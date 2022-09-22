ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge County, WI

One vehicle crash closes portion of U.S. Highway 12

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All lanes on a portion of U.S. Highway 12 near Baraboo are shut down Friday due to a one-vehicle crash, Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed. All east and westbound lanes on Highway 12 between Highway 136 and County Highway W are closed due to the crash. The crashed occurred near Baraboo at 3 p.m. Friday.
BARABOO, WI
