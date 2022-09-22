Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Police searching for stolen trailer in Floyd County
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Floyd County are asking for your help to find a stolen utility trailer. In a Facebook post on Trooper Michael Coleman’s page, Kentucky State Police in Pikeville are looking for a 2016 Homesteader trailer that was stolen from the Bull Creek Flea Market near Prestonburg between September 18th and September 23rd.
wcyb.com
Washington County, Virginia deputy performs CPR at business to help save life
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A Washington County, Virginia, deputy helped save a person's life by performing CPR after responding to a rescue call at a business this week. Deputy Heldreth was close to the area and was the first to arrive on scene following the rescue call. The...
Man arrested after fleeing authorities on ATV
MAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Friday for several traffic violations relating to the illegal operation of an ATV. Reports from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office indicate that, on Friday, September 23, 2022, Deputy C.L. Carter and Deputy H.S. Workman were patrolling the South Man area of Logan County.
q95fm.net
One Person Killed, Another In The Hospital Following Shooting In Wooten Community
On Monday, September 19, 2022, at approximately 12:40 A.M, Kentucky State Police, Post 13, Hazard, received a 911 call in reference to a shooting on Leeco Road, in the Wooton Community of Leslie County. Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene and investigated. Preliminary investigation indicated that a domestic disturbance...
Testimony reveals Sullivan County toddler died after being placed in trash can — alive
A Sullivan County toddler whose disappearance more than two years ago drew international attention was “tightly wound” in a blanket and aluminum foil, placed in a trash bag and stuffed — alive — inside a trash can, testimony Friday revealed. Testimony in Sullivan County Criminal Court Friday revealed 18-month-old Evelyn Boswell suffocated inside a trash […] The post Testimony reveals Sullivan County toddler died after being placed in trash can — alive appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Another overturned semi shuts down ramp in Perry County
PERRY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Drivers beware — deputies say the entrance ramp to I-64 eastbound off State Road 37 is closed after an accident. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office, a semi flipped onto its side while taking the ramp. The sheriff’s office posted about the accident on social media Saturday afternoon shortly […]
supertalk929.com
Washington County grand jury indicts man for murder in December death of three-month-old infant
Johnson City police arrested a suspect Thursday and have charged him with the death of a baby. The report issued Friday afternoon said Harley Bunting is awaiting arraignment on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse following the investigation into the death of a three-month-old infant in December. Bunting...
thelevisalazer.com
INFANT OD’S: TWO EAST KY WOMEN ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES AFTER INFANT, TODDLER TEST POSITIVE FOR METH
DESPICABLE MOTHER NUMBER ONE: LAVANNA TACKETT, 28, OF PAINTSVILLE, KENTUCKY. A Johnson County, KY. woman was arrested last week by law enforcement authorities after her very young infant tested positive for methamphetamine. According to the arrest report, Social Services had been investigating a report that Lavanna Tackett, 28, of Paintsville,...
q95fm.net
Officials Investigate Discovery Of Deceased Human Male In Buchanan County
Police in southwestern Virginia are attempting to uncover details surrounding the discovery of a man’s body on Wednesday morning. Deputies were called to the fork of the Levisa River in Buchanan County at around 7:30 AM. The body is said to have been found in the area of Six...
wymt.com
Body found in Buchanan County, Virginia identified
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Update: Officials with the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office have identified the man found dead near Grundy. Officers say the person is Joseph Harold Belcher, 47, of Breaks, Virginia. Deputies say foul play is not suspected. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia will...
wymt.com
One dead, another injured in Leslie Co. shooting, troopers say
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police detectives are investigating a shooting in Leslie County. Troopers said they were called to a shooting on Leeco Road in the Wooton Community early Monday morning. Once they arrived at the scene, they said a “domestic disturbance led to several individuals sustaining...
Wyoming County Indictment Causes Confusion for Customers of Raleigh County’s Best Ambulance Service
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Wednesday, September 21, 2022 the United States Department of Justice issued a press release referencing a West Virginia ambulance service business owner who is being indicted by a federal grand jury for “willful failure to pay over employment taxes and obstructing the IRS’s collection efforts.” According to the indictment, Christopher J. Smyth operated Wyoming County’s Best Ambulance Service Inc., Stat Ambulance Service Inc., and Stat EMS LLC, all of which provided ambulance services in Wyoming County, West Virginia.
Forensic pathologist testifies Evelyn Boswell died by asphyxiation
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An expert in the field of forensic pathology took the stand in Sullivan County court Friday afternoon and shared new details in the death of toddler Evelyn Boswell. Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, has been charged with a string of charges, including two counts of felony murder. At Friday’s hearing, the […]
q95fm.net
Officials Ask For Public’s Assistance In Locating Missing Person
A press release from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office:. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Robert Douglas (Robbie) Amos age 32. Amos was last seen on Monday, September 19, 2022. He was last seen in the Banner section of Coeburn. A missing person report has been filed with this agency. If you have any information on Mr. Amos Please contact Wise County Central Dispatch at (276) 328-3756.
Family of dead inmate wants federal investigation of Southern Regional Jail
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– The daughter of a 46-year-old Wyoming County man who died at Southern Regional Jail recently said she wants U.S. Senator Joe Manchin to order a federal investigation of administrative oversight and practices at the jail. The woman’s father, Alvis Shrewsbury is the fifth person who is known to have died at […]
q95fm.net
Man Arrested After Allegedly Burglarizing Home Of Ex-Girlfriend
A man out of Floyd County is now in jail for allegedly burglarizing the home of his ex-girlfriend. Officials were called to the home, on Harold’s Branch in Pikeville, over a report that 46-year-old Shane Hicks, of Garrett had broken in while the woman’s 15-year-old daughter was home alone. Officers report that Hicks entered the house through a window, took several items, then left.
WSAZ
Community shaken up after deadly shooting
PIKE COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Other than the rush of traffic and roosters crowing, people like Jeff Kiser will tell you Caney Drive in Pike County is a peaceful area where everyone knows each other. “Everybody was so good to everybody, everybody took care of everybody,” Kiser said. “You needed...
Forensic pathologist believes Evelyn Boswell died from asphyxia, had foil in mouth
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A forensic pathologist testified Friday in Sullivan County that she believes Evelyn Boswell died from asphyxia. Dr. Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan believes that Evelyn died of asphyxia with four different mechanisms present. It is believed that Evelyn was suffocated by a blanket and aluminum foil. Special agent Brian...
q95fm.net
Three Individuals Arrested On Drug-Related Charges In Flat Gap
Three individuals were arrested on drug trafficking charges after officials received a tip concerning the shipment of a large quantity of drugs. Officers with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home of 53-year-old Timothy Mormon, in Flat Gap, with a warrant. Mormon allegedly saw the officers as they approached his door and proceeded to flee into the house in what is believed to have been an attempt to dispose of drugs.
Hawks are moving through the area, where can you find them?
MENDOTA, Va. (WJHL) – Thousands of broad-winged hawks are on the move through the region, and you should be able to spot some if you take up Hawk Watching. With the Mendota, Virginia Heritage and Hawk Festival coming up on Saturday, News Channel 11 took a look at what exactly hawk watching is, and why […]
