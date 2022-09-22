Read full article on original website
NYS Sheriff's Association addressing gun law confusion following reenactment cancelations
CAPITAL REGION (WRGB) — This weekend the Rogers Island Military Camp historic re-enactment was supposed to take place in Fort Edward. The event which has happened in Washington County for the last 25 years was canceled as concerns over New York state gun laws grew; event organizers feared they could be arrested.
Governor Hochul attends the Westcott Street Cultural Fair
Syracuse, NY — Governor Kathy Hochul made a trip to Syracuse to attend the 29th annual Westcott Street Cultural Fair. Hochul was joined by Mayor Ben Walsh, and several other elected officials who marched in the parade. The fair featured more than 120 booths with a variety of vendors...
Sign-up for annual walk to end Alzheimer's
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On Sunday, CNY Central’s Michael Benny will host the annual walk to end Alzheimer's. The event starts at 11am at the Onondaga Community College campus. All the money raised will go to the care, support, and research efforts of the Alzheimer's association. For more details...
First frost of the season to central New York!
Today is officially the first full day of fall and it sure feels like it. Morning temperatures today across the region are in the low to mid 40s. And it's not warming up much this afternoon!. But expect it to get even colder tonight and into Saturday morning! Frost Advisories...
Missing teen from Jefferson County found in good health, NYS Police say
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. — A 15-year-old who was reported missing from Jefferson County has been found and is in good health, New York State Police said Friday. Troopers thank community members for their assistance.
Gardening Update: Moving plants indoor with Carol Watson's Greenhouse
Lafayette, NY — Carol Watson features moving plants indoor in this week's gardening update at Carol Watson's Greenhouse. Watch the video to learn more. Carol Watson's Greenhouse is open daily from 9am-5pm. It is located at 2980 Sentinel Heights Road in Lafayette. For more information call (315) 677-0286.
First official weekend of fall will feel like it!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - It's the first official weekend of fall! Fall officially began at 9:04pm on Thursday, September 22nd. After a cool past couple days, the weather will still feel like fall through the weekend. This cooler air stays over us because of a coastal system to our east, drawing...
NYS AG determines Syracuse police will not be charged in fatal shooting of Tipp Hill woman
SYRACUSE N.Y. — New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) will not press charges against Syracuse Police officers after the death of a 33-year-old Onondaga County woman in October 2021. Allison Lakie was shot and killed by officers after what was initially reported...
