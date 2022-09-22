Presidents Cup 2022: Presidents Cup vet Kevin Kisner told a hilarious story about asking to have Saturday’s afternoon session off in 2017

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s advantage Americans in the race to 15½ points on Sunday at the 2022 Presidents Cup, but the Internationals gained some ground on Saturday. Trevor Immelman’s squad dug themselves into a hole with a pair of 4-1 losses on Thursday and Friday but put the shovel down on Saturday. The Internationals split the morning foursomes at Quail Hollow Club then proceeded to win their first session of the week in afternoon four-ball after flipping a pair of matches over the final three holes to bring the overall score to 11-7.

GOLF ・ 1 DAY AGO