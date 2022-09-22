A man out of Floyd County is now in jail for allegedly burglarizing the home of his ex-girlfriend. Officials were called to the home, on Harold’s Branch in Pikeville, over a report that 46-year-old Shane Hicks, of Garrett had broken in while the woman’s 15-year-old daughter was home alone. Officers report that Hicks entered the house through a window, took several items, then left.

PIKEVILLE, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO