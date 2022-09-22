Read full article on original website
PHOTOS: Millcreek fire crews extinguish apartment fire
MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Millcreek fire crews quickly extinguished a small apartment fire in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the United Fire Authority. The fire was reportedly contained to the exterior only and did not extend into the home. Officials say there are no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is […]
KSLTV
Life Flight responds to critical condition paragliding crash up Olympus Cove Sunday
MILLCREEK, Utah — A paraglider crashed into a mountain and is in critical condition. Crews responded to the crash up Olympus Cove around 11:25 a.m. Sunday. The paraglider was hoisted by Life Flight and transported to the University of Utah hospital. The paraglider crashed into the middle of Grandeur...
Motorcyclist critically injured in crash in Little Cottonwood Canyon
A motorcycle rider is in extremely critical condition after crashing in Little Cottonwood Canyon Sunday afternoon.
kslnewsradio.com
Man in extremely critical condition following motorcycle accident in Little Cottonwood Canyon
SALT LAKE CITY — A man is in extremely critical condition following a motorcycle accident in Little Cottonwood Canyon Sunday afternoon. Melody Cutler with Unified Police says the accident occurred along SR 201 near Mile Point three at around 3 p.m. Witnesses report a man in his 20s was...
kslnewsradio.com
New fire breaks out on Y Mountain in Provo
PROVO, Utah — A new fire was reported Friday evening on Y Mountain in Provo. Jeanie Atherton, of the Provo Fire Department, says her department has received a report of a fire on U.S. Forest Property. Provo fire crews have gotten a visual of the fire and have notified the U.S. Forest Service, which is sending in crews.
KSLTV
Three vehicle crash closes portion of SR-36, one person flown to hospital
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — One person has serious injuries after a crash caused a trailer to flip and strike another vehicle Sunday afternoon. Utah Highway Patrol Corporal Chris Bishop told KSL the crash happened at State Route 36 milepost 19 at approximately 2:19 p.m. The first vehicle struck a...
One home evacuated, properties damaged after flooding in Tooele County
One home was evacuated and other properties were damaged after flooding in Tooele County hit homes near the Jacob City burn scar.
Mountain lion euthanized after attacking woman, causing minor injuries
A trail runner was attacked by a mountain lion Sunday morning in Millcreek Canyon, suffering minor injuries.
kslnewsradio.com
Double stabbing sends grandmother and grandson to the hospital
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — A grandmother is in serious condition and her grandson is in critical condition following a double stabbing Sunday. The South Salt Lake Police Department says the incident occurred at 379 E. Crimson Circle at around 3 p.m. Both individuals have stab wounds and have been transported to the hospital.
KSLTV
Bats in the Belvedere in Salt Lake City test positive for rabies
SALT LAKE CITY—Health officials confirmed Friday one bat tested positive for rabies and at least 9 people were receiving rabies shots following exposures and potential exposures at a historic downtown condominium complex. Earlier in the month, Resident Kim Cawdery reported several bats entering the The Belvedere building, 29 S....
Opinion: I live by City Creek — and I feel unsafe going home
With the amount of families around Salt Lake City’s City Creek Mall, there needs to be more policing and safeguarding, according to this City Creek resident.
KSLTV
‘Totally devastated’: Trucks, trailers and ATVs stolen from Pleasant Grove neighborhood
PLEASANT GROVE, Utah — Residents of a Utah County neighborhood that was targeted by car thieves last weekend are warning others to be on the lookout. “We feel violated,” said Stacie Hullinger, whose Tahoe SUV was stolen. “Insurance won’t cover it. It was a theft, so insurance doesn’t cover it. So we are just out.”
kuer.org
Raft trips hit hard by the Grand Canyon’s largest recorded norovirus outbreak, CDC reports
Norovirus is a nasty stomach bug usually associated with cruise ships and restaurants. It can sicken people for days with gastrointestinal problems. The virus is so contagious that outbreaks can pop up in some unexpected places — like the Grand Canyon. Jacquie King, along with 14 friends, launched rafts...
kjzz.com
Record salinity levels forces Great Salt Lake Causeway Berm to be raised 4 feet
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands and the Division of Water Resources modified the breach in the Union Pacific railroad causeway that divides the lake as a result of the growing salinity issues brought on by the Great Salt Lake's shrinking. The...
KSLTV
‘Not all parks are accessible:’ Glendale community members react to regional park plans
SALT LAKE CITY — Community members gathered to celebrate their culture in the newly renovated Glendale Park Saturday night. It sits directly next to the abandoned water slides, rundown fencing, and graffitied walls of the former Glendale Water Park. “Before we didn’t have these blocks or nothing here, it...
kslnewsradio.com
Be on lookout for suspicious vehicle in Nephi
NEPHI, Utah — The Nephi City Police said in a Facebook post that a man was luring children to his vehicle yesterday afternoon in Nephi. The man was reported driving an older pickup truck full of plywood. Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for suspicious...
Utah drought eases with water conservation efforts
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – There is still plenty of work to do to end the drought but according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Utahns have been doing well in slowing the flow and saving H2O. In September 2021, 88% of the state was considered to be in an “extreme drought” […]
kslnewsradio.com
Layton City Police Department arrest wanted suspect after SWAT operation
LAYTON, Utah — Layton City Police Department arrested a wanted suspect following a SWAT operation Sunday afternoon. LCPD says a suspect wanted for aggravated robbery was in hiding at the Villas on Main apartment complex, located at 1475 N. Main St. SWAT began negotiating with the suspect at around...
KUTV
60% of car seats installed incorrectly; technicians checking seats for free in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Last year, one child was involved in a crash every 72 minutes, according to the Utah Highway Safety Office. In fact, car crashes are the leading cause of death for children younger than 13. In addition to that unsettling statistic, the pediatric hospital also...
Gephardt Daily
Family reveals name of man killed in Roy motorcycle-vehicle collision
ROY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of a man who died Monday after an oncoming vehicle turned in front of his motorcycle, blocking his path and causing a collision, is paying tribute to its lost love one. Ronnie Holkan, who went by R.J., is remembered...
