit, the Oat Fire started off Oat Avenue. The fire spread to non-operable vehicles and created...
Pain at the pump: Rising gas prices in Butte County
CHICO, Calif. - The average cost of gas per gallon in California is now $5.58– an increase of 27 cents from last month and 14 cents from last week. AAA says the average price in butte county is $5.31 for a gallon of regular unleaded in Butte County. Last month it was $5.12, so that's an extra 19 cents that people are paying now.
Almost 200 PG&E customers without power in Red Bluff area Sunday
RED BLUFF, Calif. 12:36 P.M. UPDATE - Power has been restored to 235 out of 426 PG&E customers in the Red Bluff area on Sunday, according to the PG&E outage map. The map says that power went out at around 3:08 a.m., and the estimated restoration time for the remaining 191 customers is 5 p.m.
Mosquito Fire evacuees have mixed feelings about new campgrounds
FORESTHILL, Calif. — All evacuation orders have been lifted for the Mosquito Fire in Placer County, but Foresthill residents have other concerns as they return to their homes. Mosquito Fire evacuees are happy to be back home, but have mixed feelings on talks about a new campground potentially being...
The Mosquito Fire in Foresthill
While many have been concerned about the raging heat and lack of water, a new threat has been laid out to the citizens of California with what is now currently known as the Mosquito Fire of Foresthill. Starting Sept. 6, 2022, the Mosquito Fire began raging through the Foresthill area,...
Gold Rush Car Show returns to Oroville Saturday
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Gold Rush Car Show returns to downtown Oroville on Saturday. The event, hosted by the Oro Dam Cruisers, is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the state theatre at 1489 Myers St. The event costs $20 and...
Sheriff’s Blotter Sept 20-22: Doorbell cameras to the rescue
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 20-22, 2022. September 20. Innocent...
Storm Tracker Forecast: Modest cooling ahead
Fall’s version of the heat stuck around today, only a few degrees above average, but still hot since it is above 90 degrees. But it is a nice close to the weekend, a great night to jump into a pool if you feel the desire too! The rest of the evening will be a little warm as it will take time for the temperatures to cool off this evening, but a rather cool morning is in store for us with low bottoming out in the upper 50s to low 60s. With it being fall, it’s that time of year to dress for California's “sweata weather” in the morning and “summa weather” in the evening.
18-year-old riding bike hit by vehicle in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A man riding a bike in Chico was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday morning, according to the CHP. The CHP said Degene Dean was driving north on the Skyway and was approaching the crosswalk at the northbound Highway 99 onramp.
Two fatal crashes in Yuba County occur within minutes of each other
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter Office released two fatal vehicle collision reports that both happened around 6:45 p.m. on Friday. New York Flat Road CHP said that a 27-year-old female, of El Dorado Hills, was driving a gray Ford F-250 southbound on New York Flat Road and Jonathan Jordan, 44, […]
Rocklin man arrested in $2.2 million embezzlement scheme
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said it arrested a man suspected of embezzling $2.2 million from a profit-sharing fund meant for retirees of business based in Sutter County. The department said that trustees of a retirement investments fund for employees of an agriculture company contacted the...
Storm Tracker Weather: Heating up and drying out this weekend
Some places are starting off a little warm this morning with some places in the mid to upper 60s. This is about 5 degrees warmer than this time yesterday for some. A light north wind may be the culprit for places along the I5 corridor. Chico and Oroville are sitting in the upper 50s to low 60s. Warmer weather is in store for everyone today as a ridge of high pressure strengthens its influence over the west coast. Highs today will top off in the mid-upper 80s to around 90 degrees for the valley. This is pretty close to average for this time of year.
Wrongful death lawsuit filed against City of Chico, police department
CHICO, Calif. - A wrongful death lawsuit was filed against the City of Chico and two police officers in connection with an officer-involved shooting in 2015. The father of Eddie "Gabe" Sanchez is suing the city, the police department and officers Mark Bass and David Bailey, claiming excessive force. The...
Some Areas in the Emerald Counties Received 7 Inches…How Much Rain Did You Get?
All the weather buffs we know have been comparing rain totals from the last five days. The National Weather Service has compiled the numbers across our region and shows an impressive range of numbers. According to their calculations, “Five day storm total precipitation from Saturday to Wednesday ranged from 12/100’s...
SWAT search of Chico home ends with body found, man arrested for ID theft
CHICO, Calif. - A Chico man was arrested on dozens of counts of identity theft and and check fraud. It happened at a home where a body was found on Wednesday. Darren Pirtle, 57, was arrested on 51 felony counts of making fictitious checks and having someone else's credit cards and identification.
