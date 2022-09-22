ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

actionnewsnow.com

CHAT announces that construction on Everhart Village is to begin Monday

CHICO, Calif. - In a Facebook post, the Chico Housing Action Team has announced that construction on Everhart Village will start on Monday. Everhart Village will be located at 540 Cohasset Rd., and will consist of 20 tiny homes for the homeless. “After two years of hard work, planning, research...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Construction on new casino near Chico continues

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Some may have noticed a large tent on the side of Highway 99 and Highway 149 in Butte County, on the south bank of Clear Creek, south of Chico and just off Openshaw Road. The Mechoopda Tribe owns the land. In May, Tribe Spokesman Doug Elmets...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Thousands celebrate Chico's 150th birthday

CHICO, Calif. - Thousands of people came together to celebrate Chico’s 150th birthday on Saturday. The event was held at the Meriam Park Barn with dozens of vendors, food trucks, and agencies lining the surrounding streets. People also had the chance to check out the Enloe Flightcare helicopters and fire engines from the Chico Fire Department and CAL FIRE.
CHICO, CA
City
Oroville, CA
Local
California Government
Oroville, CA
Government
actionnewsnow.com

Firefighters extinguish structure fire in Cohasset Saturday

COHASSET, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit firefighters were at the scene of a fire on Vilas Road near Roz Lane in Cohasset on Saturday. The fire destroyed a single-wide mobile home. It is no longer a threat to vegetation or outbuildings. CAL FIRE says that there were no injuries...
COHASSET, CA
krcrtv.com

Vehicles burned during 2-acre vegetation fire in Tehama County

EL CAMINO, Calif. — Firefighters responded to a 2-acre vegetation fire in the El Camino area of Tehama County, west of Los Molinos and east of Interstate 5. According to Cal Fire's Tehama-Glenn Unit, the Oat Fire started off Oat Avenue. The fire spread to non-operable vehicles and created...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Pain at the pump: Rising gas prices in Butte County

CHICO, Calif. - The average cost of gas per gallon in California is now $5.58– an increase of 27 cents from last month and 14 cents from last week. AAA says the average price in butte county is $5.31 for a gallon of regular unleaded in Butte County. Last month it was $5.12, so that's an extra 19 cents that people are paying now.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Almost 200 PG&E customers without power in Red Bluff area Sunday

RED BLUFF, Calif. 12:36 P.M. UPDATE - Power has been restored to 235 out of 426 PG&E customers in the Red Bluff area on Sunday, according to the PG&E outage map. The map says that power went out at around 3:08 a.m., and the estimated restoration time for the remaining 191 customers is 5 p.m.
RED BLUFF, CA
norsenotes.com

The Mosquito Fire in Foresthill

While many have been concerned about the raging heat and lack of water, a new threat has been laid out to the citizens of California with what is now currently known as the Mosquito Fire of Foresthill. Starting Sept. 6, 2022, the Mosquito Fire began raging through the Foresthill area,...
FORESTHILL, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Gold Rush Car Show returns to Oroville Saturday

OROVILLE, Calif. - The Gold Rush Car Show returns to downtown Oroville on Saturday. The event, hosted by the Oro Dam Cruisers, is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the state theatre at 1489 Myers St. The event costs $20 and...
OROVILLE, CA
Plumas County News

Sheriff’s Blotter Sept 20-22: Doorbell cameras to the rescue

Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for Sept 20-22, 2022. September 20. Innocent...
QUINCY, CA
News Break
Politics
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast: Modest cooling ahead

Fall’s version of the heat stuck around today, only a few degrees above average, but still hot since it is above 90 degrees. But it is a nice close to the weekend, a great night to jump into a pool if you feel the desire too! The rest of the evening will be a little warm as it will take time for the temperatures to cool off this evening, but a rather cool morning is in store for us with low bottoming out in the upper 50s to low 60s. With it being fall, it’s that time of year to dress for California's “sweata weather” in the morning and “summa weather” in the evening.
CALIFORNIA STATE
actionnewsnow.com

18-year-old riding bike hit by vehicle in Chico

CHICO, Calif. - A man riding a bike in Chico was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday morning, according to the CHP. The CHP said Degene Dean was driving north on the Skyway and was approaching the crosswalk at the northbound Highway 99 onramp.
CHICO, CA
FOX40

Two fatal crashes in Yuba County occur within minutes of each other

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol Yuba-Sutter Office released two fatal vehicle collision reports that both happened around 6:45 p.m. on Friday. New York Flat Road CHP said that a 27-year-old female, of El Dorado Hills, was driving a gray Ford F-250 southbound on New York Flat Road and Jonathan Jordan, 44, […]
YUBA COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Rocklin man arrested in $2.2 million embezzlement scheme

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said it arrested a man suspected of embezzling $2.2 million from a profit-sharing fund meant for retirees of business based in Sutter County. The department said that trustees of a retirement investments fund for employees of an agriculture company contacted the...
ROSEVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Weather: Heating up and drying out this weekend

Some places are starting off a little warm this morning with some places in the mid to upper 60s. This is about 5 degrees warmer than this time yesterday for some. A light north wind may be the culprit for places along the I5 corridor. Chico and Oroville are sitting in the upper 50s to low 60s. Warmer weather is in store for everyone today as a ridge of high pressure strengthens its influence over the west coast. Highs today will top off in the mid-upper 80s to around 90 degrees for the valley. This is pretty close to average for this time of year.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Wrongful death lawsuit filed against City of Chico, police department

CHICO, Calif. - A wrongful death lawsuit was filed against the City of Chico and two police officers in connection with an officer-involved shooting in 2015. The father of Eddie "Gabe" Sanchez is suing the city, the police department and officers Mark Bass and David Bailey, claiming excessive force. The...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

SWAT search of Chico home ends with body found, man arrested for ID theft

CHICO, Calif. - A Chico man was arrested on dozens of counts of identity theft and and check fraud. It happened at a home where a body was found on Wednesday. Darren Pirtle, 57, was arrested on 51 felony counts of making fictitious checks and having someone else's credit cards and identification.

