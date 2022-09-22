Read full article on original website
It became known why Queen Elizabeth was buried in a closed coffin
Since Elizabeth II passed away, which happened on September 8 this year at Balmoral, many fans of the royal family have been wondering: why did no one see the late monarch during the farewell ceremony? At least 200 thousand people came to say goodbye to the Queen, who had to stand in line for at least 16 hours, but they never saw Elizabeth’s face. Conspiracy theorists have already begun to build crazy theories about what could have caused this. However, when reporters of The Telegraph turned to specialists for clarification, the answer turned out to be very simple.
Kate Middleton's Look At The Queen's Funeral Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
While the world is mourning Queen Elizabeth today during her state funeral proceedings, of course, we couldn't help but sneak a look at the most headline-making members of the royal family. There in attendance, somberly following the long-serving monarch's coffin into Westminster Abbey were the Prince and Princess of Wales, him in military dress and her adorned in black, along with their two oldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also among the high-profile mourners, as was of course, King Charles III and queen consort Camilla.
marthastewart.com
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Moving (Again) Into Queen Elizabeth's Former Home
Over the past few months, much has changed for Prince William and Kate Middleton. In addition to being named the new Prince and Princess of Wales in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the couple also recently moved out of Kensington Palace in London and into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. But it seems as though another major change is on the horizon for the royal duo—they're moving (again!).
Kate Middleton DELIBERATELY Agreed To Stay Behind In Windsor To Ensure Meghan Markle Didn’t Go To Queen’s Deathbed
Kate Middleton agreed to stay home and not travel to Scotland in order to stop Meghan Markle from going to visit the Queen on her deathbed with Prince Harry, according to a source. Article continues below advertisement. When Meghan and Harry’s spokesperson put out a statement saying both the Duke...
International Business Times
Queen Consort Camilla's Words Of Frustration To Kate Middleton Caught On TV: 'Take Her'
Queen Consort Camilla was caught being frustrated with Prince George and Princess Charlotte after the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth at Westminster Abbey. The wife of the new king was so frustrated that she asked Kate Middleton to take her daughter with her. Prince George and Princess Charlotte earned public...
Why Prince William and Kate Middleton Are More Important to the Monarchy Than King Charles III
As one royal expert notes, this is a "very transitional monarchy," and Prince William and Kate Middleton are now much more important than King Charles III.
Princess Charlotte Is Taking After Her Mother Kate Middleton In Honoring Queen Elizabeth II
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Leading up to and during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, many members of the British royal family have been paying homage to their departed monarch. Whether it’s their sartorial choices, the tributes they left on social media, or wearing a piece of jewelry from the Queen herself, everyone is finding a way to pay their respects — including young Princess Charlotte.
Prince Harry and Meghan Sit Beside Prince William and Kate's Family at Queen's Committal Service
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat next to Prince William, Kate Middleton and their two older children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, at the committal ceremony for Queen Elizabeth. The service took place at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle on Monday, where Meghan, 41, Harry, 38, Kate, 40, William,...
Princess Kate Comforts Princess Charlotte as She Cries at Great-Grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral
A somber day. Princess Charlotte was seen wiping away her tears at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday, September 19. Princess Kate (née Middleton) embraced her daughter as she cried at her great-grandmother’s service alongside her son Prince George. Prince William’s daughter honored the late queen through...
Prince George, 9, Sticks His Tongue Out At Photographer After The Queen’s Funeral: Photos
Ever the expressive heir to the throne, Prince George finished out the long day of his great grandmother’s funeral with a cheeky gesture. In photos you can SEE HERE, the nine year old member of the Royal Family was seen in a car following services for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19, glaring at a photographer, and then unapologetically extending his tongue from behind the safety of the vehicle’s passenger window. Next to him, younger sister Princess Charlotte, 7, stole a glance at photographers following the Westminster Abbey event, though Prince Louis, 4, wasn’t at the event — he was deemed too young for the somber occasion.
Princess Charlotte tells her big brother Prince George 'you need to bow' as coffin passes by
Princess Charlotte was seen giving her big brother Prince George a royal lesson during the Queen’s funeral. The seven-year-old daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales told her nine-year-old brother, who is second-in-line to the throne, that he “has to bow” when the funeral cortège passed them.
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet Likely Didn't Attend Queen's Funeral
Watch: Archie Harrison's Cutest Moments With Meghan Markle & Prince Harry. A few members of the royal family were noticeably absent from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Despite rumors that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 15 months, would make the journey overseas, the young royals were not in attendance at the service on Sept. 19.
ETOnline.com
Prince William and Kate Middleton Thank Staffers Who Worked Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral
Prince William and Kate Middleton are showing their gratitude following Queen Elizabeth II’s death. On Thursday, the new Prince and Princess of Wales paid a visit to Windsor Guildhall, where they thanked the staff who helped with the queen’s committal service, which was held on the grounds of Windsor Castle.
Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton Will Be ‘Trying to Avoid’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle During U.K. Return
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to the U.K. Sept. 5-8 but a commentator says they, along with Prince William and Kate Middleton, will be 'trying to avoid each other.'
Prince William, Prince Harry ‘trying their best’ to get along while mourning Queen
Prince Harry has reportedly found it “difficult” being in Prince William’s company at times over the past week. The two brothers, who have been estranged for a number of years, have been forced to spend time together since their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, died on Sept. 8.
ETOnline.com
Prince William, King Charles III Left Personal Notes on Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral Bouquet
Even the flowers at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral were full of love and historical significance. Prince William and King Charles III each left personal notes to Her Majesty atop the wreath on her coffin during Monday's funeral ceremonies. William's card was inscribed with his and Kate Middleton's monograms, while Charles' handwritten note read: "In loving and devoted memory. Charles R."
Prince William Had a 5-Word Reply to Prince Harry’s Question at St. George’s Chapel, Lip Reader Says
Prince William and Prince Harry had a 10-word exchange at St. George's Chapel during Queen Elizabeth's funeral about seating for a committal service, according to a lip reader.
U.K.・
Queen Consort Camilla and Princess Kate Wear Veiled Fascinators to Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral
Paying their respects. Queen Consort Camilla and Princess Kate are mourning Queen Elizabeth II. Camilla, 75, and Kate, 40, arrived together at Her Majesty’s funeral on Monday, September 19, with the Duchess of Cambridge’s two eldest children — Prince George and Princess Charlotte. For the somber occasion at Westminster Abbey in London, the women donned veiled fascinators — a symbolic practice that is meant to provide extra privacy during a grieving period. Kate’s look featured a wide-brimmed hat, which she wore with a tailored suit dress and Her Majesty’s pearl-string necklace.
Princess Charlotte, 7, tells Prince George, 9, to bow at Queen’s funeral
Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy lives on. Princess Charlotte was captured giving her big brother, Prince George, instructions about how to conduct himself during their great-grandmother’s funeral on Monday. In a short video from the lavish ceremony in London, England, Charlotte, 7, leaned into George, 9, and gestured with...
Queen Elizabeth II death leads to surprise Harry and Meghan, William and Kate reunion
Prince Harry reunited with his brother William, the Prince of Wales, on Saturday, along with their respective wives Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, for the first time since March 2020. Both couples arrived at Windsor Castle in the same car and greeted those outside the castle while they viewed the...
