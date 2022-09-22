ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

H-E-B Employees Parade Massive Fish Around At Grand Opening In Texas: WATCH

By Dani Medina
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OutO9_0i6GltEE00
Photo: Getty Images

Make way! Make way!

H-E-B opened a brand new location in Frisco this week — and the grand opening was riddled with long lines , confetti, a marching band and a massive fish. No, really. Employees were caught on camera enthusiastically parading a "massive fish" through the aisles. "Big fish coming through, excuse me! Gotta get the opah!" the employees were heard saying in the video shared on TikTok as they made their way toward the store's seafood department.

The video shared by @dallas_texastv received over 250,000 likes on TikTok since it was posted on Wednesday (September 21). Users in the comments, including H-E-B itself, were enthralled in the comments by both the big fish and the new North Texas H-E-B location.

"we're brave enough to admit we watched this way too many times," H-E-B commented.

"me in animal crossing," said another.

"Normal day at heb," another user said.

"I’m honestly stoked bc we finally have a grocery store with a good fish selection," said another.

@dallas_texastv

Massive fish for sale at H-E-B in Frisco today at the Grand Opening #Foru #Fyp #Viral #like #watch #Share #Follow #TikTok #Whoa #Texas

♬ original sound - Dallas Texas TV

The new 118,000-square-foot Frisco H-E-B opened its doors for the first time at 6 a.m. Wednesday (September 21) on Main Street and Legacy Drive. Crowds were wrapped around the building before the grocery store was even open for business. "We are so happy that H-E-B is finally here. There's so many things on my shopping list that I just hope I can get a cart," one shopper said. The new location is part of H-E-B's expansion into North Texas . More locations are planned to open in the area in the next couple of years, so stay tuned!

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CandysDirt

7 Things to Buy at H-E-B’s New Frisco Store

When my son was little, we went to visit family in San Antonio. He was feeling a little feverish so I asked my mom if she remembered where the nearest H-E-B store was. “I think on Bandera Road,” she replied, feeling her grandson’s forehead. I grabbed my keys and told John John I’ll be back with some Tylenol and pan dulce pastries if they have any.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frisco, TX
Entertainment
City
Frisco, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
CW33

Report says this Dallas restaurant serves one of the best quesadillas in the world

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you’ve got a reputable publication telling you one of the best quesadillas in the world can be found in Dallas, Texas, you listen. TasteAtlas put out a list of the best quesadillas in the world, according to food experts. Naturally, Mexico is king when it comes to finding the best quesadilla with not only the top three spots but two more spots in the top 10 spots in the world.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Fish#H E B#Parade#Tiktok#North Texas H E#Frisco H E B#Legacy Drive
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Mckinney, TX

Whether you’re in town for a visit or recently moved to the area, Mckinney, TX, is an excellent place to let life slow down a little. There are beautiful landscapes, plenty of quaint little shops, and no end of delicious local cuisine. Below, we’ll show you the 15 best...
MCKINNEY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
dallasexpress.com

Bobby’s Burgers Comes to North Texas

Bobby’s Burgers, a New York-based group of fast-casual restaurants founded by Chef Bobby Flay, has announced plans to build new restaurants in Dallas. The chain, founded by Food Network star and celebrity chef Bobby Flay in 2021, is a rebranding of Bobby’s Burger Palace, which opened its first location in July 2008 at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, New York.
DALLAS, TX
papercitymag.com

3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot

Willie D's takes over the former Uno Mas space on Henderson Avenue, bringing South Texas vibes to the area. (Photo by Kathy Tran) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: an upscale Italian spot from the owners of Shinsei near Inwood Village, stunning new sushi in Uptown, and South Texas-inspired fare and cocktails on Henderson Avenue.
DALLAS, TX
Local Profile

First Look Inside H-E-B Frisco

On September 21 at 6:00 a.m., H-E-B Frisco will open its doors to the general public. Today, Local Profile got a look inside. An H-E-B spokesperson tells Local Profile that the Frisco location is the supermarket company’s latest prototype. By that, H-E-B means that for each location, things are tweaked to fit the community.
FRISCO, TX
gptx.org

Grand Prairie Lands Bass Pro Shops and Andretti Indoor Karting

Grand Prairie welcomes the addition of Bass Pro Shops and Andretti Indoor Karting and Games. Each plan to open a new destination attraction in Grand Prairie on the east side of SH 161, just south of IKEA and north of I-20. Andretti Indoor Karting and Games plans a 96,000-square-foot facility...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

Storms blow through North Texas as cold front moves across the region

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Parts of the Metroplex got a much-needed reprieve from the unseasonable heat today as a cold front brought storms - including some severe - to North Texas.One of the strongest storms brought gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain to downtown Dallas, even blowing some equipment off of the roof of the American Airline Center.The storm even caused a short ground stop at DFW Airport.An apartment complex in North Richland Hills was also damaged by the winds. The brick façade was knocked down at this apartment building in the 7900 block of Harwood Road.A spokesperson says trees were reported down across parts of the city, but no reports of anyone hurt. Additionally, several intersections had traffic lights go to flashing red.A few more non-severe pop-up storms moved through Wylie and Caddo Hills. Showers also bubbled up near Strawn and Eastland.By this evening, the rain is expected to dissipate as the daytime heating wears off.In addition to the rain, the cold front is expected to bring cooler temperatures, bringing an end to the stretch of unseasonably hot weather that's made fall feel more like summer. 
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Live Life Grand in Grand Prairie

Food, fitness, and family fun – Your 172-acre epic adventure awaits to live grand in Grand Prairie. There is so much to see and do and it continues to grow!. Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen shares how they’re expanding. Later, Hannah sat down with Mayor Jensen to talk...
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy