KVAL
Weyerhaeuser employee contract negotiations ongoing
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Weyerhaeuser employees are in the second week of their ongoing strike against the contract proposal from Weyerhaeuser. Over the past two years, Weyerhaeuser has reported record profits, and the most recent contract proposal it submitted to its employees involved healthcare premium cuts, making benefits more expensive during a time when money is already tight.
kezi.com
Junction City convenience store robbed by man with chair leg
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- Police are searching for a suspect who stole money from a convenience store armed with a chair leg. According to Junction City Police, a man came into Everyone’s Market armed with a chair leg in the morning of September 23. Police say he stole money from the register, dropped the chair leg and ran from the scene. Police say he was wearing a black hat, a blue mask, a dark jacket and had bare feet.
Channel 6000
Pot, hash oil, $82K, luxury car seized in Lane County
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of pot plants, dried plants, butane hash oil and more than $80,000 were found when Lane County authorities searched a property in Junction City, officials said. One person faces multiple charges. The search at a property in the 30000 block of Maple Lane was...
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
What's your favorite comfort food? If the first thing that came to mind was the thought of a tasty burger with some crispy fries on the side, then keep on reading because you are definitely in the right place. Below I've put together a list of three amazing burger places in Oregon that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
KDRV
Nazi flag suddenly appears at Florence Business Center, quickly taken down
FLORENCE, Ore. -- A Nazi flag hoisted at the Florence Business Center Thursday morning was removed as soon as employees noticed its presence, they said. An image of a Nazi flag flying at the Florence Business Center was posted to social media at about 11:30 a.m. on September 22. According to employees at the business center, the flag was not present when they arrived at the building at 8:30 a.m. that morning. Employees add that when they noticed it, they rushed to take down the flag as quickly as possible.
yachatsnews.com
Eight social service agencies in Lincoln County will be getting $4.65 million to launch treatment programs funded by Measure 110
Millions of dollars generated by a controversial, first-of-its-kind Oregon ballot measure will soon be heading to Lincoln County service providers to help cope with substance abuse, homelessness and related issues. Lincoln County, working with eight local service agencies, is slated to receive $4.65 million from Measure 110, which Oregon voters...
kezi.com
Name change proposed for Lane County
EUGENE, Ore. -- An organization in Eugene has proposed to change the name of Lane County to Kalapuya County to honor a Native American tribe that lived in the area long before American settlers. Organizers from the City Club of Eugene are advocating to change the name of Lane County...
kezi.com
Suspected burglar arrested in Sutherlin after being found with stolen Eugene vehicle
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- A suspected burglar was arrested Thursday evening after narrowly evading officers in the afternoon and being found in a stolen vehicle in the evening, Sutherlin Police Department reported. According to Sutherlin police, they responded to a reported burglary near Comstock Road and Central Avenue at about 12:30...
kezi.com
Concerns grow over abandoned Safeway in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A shut down Safeway in Springfield has been attracting trash and transients for the past four years,and locals say it's only getting worse. The store off Main St. and 54th closed in 2018. Now it's an eyesore and a dumping ground, and many people who live nearby said they're concerned for their safety.
kqennewsradio.com
PAIR CITED FOR ALLEGED HARASSMENT
Roseburg Police cited two women following an alleged harassment incident on Thursday night. A report from RPD said just before 9:40 p.m. a 24-year old and a 48-year old allegedly fought with other at a residence in the 700 block of West Pilger Street. Both were cited for harassment and were released at the scene.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT, CITED FOR DRUG VIOLATION
Roseburg man was jailed for a warrant and cited for a drug violation by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 8:00 p.m. an officer contacted the suspect during an unrelated incident in the 600 block of Southeast Flint Street and learned he had a warrant for his arrest. The 43-year old man was detained on the warrant and admitted that he had methamphetamine in his pocket.
Warmup expected to increase activity on Cedar Creek Fire; crews checking fate of recreation sites in fire area
OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A warming and drying trend over the next few days has firefighters on the Cedar Creek Fire watching for increased activity as crews check recreation sites in the burned areas to see how they fared. Here's Saturday's update: Cedar Creek FireSeptember 24, 2022Daily Update at 8:30 AM Cedar Creek Fire Quick The post Warmup expected to increase activity on Cedar Creek Fire; crews checking fate of recreation sites in fire area appeared first on KTVZ.
kezi.com
Family without home after Roseburg house fire
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A family has been displaced after a house fire that started in the laundry room caused serious damage to the structure, the Roseburg Fire Department said. RFD says they responded to the fire at 1595 west Lookingglass Road about 12:20 p.m. on September 22. When they arrived, they say they found residents had safely evacuated a one-story home with smoke and fire billowing out of the laundry room. Fire officials say crews went into action, searching the interior and exterior of the house for any potential victims while working to put out the fire from inside the house. Firefighters say the fire was able to be put out, but the house suffered extensive damage from the fire, smoke and water and was rendered unlivable.
kezi.com
Springfield police arrest two after shootings, find ghost guns and fentanyl
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Two men were arrested early Friday morning after Eugene and Springfield police responded to two separate reports of shots fired in neighborhoods, the Springfield Police Department said. According to SPD, the Eugene Police Department first responded to a call of shots fired near Walnut Lane and Harlow...
kezi.com
Eugene parents weigh in on school safety as disturbing 'swatting' trend goes around
EUGENE, Ore.—As a disturbing trend, making fake calls about active shooters is happening in schools all across America; parents in Eugene share a few thoughts on school safety. Richard Campbell is a father of four; his youngest daughter is eight and goes to a 4J school. He told KEZI...
kezi.com
Human body found near Florence grocery store
FLORENCE, Ore. -- A human body was found in an advanced state of decomposition near Fred Meyer in Florence, but police say there is no evidence of foul play. According to the Florence Police Department, at about 4:50 p.m. on Tuesday, September 21, they received a report of human remains off Highway 101, across from Fred Meyer. Police said officers were guided to the remains by the person who called them, and found the body in thick brush over the top of a nearby sand dune. Police said they worked with the Lane County Medical Examiner’s Office to recover the remains, but officials were unable to identify the body.
beachconnection.net
Cox Rock, Near Florence, an Oregon Coast Puzzle in History, Geology, Sightseeing
(Florence, Oregon) – One mysterious rock island, numerous intriguing stories. (All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection) That's how you could describe the enigmatic object that's pretty much right in the exact middle of the Oregon coast, halfway between Brookings and Astoria. Looking a little like something out of the mind of Roger Dean (who did most of the Yes album covers), you'll find it as you whiz past Sea Lion Caves towards Florence. Then as you round one of the turns and the ocean vista opens up, you see it.
kpic
Ghost guns seized after two different shootings
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Late on Thursday night at 11:30 p.m. the Eugene Police Department responded to a "shots fired" call near Walnut Lane and Harlow Road in Eugene. Springfield Police were able to assist in the incident because it was near the Gateway area. Then at 11:33 p.m. witnesses...
kqennewsradio.com
STRUCTURE FIRE DISPLACES ROSEBURG FAMILY
A structure fire displaced a Roseburg family on Thursday. Fire Marshal Brian Jewell of the Roseburg Fire Department said at 12:20 p.m. firefighters responded to the fire in the 1500 block of West Lookingglass Road. The initial report said all residents had evacuated the home. Jewell said when crews arrived,...
kqennewsradio.com
COW CREEK PLANS PRESCRIBED BURN ON TRIBAL LANDS
The Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians will conduct a prescribed burn on Tribal land just north of Myrtle Creek on Monday and Tuesday. The burn will take place in two areas between Myrtle Creek and Roseburg near Interstate 5. One is on the east side of the freeway in the vicinity of Dole Road, while the other is on the west side of I-5 near Highway 99 and the South Umpqua River.
