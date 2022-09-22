ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron, SD

tsln.com

Rambouillet breed takes top honors at Newell Ram Show and Sale

NEWELL, SD – The annual Newell Ram Show & Sale wrapped up its 77th year on Sept. 17. Randy Oliver of Newell, S.D. judged the show. Winning the Overall Champion Ram was the Rambouillet from Dry Creek Rambouillet, Hot Springs, SD. Overall Champion Ewe was the Rambouillet from Crawford Rambouillet of Pipestone, Minn.
NEWELL, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Bill Pearson day declared in Deadwood

Saturday marked the dawning of Bill Pearson Day in Deadwood, following Friday night’s proclamation made by Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr., just prior to the Marshall Tucker Band set at the Deadwood Jam. Pearson was honored for 30 years of volunteer service to the Deadwood Jam, including 10 years as Jam Chairman. He was also recognized for being highly instrumental in bringing the Jam’s new venue, Outlaw Square, to fruition and for securing staunch financial sponsorship support for the Jam, enabling it to transition to its free admission status. Pearson was also honored at Monday’s Deadwood City Commission meeting.
DEADWOOD, SD
Plainsman

An outside interest in Huron's future

HURON — The introduction on Jordan Hanson’s Facebook profile reads simply, “On a never ending quest for knowledge.”. In meeting with Hanson for a moment, it’s obvious that he’s seeking knowledge in order to match an already-significant amount of passion and energy. Hanson is the...
HURON, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Kitchen fire closes Cheyenne Crossing

LEAD — Firefighters from Spearfish Canyon, Spearfish, Lead and Deadwood were able to contain a kitchen fire at Cheyenne Crossing, Friday evening. The fire call came in at about 10:15 p.m. No injuries were reported, but damage is still being assessed. On Saturday morning yellow caution tape blocked off the parking lot from public access, as employees worked to load food and other items from the kitchen. A notice on the restaurant’s social media page reports that Cheyenne Crossing will be closed until further notice.
SPEARFISH, SD
KEVN

Swarm Week at Black Hills State University

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Black Hills State University celebrates Swarm Week as the homecoming brings students and athletes together. This year it runs from September 19th through Saturday the 24th, with BHSU football team taking on Colorado Mesa Saturday to cap the week’s celebrations. The atmosphere around the...
SPEARFISH, SD
KEVN

Hold on to your hats, it is going to be windy!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The wind will be sustained at 20 to 25 mph this afternoon. Some places could see wind gusts up to 40 mph this afternoon. So, if you are driving a high-profile vehicle this afternoon make sure you take it slow. Highs today will range from the upper 60s to low 70s with gradually clearing skies later this afternoon. For tomorrow we will continue to see windy conditions with highs in the upper 60s to low 80s.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Draining of Canyon Lake Park ponds begins

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week the stone wall replacement project will begin for the ponds at Canyon Lake Park. The project will replace the rock walls and improve fish habitat. As a result of this project, people may see water levels lowered in the ponds around the park and the fish population may be impacted.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Five Below at Rushmore Crossing will hold grand opening

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Five Below, one of the new stores opening at Rushmore Crossing, will have its grand opening Sept. 30. The store is also hiring, and anyone interested can apply at fivebelow.com. The store opening comes alongside many changes to Rushmore Crossing, including the opening or planned-opening...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

“Unpermitted” camps spark safety concerns in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D.- The origin of Monday’s fire near Star Village was traced back to an “unpermitted camp” and was “determined to be human caused”, according to a release from the Rapid City Fire Department. The population of those without homes in Rapid City has...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: Missing Rapid City teen found safe

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City say a teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found safe. Journey Two Bulls was last seen in the unit block of Waterloo Street wearing a blue hoodie, black cargo pants, multi-colored shoes and glasses.
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotafreepress.com

Lewandowski Flies out of Pierre After Helping Organize Rapid City Event

KSFY’s Austin Goss gets confirmation from Noem’s campaign spokesman Ian Fury that Noem’s disgraced/disgraceful campaign advisor was “in South Dakota doing prep work for the American Resolve event next week in Rapid City and flew out of Pierre.”. Support South Dakota’s best independent journalism: donate to...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

A Rapid City woman is dead and her brother arrested for manslaughter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A woman is dead following a physical confrontation with her brother in Rapid City Thursday night. The victim is 31-year-old Danielle Houchin of Rapid City. Nicklaus Houchin, 28 also of Rapid City, was arrested for first degree manslaughter. Witnesses told police that the two were...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

One dead, three hurt in two-vehicle crash near Box Elder

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KELO) — One person is dead, and three others are hurt after a Wednesday morning crash in Box Elder. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety says a car was westbound on Country Road when it crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound pickup.
BOX ELDER, SD

