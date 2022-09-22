BRONSON, Iowa — A Bronson man who pleaded guilty back in march to federal kidnapping charges was sentenced to just over 10 years in prison. 21-year-old Zachary Smith admitted that he violated an order of protection against him taken out by his ex-girlfriend in June of 2021 by hiding in the back of her car, then threatening her with a BB gun, drugging her with chloroform and hiding her in a shed at a property in rural Bronson.

