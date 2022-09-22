Read full article on original website
Oregon Recovers hosts march in push for statewide addiction solutions
PORTLAND, Ore. — Groups like Oregon Moms for Addiction Recovery and Oregon Recovers came together for a march on Saturday, saying the time is now to tackle addiction statewide. "Recovery is often in a church basement and defined by people’s anonymity and we’re not going to change anything if...
Washington state sees rise in crashes ending in vehicular homicide, assault charges
KING COUNTY, Wash. — New surveillance video obtained by KOMO News shows a deadly crash in Burien last month. It's drawing attention to what Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers said is an "alarmingly" growing trend of crashes ending in vehicular homicide or vehicular assault charges. Officials said a repeat...
84-year-old pro-life advocate shot in Michigan, authorities say
LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (WWMT) — A volunteer for an anti-abortion group was shot following an alleged argument while canvassing door-to-door about a November ballot initiative to enshrine abortion rights in Michigan, according to state police. The 84-year-old woman, identified as a Right to Life volunteer, was shot in the...
