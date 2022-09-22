JAMESTOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 25, 2022) – Three persons were hurt in a two-vehicle crash just west of the Ottawa-Kent county line on Saturday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the Paul Henry Freeway (M-6) near the Kenowa Avenue overpass around 10:20 PM. That was where a westbound sedan, driven by a 56-year-old Cedar Springs man, had stopped his vehicle. A westbound SUV, driven by a 17-year-old West Olive woman, then collided with the stopped automobile.

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO