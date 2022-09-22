Presidents Cup 2022: Presidents Cup vet Kevin Kisner told a hilarious story about asking to have Saturday’s afternoon session off in 2017

Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
A 14(!)-year-old just became the youngest male golfer to make the cut on a major tour
As expected, the Internationals look in big trouble after Day 1 at this week's Presidents Cup. On the bright side, they could have a major talent heading their way in a couple years. And he'll even be able to legally drive a car by then. Introducing Hsieh Cheng-wei, a 14-year-old...
Golf.com
Tiger Woods is watching the Presidents Cup. And he got a call DURING play
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Davis Love III had a sec, so he called one of his analytics guys. And Tiger Woods answered. They’re playing the Presidents Cup this week, Woods isn’t at Quail Hollow, but he’s apparently being kept in the loop. A multiple-time player in the event, and a winning player-captain in its last go-around, in 2019 in Australia, Woods has paused things for a while after playing three majors this year following his car crash early last year. Though his TV is on.
Golf Digest
Presidents Cup 2022: Trevor Immelman wasn't having ANY of Greg Norman's well wishes for his team
The 2022 Presidents Cup, unfortunately, looks like it's once again headed toward a predictable finish after the heavily favored Americans jumped out to a 4-1 lead after Day 1 at Quail Hollow. But that doesn't mean there can't still be plenty of drama—especially if you look on Twitter. Ahead...
Golf.com
Jordan Spieth’s unique brand of golf is hard to explain. Ask Justin Thomas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There are many ways to describe the strangeness of Jordan Spieth golf. Let us try a few. Jordan Spieth golf is like flying economy and getting upgraded to first class. It’s like getting hit by a bus and finding a winning scratch-off ticket on the windshield. It’s like using the sidewalk to cook a perfect souffle. And at the Presidents Cup, Jordan Spieth golf is … surprisingly tame?
golfmagic.com
WATCH: Jordan Spieth's approach to ping pong is absolutely hilarious
Jordan Spieth appears to approach a light-hearted game of ping pong in similar fashion to when he is on the fairways... by talking to his ball. When events like the Presidents Cup roll around, we always see content from behind-the-scenes of the players enjoying team bonding sessions. This week is...
CBS Sports
2022 Presidents Cup scores, results: United States clinches ninth straight trophy as Jordan Spieth stars
Though it appeared as if it might be a close race a few times Sunday, the United States ultimately prevailed with relative ease at the 2022 Presidents Cup to clinch a ninth straight trophy in the biannual event. The Americans' status was never truly in doubt despite the International team pushing the hosts on Saturday and getting off to a hot start Sunday when the 12 singles matches were played to close out four days of action at Quail Hollow Golf Club.
Look: NASCAR World Reacts To Saturday's Huge Fight
Things got pretty heated in the NASCAR world this weekend, with a major fight taking place on the track. Andrew Grady and Davey Callihan fought on the track following an accident during their heat. It got pretty heated. Tempers have often flared on the NASCAR track, but not quite like...
Presidents Cup: The time Tiger Woods messed with Notah Begay and Fred Couples killer prank
Notah Begay can only remember one time when Tiger didn’t pay attention to him. It was during the 2000 Presidents Cup and Begay asked him for a layup number at a par 5. “It was alternate shot, and I asked him for a number that he wanted, and he wouldn’t tell me,” Begay recalled. “So what I did was I laid him up to his most uncomfortable number because I knew what his most uncomfortable number was.”
Golf.com
Inside the moment that swung the Presidents Cup
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What does the moment of validation look like for Trevor Immelman? It looks an awful lot like prayer. Immelman was crouched in that way — palms pressed together, head bowed, eyes lowered — for only a minute on the 18th green at Quail Hollow on Saturday. But it was the minute that changed everything for the Internationals at this Presidents Cup.
Tour Commish Jay Monahan Says PGA Truce With LIV Series Is “Off the Table”
With verbal shots being fired consistently at weekly golf tournaments at home and abroad, the war of words between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf has been fought for months on end. Based on what PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan had to say during an appearance on the Golf Channel’s Live From set at the Presidents Cup, don’t expect a white flag to be waved anytime soon.
Golf.com
These ‘pissed-off’ American stars just delivered a hilarious press conference
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Despite a four-point lead, the U.S. Presidents Cup team came off the course slightly deflated on Saturday evening. “Obviously we’re bummed with how the afternoon session finished and how it went,” Justin Thomas said. But it didn’t take long to get ’em cracking up....
Golf.com
U.S. beats Internationals to win 9th straight Presidents Cup
On Sunday morning, the Internationals had hope. They had momentum, too. They stole two key matches late on Saturday, won their first session of the week and cut their deficit to four heading into the final day of the Presidents Cup. The four-point U.S. lead was not insurmountable. In fact,...
Golf.com
Tour Confidential: Presidents Cup surprises, second-guesses and MVPs from Quail Hollow
Check in every week for the unfiltered opinions of our writers and editors as they break down the hottest topics in the sport, and join the conversation by tweeting us @golf_com. This week, we break down the Presidents Cup, wonder what could have been, name MVPs and more. 1. The...
Protestor sets arm on fire before Roger Federer retirement match at Laver Cup
Hours before the Roger Federer last match extravaganza kicked off at the 2022 Laver Cup, an eventgoer took to the
NFL・
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer slams world ranking points offered at Asian Tour event
Asian Tour player Berry Henson was hugely critical of the world rankings points on offer to the winner of the Yeangder TPC at Linkou International Golf and Country Club. Henson came tied third in Taiwan with rounds of 68, 67, 71 and 68, five shots behind LIV Golf player Travis Smyth. Smyth has made three appearances on the LIV Golf Tour so far.
Golf Digest
LPGA creates new event at Liberty National that will be hosted by Michelle Wie West and include top junior golfers
Teaming up with Michelle Wie West, Liberty National Golf Club and the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA), the LPGA Tour announced on Friday a new event added to the 2023 schedule with a unique field. The Mizuho Americas Open will be held at Liberty National in June and feature top professionals playing alongside junior golfers.
Presidents Cup 2022 Sunday singles matches, tee times as U.S. leads Internationals, 11-7
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s advantage Americans in the race to 15½ points on Sunday at the 2022 Presidents Cup, but the Internationals gained some ground on Saturday. Trevor Immelman’s squad dug themselves into a hole with a pair of 4-1 losses on Thursday and Friday but put the shovel down on Saturday. The Internationals split the morning foursomes at Quail Hollow Club then proceeded to win their first session of the week in afternoon four-ball after flipping a pair of matches over the final three holes to bring the overall score to 11-7.
Spieth goes 5-0 as Americans rule Presidents Cup again
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Americans won the Presidents Cup again, no asterisk needed. Sure, the International team lost at least four players — maybe more — who defected to Saudi-funded LIV Golf and were deemed ineligible by the PGA Tour. It had eight rookies asked to play a new format before 40,000 flag-waving fans chanting for the home team. And the Internationals have never won on American soil since these lopsided matches began in 1994. No matter.
Factbox-Golf-Pairings for Saturday's Presidents Cup fourball matches
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 24 (Reuters) - Pairings for Saturday's fourballs matches in the Presidents Cup between the United States and Internationals at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Golf.com
After Tom Kim’s clutch putt came a sporting gesture that most fans missed
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tom Kim’s clutch birdie to buoy the International team on Saturday evening was unquestionably the moment of the tournament, and the visitors reacted in turn. As the ball dropped into the side of the cup, Kim turned to his teammates, threw his hat to the...
