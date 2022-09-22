Nocturnal Wonderland Festival results in several arrests and two deaths over the four-day event

Read full article on original website
Fontana Herald News
Two people died, nine others were hospitalized during music festival at Glen Helen Amphitheater
Two persons died after attending the Nocturnal Wonderland festival in San Bernardino during the weekend of Sept. 16-19, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The annual Electronic Dance Music (EDM) event was attended by more than 70,000 visitors over the course of four days at Glen Helen...
2 dead, several arrested at Nocturnal Wonderland festival: sheriff
Authorities confirmed Thursday that two people died, and police arrested several people at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival last weekend at the Glen Helen Amphitheater.
1 Killed in 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 10 Freeway
Bloomington, San Bernardino County, CA: A two-vehicle traffic collision left one person deceased on the 10 Freeway early Sunday morning, Sept. 25, around 3:17 a.m. in the Bloomington area of San Bernardino County. California Highway Patrol San Bernardino Station and San Bernardino County Fire responded to a two-vehicle traffic collision...
paininthepass.info
Rider Injured In A Motorcycle Crash On Northbound I-15 In Hesperia
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A male motorcyclist was injured in an crash on northbound Interstate 15 in Hesperia Saturday night. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the incident. The vehicles involved in the crash were a white sedan unknown make and model and a orange/black Harley-Davidson Street Bob motorcycle. The crash was reported about 8:27pm, Saturday September 24, 2022 on northbound Interstate 15 just before Main Street exit.
vvng.com
Multi-vehicle crash on SB I-15 freeway near Main Street caused a backup on Sunday
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Traffic on the southbound I-15 through Victorville and Hesperia was backed up on Sunday due to a multi-vehicle traffic collision. It happened at about 12:33, on September 25, 2022, along the I-15 freeway, north of the Main Street off-ramp. The crash involved a gray Honda...
Man killed by law enforcement after pinning deputy with his car in Rancho Cucamonga: SBSD
A Santa Monica man was shot and killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies Saturday evening after he allegedly pinned a deputy with his car and then tried to attack him with a knife. It happened around 7:15 p.m. on the 11800 block of Foothill Boulevard in Rancho Cucamonga. Deputies were in the area […]
redlandscommunitynews.com
Victim and suspect unhurt in separate shootings in Fontana
Sheriff deputies fired at a Fontana man after he pointed a handgun at another Fontana man and pulled the trigger, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reports on Wednesday. Neither the victim nor the suspect was injured in the shootings. At 8:57 p.m. Sept. 21, deputies from the Fontana...
redlandscommunitynews.com
Bloomington man arrested for murder in connection with fentanyl overdose
A Bloomington man has been charged with murder after an 18-year-old Highland man died of acute fentanyl toxicity on Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to the sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division’s-Overdose Response Team (ORT). The responded to the drug overdose death of Adrian Alloway. Investigators identified Alfred Urrea, 19, as the...
thedesertreview.com
Police release safety info on fentanyl candy in the High Desert
Police say 'candy' fentanyl has hit the street in the High Desert. Hesperia's school police says it's seeing these brightly colored pills arrive in the High Desert. The sheriff's department has released data on fentanyl-related OD deaths in teens in San Bernardino County.
z1077fm.com
Woman Arrested for Suspicion of DUI After Collision Injures Children
A woman was arrested for driving under the influence after injuring three people, including a 15 year-old and a 3 year-old. The County Sheriff reports that Amber Coleman, a 27 year-old resident of Twentynine Palms, was driving a pickup truck westbound on Highway 62 in Yucca Valley, on Sunday (September 18), when she rear-ended a sport utility vehicle near the intersection of Avalon Ave.
50-acre brush fire erupts in Running Springs area in San Bernardino County
A brush fire erupted Friday afternoon in the Running Springs area in San Bernardino County and spread to about 50 acres before forward progress of the blaze was stopped, authorities said.
z1077fm.com
Suspect in Yucca Valley Shooting Turns Himself In
The suspect in a Yucca Valley shooting has turned himself in to authorities. On Monday (September 19), deputies form the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station say they responded to a reports of a shooting in the 58000 block of Sun Oro Road in Yucca Valley. Deputies say that Eric Ettleman, a 29 year-old resident of Morongo Valley, arrived at a home, got into a confrontation with a 63 year-old resident, and fired several shots into the house.
Police: 2 Santa Ana men found stealing hundreds of gallons of gasoline from San Bernardino County stations
Two Santa Ana men were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of stealing hundreds of gallons of gasoline from at least two stations in San Bernardino County.Daniel Ramossantoyo and Andres Berruete, both 23 years old, were arrested early Wednesday after an employee at a Shell gas station on Beekley Road in Pinon Hills reported two men stealing gasoline.When deputies arrived, they found the suspects with their truck at the gas pump, which had been pried open. A device had been used to override the pump, and the pair siphoned about 200 gallons of gasoline into a large gas tank hidden in the covered bed of their truck, San Bernardino County sheriff's officials said.With further investigation, the two suspects were linked to a previous theft of gasoline from another Shell station in Phelan on Monday.Ramossantoyo and Berruete were both booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a crime, grand theft, and vandalism. Ramossantoyo was being held on $25,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 7. Berruete has been released after posting bail, and no court date has been scheduled for him.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Barstow, CA: Barstow Police Department and bomb detection K9 from Marine Corps Logistic Base responded and safely cleared Desert Community Bank after bomb threat.
Source: Barstow Police Department (Information) Picture: Barstow Police Department (Courtesy) Barstow, California: Officers from the Barstow Police Department and a bomb detection K9 from Marine Corps Logistic Base responded and safely cleared Desert Community Bank after a bomb threat on Thursday, September 22nd, 2022. According to the Barstow Police Department,...
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/23/22
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 245 new reported cases. Since Sept. 15, hospitalizations decreased by 30%, with 86 and 21 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported 23 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 274 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
Black Lives Matter IE Chapter Member Donavan Caver Convicted of Vandalism
The IE Voice/ and Black Voice News was there at the conclusion of a trial last month when an all-white jury found Black Lives Matter Inland Empire Chapter Member Donavan Caver guilty of vandalism. Caver was charged with vandalism for spraying the letters “FTP” in chalk on a planter wall...
westsidestorynewspaper.com
San Bernardino Resident, Juanita Nixon Kelly, Celebrates Her 100th Birthday
Juanita Nixon Kelly, a 70-year resident of San Bernardino, California will celebrate her 100th birthday on October 3. She was born in Texas, Texarkana in 1922, raised in Oklahoma, then she moved to Los Angeles, California in 1937 at the age of 15, and later graduated from Jefferson High School in1940.
z1077fm.com
Fights at Yucca Valley High School prove challenging for both students and parents
If you have a student at Yucca Valley High School – you may have heard reports of increased fights breaking out at Yucca Valley High School on Wednesday. On the heels of an earlier report about a potential threat that was ultimately proven to be unfounded – z107.7 began receiving emails and calls from parents who say they were concerned with what their kids were sharing with them during school and when they got home.
Barstow mom, stepfather facing murder charges in death of 6-year-old after long-term abuse
A Barstow couple is facing murder charges after their 6-year-old son died following a series of injuries he received at home over a period of time, police said Tuesday.
kcrw.com
Inland Empire as warehouse hub: Is the era ending?
The logistics industry – the business of hauling and especially storing all the goods people buy – has been the economic engine of the Inland Empire for years. Warehouses have sprouted in the open spaces of Riverside and San Bernardino counties like the orange groves and crops they’ve since replaced. But lately, there’s a rattle in the humming motor of that economic engine.
