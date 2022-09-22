ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 27

Jose Cheatham
2d ago

Articles keep saying alleged when it has been proven smh.

Reply
10
Ken Sanders
3d ago

my question is why is he not arrested

Reply(5)
18
Bubba Bexley
2d ago

He's in the good ole boys club ya'll, they'll sweep it under the rug

Reply
7
 

Outsider.com

RGIII Speaks out About Brett Favre Mississippi Welfare Scandal

Weeks after the news broke about Brett Favre’s Mississippi welfare scandal, former NFL star RGIII is ready to share his true thoughts about the situation. As previously reported, Brett Favre is being investigated by the FBI in connection with the Mississippi welfare fraud case. Former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant allegedly gave the NFL legend $1.1 million in 2017 and 2018 for motivational speeches.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Troubled NFL Star Brett Favre

Former NFL star Brett Favre has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons as of late. The Hall of Fame quarterback is currently in the middle of a welfare scandal in his home state of Mississippi. Favre has not yet been charged with anything, though it's possible his role...
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Vikings Are A Serious Contender To Sign DT Ndamukong Suh

Earlier this week we saw Jason Pierre-Paul sign a one-year deal with the Baltimore Ravens for $5.5 million. Pierre-Paul was one of the better defensive free agents remaining and will help bolster the Ravens’ pass rush. Attention will now be turned to another good veteran that remains available in Ndamukong Suh. One team to keep an eye on is the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
Daily Mail

Brett Favre 'pushed for money to aid payment of university sports facilities despite being told improper use of state welfare funds could be illegal,' new texts in court filing reveal

Brett Favre was insatiable in his desire to gain financial assistance to get the University of Southern Mississippi new sports facilities despite the potential misuse of state welfare, according to a report. Favre allegedly pressed for state officials to help him build a new volleyball complex according to the most...
NFL
Complex

Ex-Director of Mississippi Welfare Agency Pleads Guilty in Brett Favre-Connected Scandal, Agrees to Testify

The walls may be closing in on Brett Favre. ESPN reports John Davis, the former director of Mississippi’s Department of Human Services, has pleaded guilty to state and federal charges for his alleged role in a welfare scandal. As part of his plea deal, the 54-year-old agreed to testify against others in the case, which could include Favre, 52.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
CNN

Brett Favre continued to pressure for volleyball facility funding even after being told it was possibly illegal, according to new filing

A series of text conversations between Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre and former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant appear to show Favre repeatedly pressing the then-governor about funding the construction of a volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi, even after Favre was told misuse of state funds was potentially illegal, according to new court filings.
HATTIESBURG, MS
Texts: Favre also sought welfare money for football facility

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — After Mississippi spent millions of dollars in welfare money on Brett Favre’s pet project, a university volleyball arena, the retired NFL quarterback tried two years later to get additional cash from the state’s welfare agency for another sports facility, new court documents show. The governor at the time, Republican Phil Bryant, texted in 2019 with Favre, who wanted to build an indoor practice facility for the University of Southern Mississippi’s football team. Bryant told him federal money for children and low-income adults is “tightly controlled” and “improper use could result in violation of Federal Law.” Text messages between Bryant and Favre are in court documents filed Friday by Bryant’s lawyers, which seek to show the governor was willing to help Favre raise private money for the volleyball facility starting in 2017 and was unaware for more than two years that welfare money was going to the project. Mississippi’s largest-ever public corruption case has ensnared several people, including a pro wrestler whose drug rehab was funded with welfare money.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

