tsln.com
Rambouillet breed takes top honors at Newell Ram Show and Sale
NEWELL, SD – The annual Newell Ram Show & Sale wrapped up its 77th year on Sept. 17. Randy Oliver of Newell, S.D. judged the show. Winning the Overall Champion Ram was the Rambouillet from Dry Creek Rambouillet, Hot Springs, SD. Overall Champion Ewe was the Rambouillet from Crawford Rambouillet of Pipestone, Minn.
Black Hills Pioneer
Bill Pearson day declared in Deadwood
Saturday marked the dawning of Bill Pearson Day in Deadwood, following Friday night’s proclamation made by Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr., just prior to the Marshall Tucker Band set at the Deadwood Jam. Pearson was honored for 30 years of volunteer service to the Deadwood Jam, including 10 years as Jam Chairman. He was also recognized for being highly instrumental in bringing the Jam’s new venue, Outlaw Square, to fruition and for securing staunch financial sponsorship support for the Jam, enabling it to transition to its free admission status. Pearson was also honored at Monday’s Deadwood City Commission meeting.
Plainsman
An outside interest in Huron's future
HURON — The introduction on Jordan Hanson’s Facebook profile reads simply, “On a never ending quest for knowledge.”. In meeting with Hanson for a moment, it’s obvious that he’s seeking knowledge in order to match an already-significant amount of passion and energy. Hanson is the...
Gigantic South Dakota Home Turns Into Wedding Venue?
If you're looking for a three-bedroom, nine-bathroom, retractable roof home with a fish pond that sits on over eight acres of land...well you're out of luck. This lavish Mitchell, South Dakota home is officially off the market. A story from the Mitchell Republic is reporting the buyer of this extravagant...
Black Hills Pioneer
Kitchen fire closes Cheyenne Crossing
LEAD — Firefighters from Spearfish Canyon, Spearfish, Lead and Deadwood were able to contain a kitchen fire at Cheyenne Crossing, Friday evening. The fire call came in at about 10:15 p.m. No injuries were reported, but damage is still being assessed. On Saturday morning yellow caution tape blocked off the parking lot from public access, as employees worked to load food and other items from the kitchen. A notice on the restaurant’s social media page reports that Cheyenne Crossing will be closed until further notice.
KELOLAND TV
Stopped fake IDs; Louisiana officer arrested in Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy first day of Fall! It’s Thursday, September 22. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A box of over 50 fake IDs was stopped by border patrol on its way to...
KEVN
Swarm Week at Black Hills State University
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Black Hills State University celebrates Swarm Week as the homecoming brings students and athletes together. This year it runs from September 19th through Saturday the 24th, with BHSU football team taking on Colorado Mesa Saturday to cap the week’s celebrations. The atmosphere around the...
newscenter1.tv
Now that the Fish Fire has been extinguished, officials are evaluating what went right
RAPID CITY, S.D. – At the end of July, the Fish Fire started as a result of a campfire that got out of control south of Sundance, Wyoming. The fire then went on to burn almost 6,800 acres across state, county, BLM, USFS, private and public land. Take a look back at our coverage during the fire for a more in depth timeline.
newscenter1.tv
Tips on where to stop and see the fall colors at Spearfish Canyon
SPEARFISH CANYON, S.D. – Even though it’s the first day of fall, some leaves have been able to see the warm colors that are usually associated with the season. The Spearfish Canyon has a mix of yellows and greens right now, with an occasional splash of orange or red.
KEVN
Hold on to your hats, it is going to be windy!
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The wind will be sustained at 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Some places could see wind gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. So, if you are driving a high-profile vehicle this afternoon make sure you take it slow. Highs today will range from the upper 60s to low 70s with gradually clearing skies later this afternoon. For tomorrow we will continue to see windy conditions with highs in the upper 60s to low 80s.
KEVN
Rapid City family receives care from Monument and Sanford Health; shares story of little girl’s medical journey
The late evening news on KEVN Black Hills Fox Sunday. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN. The early evening news on KEVN.
KEVN
Draining of Canyon Lake Park ponds begins
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week the stone wall replacement project will begin for the ponds at Canyon Lake Park. The project will replace the rock walls and improve fish habitat. As a result of this project, people may see water levels lowered in the ponds around the park and the fish population may be impacted.
newscenter1.tv
Five Below at Rushmore Crossing will hold grand opening
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Five Below, one of the new stores opening at Rushmore Crossing, will have its grand opening Sept. 30. The store is also hiring, and anyone interested can apply at fivebelow.com. The store opening comes alongside many changes to Rushmore Crossing, including the opening or planned-opening...
Man with gun robs Rapid City casino
Rapid City police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect after a casino robbery over the weekend.
newscenter1.tv
“Unpermitted” camps spark safety concerns in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.- The origin of Monday’s fire near Star Village was traced back to an “unpermitted camp” and was “determined to be human caused”, according to a release from the Rapid City Fire Department. The population of those without homes in Rapid City has...
KELOLAND TV
UPDATE: Missing Rapid City teen found safe
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City say a teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found safe. Journey Two Bulls was last seen in the unit block of Waterloo Street wearing a blue hoodie, black cargo pants, multi-colored shoes and glasses.
dakotafreepress.com
Lewandowski Flies out of Pierre After Helping Organize Rapid City Event
KSFY’s Austin Goss gets confirmation from Noem’s campaign spokesman Ian Fury that Noem’s disgraced/disgraceful campaign advisor was “in South Dakota doing prep work for the American Resolve event next week in Rapid City and flew out of Pierre.”. Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to...
kotatv.com
A Rapid City woman is dead and her brother arrested for manslaughter
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman is dead following a physical confrontation with her brother in Rapid City Thursday night. The victim is 31-year-old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City. Nicklaus Houchin, 28 also of Rapid City, was arrested for first degree manslaughter. Witnesses told police that the two were...
KELOLAND TV
One dead, three hurt in two-vehicle crash near Box Elder
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead, and three others are hurt after a Wednesday morning crash in Box Elder. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a car was westbound on Country Road when it crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound pickup.
newscenter1.tv
Looking for something to do this weekend? Check out the Hops & Hogs Craft Beer Festival in Deadwood
DEADWOOD, S.D. – If you are a craft beer lover, the Hops & Hogs Craft Beer Festival is where you will want to be this weekend. Beer + Bacon! How can you go wrong? Enjoy craft beer with unique bacon dishes as part of Deadwood’s finest selections. September...
