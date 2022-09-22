ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Stephen A. Smith on Ime Udoka Story: ‘Plenty of White Folks in Professional Sports That’s Doing Their Thing’

By Trace William Cowen
Complex
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 134

Ann Mcinshtel
3d ago

I guarantee you Steve know some 🏳folk that's doing it... he might be loud but he is not stupid and nothing will be done because if he start calling out names lol!!!

Reply(2)
13
Patty Kennedy
2d ago

The woman’s husband reported it! I don’t think it has anything to do about race! Stephen A should get the facts , which he never does, before he runs his mouth like broken water main!

Reply(9)
26
Dee Bee
3d ago

Always makes it a race issue never ever stays in topic and ESPN can't fire him because he'll yell racist white people BS as usual if he was white he'd of been fired years ago

Reply(5)
19
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Malika Andrews Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith upset a lot of people with the way he came to the defense of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka following his one-year suspension. Malika Andrews was among the upset, and she made sure Stephen A. understood why. During today's edition of First Take, Andrews called...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
People

Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami

Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Kyrie Irving’s message about the Boston Celtics

Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics experienced something of a messy divorce. Understandably, there are still a lot of hurt feelings stemming from that. The ugly dynamic between the two sides was on full display when Celtics fans called for Irving’s arrest and he was the victim of an ugly bottle-throwing incident.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Stephen A Smith
The Spun

Look: Nia Long Gives First Public Comments Since Ime Udoka News

Nia Long has offered her first public comments since Thursday's news about her fiancé, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. The Hollywood actress reportedly found out about Udoka's affair within the last few days, despite the Celtics organization knowing about it for months now. "The outpouring of love and...
BOSTON, MA
HollywoodLife

LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch

LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
NBA
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Fires Back After Ben Simmons Called Him Out: "The Reason Why People Don't Know What's Going On Is Because You Ain't Talking."

Ben Simmons stirred the pot this week after starring in a revealing interview with former teammate JJ Redick. The Brooklyn Nets star is getting ready to face a new season with a different team and took his chance to talk about all the stuff that happened in the past year and how he's feeling ahead of the 2022-23 season.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#The Boston Celtics
RadarOnline

Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera

Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Getting Crushed For His Ime Udoka Comments Today

Since the news of Ime Udoka's suspension broke on Thursday, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has been outspoken in his defense of the Boston Celtics coach. On Friday morning's episode of First Take, Smith called the suspension "utter bulls--t" and described Udoka's behavior as "common." Smith is taking some serious...
BOSTON, MA
People

Nia Long Speaks Out amid Fiancé Ime Udoka's Alleged Affair, Suspension from Celtics

In a statement to PEOPLE, Nia Long addressed the "outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time" following rumors of Ime Udoka's alleged affair Nia Long is prioritizing her family.  The Fatal Affair actress issued a statement exclusively to PEOPLE after her fiancé, Ime Udoka, was suspended from his role as head coach of the Boston Celtics following an alleged affair with a female staff member. "The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Matt Barnes Has Troubling Comment About Ime Udoka

There appears to be some unearthed details regarding the Ime Udoka situation in Boston. ESPN NBA analyst Matt Barnes initially defended the Celtics head coach after the organization hit him with a one-year suspension for taking part in an affair with a female staff member. But after getting some more...
BOSTON, MA
RadarOnline

Nia Long Moved To Boston For Fiancé Ime Udoka Two Weeks Before His Affair Broke, ‘Kept In Dark’ By Celtics

Nia Long was blindsided by the news that her fiancé/Boston Celtics coach Ima Udoka had an affair with an “improper intimate” relationship with a member of his team staff, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to Nia said the actress was kept in the dark — even by the Celtics who found out about the allegations months ago. An insider said that Nia had no idea and proof of that was she moved to Boston two weeks ago. The couple was set to start house hunting. Based on the timeline of the scandal, Udoka was not only aware of his affair...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy