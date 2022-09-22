Read full article on original website
Driver seriously injured after driving off a bridge in Allegan Co.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A driver is seriously hurt after driving off a bridge in Allegan County, the Sheriff's Office says. Police say the crash happened on Bridge Road near Primrose Place in Trowbridge Township on Saturday around 6:17 p.m. When deputies arrived, they found an SUV on the...
whtc.com
Traffic Stop in Grand Haven Leads to Possible Bust of Stolen Lottery Ticket Ring
GRAND HAVEN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 24, 2022) – An overnight traffic stop in Grand Haven may have meant the end of the line for an apparent lottery ticket theft ring that has plagued the Lakeshore. A number of lottery ticket thefts had been reported in both Ottawa and Muskegon...
Driver crashes through guardrail, falls off bridge in West Michigan
Police are investigating in West Michigan after a person crashed through a guardrail and drove off a bridge in Allegan County Saturday evening.
927thevan.com
Westbound M-6 Closed for Brief While Due to Injury Crash
JAMESTOWN TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 25, 2022) – Three persons were hurt in a two-vehicle crash just west of the Ottawa-Kent county line on Saturday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to the Paul Henry Freeway (M-6) near the Kenowa Avenue overpass around 10:20 PM. That was where a westbound sedan, driven by a 56-year-old Cedar Springs man, had stopped his vehicle. A westbound SUV, driven by a 17-year-old West Olive woman, then collided with the stopped automobile.
3 injured in M-6 crash in Jamestown Twp.
Three people were injured in a crash on M-6 that involved multiple vehicles Saturday night, deputies said.
whtc.com
One Hurt, Bridge Damaged in Allegan Area Crash
TROWBRIDGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 25, 2022) – One person suffered serious injuries and a bridge south of Allegan is in need of repairs following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday evening. According to Allegan County Sheriff’s Sergeant Blair Kacos, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Bridge Road...
WWMTCw
Two arrested after stealing and cashing lottery tickets, deputies say
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two people were arrested after cashing in $2,000 worth of stolen lottery tickets, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. Grand Haven Public Safety officer said lottery tickets were visible all over the suspect's car when it was pulled over Tuesday, according to investigators.
Two arrested after police pull over car filled with stolen lottery tickets in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two were arrested and a juvenile was returned to their guardian after being caught with a car full of stolen lottery tickets, the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says. Muskegon police sent a warning to Ottawa County deputies of another instance of lottery ticket thefts in...
BCPD: 3 arrested in drive-by killing of 2-year-old
Crediting help from the community, Battle Creek police have arrested three people who they say are responsible for a drive-by shooting that killed a 2-year-old.
Rollover crash on I-96 pins driver, throws passenger
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A single-car rollover crash Friday night caused some traffic tie-ups on I-96 in Kentwood. The Michigan State Police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on westbound I-96 at Forest Hills. One car rolled, pinning the driver and possibly ejecting the passenger. MSP said the passenger...
Woman shot in Ionia Co. while passing out pamphlets
ODESSA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – An 83-year-old anti-abortion activist was shot while passing out pamphlets on Tuesday, September 20. The victim, who chose to remain anonymous, was shot in the back/shoulder while leaving a home after a heated argument, Right to Life Michigan said in a press release. The man accused of shooting her was […]
Police arrest 2 accused of stealing, cashing in lottery tickets
Two people were arrested in Grand Haven after stealing thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets.
Wanted Fugitive, Three Other People Arrested at Aetna Township Residence
A wanted fugitive and three other people were arrested Wednesday at a residence in Aetna Township in Mecosta County. On Wednesday, deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office received information regarding the whereabouts of a wanted fugitive who was reportedly armed. It was also reported that there were two additional females at the residence.
whtc.com
Driver who flew over Allegan County US-131 overpass in his car in January pleads to drug charge
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A man who made his car go airborne over an overpass along US-131 in Allegan County earlier this year pleaded guilty to an impaired driving charge. According to WOOD-TV 8, Chandler Cockerham pleaded guilty at a pretrial hearing on Thursday, September 22 to...
4 arrested, stolen items recovered from house
AETNA, Mich. — The Mecosta County Sheriff's Office has executed a search warrant at a home in Aetna Township, which resulted in the arrest of four people. It came after a tip that a wanted fugitive was armed and staying there. It happened on Wednesday afternoon, September 21 at 2:30 p.m.
wincountry.com
Allegan County accident remains under investigation
ALLEGAN MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies continue to seek a cause in an accident Saturday evening in Trowbridge Township. Authorities received a call around 6:15 pm that a vehicle that had driven off of a bridge on Bridge Rd near Primrose Pl. Upon arrival, deputies...
WWMTCw
Baby dies in Battle Creek shooting, man arrested after standoff & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Suspect in custody after firing shots at deputies during St. Joseph County standoff. A man was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted several hours in Mendon Saturday night. St....
WWMTCw
Two arrested overnight in Montcalm County human trafficking case
STANTON, Mich. — Montcalm County sheriff deputies arrested two men who were accused of human trafficking. The men were arrested overnight when they came to the county intending to engage in sexual activities with underage females, according to Montcalm Country Sheriff's Office. Internet crime: Wayland Public Schools employee arrested...
Careless Driving Leads To Armed Confrontation In Battle Creek
In these current dark days, when a simple comment may invoke a heated debate, it just isn’t a good idea to confront a driver, whom you consider was driving erratically. Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the Sunoco Gas Station, in the 300-block of North 20th Street, after an angry gunman confronted another man while parked at the gas pumps.
3 teens arrested for allegedly killing toddler in Battle Creek drive-by shooting
BATTLE CREEK, MI – Three teenagers were arrested after allegedly killing a 2-year-old in a drive by shooting. Kai Rowan Turner, 2, of Battle Creek, was shot around 2:20 a.m. Sept. 20, in the 100 block of Cliff Street, Battle Creek Police have said. He died from his injuries at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.
