Camp High Hopes celebrates 10th birthday
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A local all-abilities camp celebrated a huge milestone this weekend, its 10th birthday. "So Camp High Hopes is a very special opportunity for people in Sioux City. There’s nothing like it around," said Sarah Morgan Executive Director of Camp High Hopes. "We serve 500 campers every year with special needs, disabilities and chronic illnesses so they get to come to camp and do things that they have never had a chance to do."
A portion of 27th Street in Sioux City closed due to construction
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Drivers who use 27th Street on the Northside of Sioux City will have a detour starting Monday. 27th Street between Chambers Street and Prospect Street will be closed for pavement repairs. THe construction starts Monday, September 26th lasting for one week. There will not be...
North Sioux City announces expansion of Graham Airport
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — North Sioux City is moving forward with an expansion of its airport. It has acquired around 95 acres of land directly adjoining Graham Airport as part of the newly-named River Bend Business Park. The goal is to create a "world-class, public-use Executive Airpark" called Graham Airpark. The $17 million project will include a 6,600-foot-long runway capable of handling large corporate aircraft and will take about two years to complete.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton area schools cancel school Friday due to watermain break
SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa — On Friday, there is no school for students in the Sergeant Bluff area. "Due to a water main break, SBL Schools, Little Steps Daycare, and Gateway to College will be closed today. Staff may work from home," according to the website. According to Chad Janzen,...
Bronson, Iowa man to spend a decade behind bars for kidnapping ex-girlfriend
BRONSON, Iowa — A Bronson man who pleaded guilty back in march to federal kidnapping charges was sentenced to just over 10 years in prison. 21-year-old Zachary Smith admitted that he violated an order of protection against him taken out by his ex-girlfriend in June of 2021 by hiding in the back of her car, then threatening her with a BB gun, drugging her with chloroform and hiding her in a shed at a property in rural Bronson.
Lockout lifted at 3 Sioux City schools after social media threat
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Three Sioux City schools were put on lockout for a brief time Friday morning after a concerning post on social media was discovered. Sioux City Police say at around 8:30 a.m. Friday, students at West High School notified the school administration and the police of a concerning post on social media showing ammunition and a message that seemed like a veiled threat.
Sioux City Police searching for suspects after cash stolen from ATM
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police are searching for suspects after cash was stolen from an ATM on Hamilton Blvd. Police responded to BankFirst at 2401 Hamilton Blvd. around 2:00 a.m. Friday morning. Police say the suspects forced open the ATM and stole an unknown amount of cash.
Huskies dominate at home to improve to 5-0
ELK POINT, S.D. — Elk Point-Jefferson defeated Flandreau ...... in an exciting homecoming event for Huskies fans. EPJ moves to 5-0 for the 2022 season and will host Miller/Highmore-Harrold next Friday in Week 6.
