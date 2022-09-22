ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
KIMA TV

Oregon Recovers hosts march in push for statewide addiction solutions

PORTLAND, Ore. — Groups like Oregon Moms for Addiction Recovery and Oregon Recovers came together for a march on Saturday, saying the time is now to tackle addiction statewide. "Recovery is often in a church basement and defined by people’s anonymity and we’re not going to change anything if...
PORTLAND, OR
KIMA TV

84-year-old pro-life advocate shot in Michigan, authorities say

LAKE ODESSA, Mich. (WWMT) — A volunteer for an anti-abortion group was shot following an alleged argument while canvassing door-to-door about a November ballot initiative to enshrine abortion rights in Michigan, according to state police. The 84-year-old woman, identified as a Right to Life volunteer, was shot in the...
LAKE ODESSA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy