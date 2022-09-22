Read full article on original website
Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez: Sentence hearing scheduled for fall after pleading guilty to murdering 7-year-old sonLavinia ThompsonLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
4 Things that will make the Raiders' offense hard to defend going forwardEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: 2–1 Rebels travel to Logan to take on the defending Mountain West ChampionsEugene AdamsLogan, UT
4 Extremely encouraging takeaways from UNLV's huge win over North TexasEugene AdamsDenton, TX
Beautiful Places for Fall Foliage Within 5 Hours of Las Vegas
Fall has arrived, with all of the pumpkin spice-flavored items, cozy sweaters, and signature changing colors that make us eager to leave summer (and its intense heat) behind. While Northern Nevada tends to steal all the fall color thunder, with beautiful destinations like the Ruby Mountains (AKA the Swiss Alps of Nevada) and Lake Tahoe putting on the kind of spectacular displays you’d expect from high-altitude climates, it’s worth noting that there are plenty of leap-peeping opportunities in Southern and Central Nevada, too. High-altitude mountains and wilderness areas abound, as do naturally occurring springs that produce genuine desert oases filled with wetlands and lush vegetation. And these areas are full of trees, grasses, and flowering bushes that put on quite the technicolor display from late summer through late fall, all within just a few hours’ drive from Las Vegas. Here’s where to find them.
Oktoberfest 2022 Continues at Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas with Human Nature and Reckless in Vegas
Hofbräuhaus Las Vegas continued its 18th annual Oktoberfest celebrations this past weekend with celebrity keg tappers on Friday and Saturday evening. Pop-vocal group Human Nature, who is currently performing a limited Las Vegas engagement at South Point Casino, tapped the keg on the Hofbräuhaus stage on Friday evening.
9 Halloween Attractions You Must-Visit In Las Vegas
The last Saturday of October is coming sooner than one might expect. Halloween being only 39 days away sets the tone to start jumping into the festivities of the orange and black holiday. The best part about the end of September and beginning of October in Vegas is that the...
National Ice Cream Cone Day; Top Places In Las Vegas To Celebrate
Today is the day we celebrate “National Ice Cream Cone Day” and there happens to be a few places in Las Vegas where you can celebrate. Being the end of summer, what better way to celebrate that with a huge scoop of your favorite flavor. The Mike &...
Gov. Sisolak proclaims Sept. 24 in honor of Las Vegas journalist, Jeff German
Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has made a proclamation to make Sept. 24 in honor of Las Vegas journalist, Jeff German.
Lucky visitor hits $110K jackpot at The Orleans
A lucky Las Vegas visitor is starting their weekend off right after hitting a $110K Pai Gow Poker progressive jackpot inside The Orleans Hotel & Casino on Wednesday.
Las Vegas Strip Likely to Land a Major New Attraction
Las Vegas usually gets what it wants. Sin City, and specifically the Las Vegas Strip, has become the ultimate destination. It's where retailers put their flagship stores, famous chefs seek to make their biggest marks, and the biggest-name performers take up residency. Las Vegas has become America's adult vacation and...
Las Vegas Non-Profit Founder Gambles Away Donation Money
Las Vegas non-profit New Leaf Community announced recently that it will dissolve its organization. The reason behind the choice was misconduct by one of its founders, Joseph Lankowski. Ironically, I wrote about this same man last month in an article highlighting mistreatment of the organization by Nevada officials. But now it turns out that might have been bad karma for Lankowski. Unfortunately, that karma landed on our city’s homeless population.
Third dolphin dies at Mirage facility since April, Strip property says
For the third time since April, a dolphin at the Mirage's Secret Garden & Dolphin Habitat has died, the Strip property said Sunday.
RGJ takes home 6 first-place wins at Nevada Press Association contest
The Reno Gazette Journal took six first-place wins in the annual Nevada Press Association journalism contest, announced at the annual ceremony Saturday night in Las Vegas. In the category of politics/government enterprise reporting, James DeHaven, Jason Hidalgo and Ed Komenda won for a series of stories on Blockchains cryptocurrency tycoon Jeff Berns and his...
City notifies Animal Foundation of violation after surprise inspection
City Manager Jorge Cervantes sent a letter to Animal Foundation CEO Hillarie Grey warning of a violation following Councilwoman Victoria Seaman's surprise inspection on Sept. 12.
Metro investigating crash in west valley that killed motorcyclist
Metro investigating crash in west valley that killed motorcyclist
Las Vegas Greek Food Festival returns for its 49th year
The Las Vegas Greek Food Festival is returning for its 49th year. The event will feature live music, greek food, greek folk dance performances, and more.
Nevada receives $5.6 million outdoor recreation grant
Nevada has been awarded $5.6 million in Economic Development Administration funding to support tourism and outdoor recreation activities in the state. U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, both D-Nev., said $3.7 million will go to the Tourism Department to construct visitors’ centers in Boulder City and Carson City. Boulder City will also get $1.9 million for infrastructure upgrades.
Police: Torah stolen from Las Vegas convention room recovered
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Torah that was reported stolen in June from a convention room has been recovered and returned to its owner, according to police. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives said the owner had left his ancient artifact inside of a convention room that had been converted into a Synagogue on June 8.
Deadly shooting: NLV police, man with rifle exchange gunfire in neighborhood
A man armed with a rifle was fatally shot late Saturday in a gunfire exchange with North Las Vegas Police in a residential neighborhood.
Flavors of Mexico and Cuba in Las Vegas
13 Action News shows you where to find authentic Mexican and Cuban flavors right here in the Las Vegas valley.
