ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

‘Mazel tov on assimilating:’ The strange, rich history of Rosh Hashanah advertisements

By Yael Buechler, The Forward
stljewishlight.org
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Matthew C. Woodruff

Happy Rosh Hashanah, the Biblical meaning behind it and what it means for you.

Happy New Year(Shutterstock) Half of the Bible is about the lives and times of the Nation of Israel. Though I do not ascribe to the belief that the ‘Hebrew’ Scriptures (Old Testament) has paramount concern for today’s faithful in comparison to the ‘New Testament’ (see my book: ‘Knowing God and Jesus, a Study in Scripture – Love, Faith and Hope’ for a more thorough examination of why Jesus fulfilled the old law), most Christian’s still cling to the idea that the old Hebrew law applies just as strongly to today’s life.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
Phys.org

Holocaust photos found in attics and archives are helping to recover lost stories and provide a tool against denial

The summer of 2022 marked the 80th anniversary of the first Nazi deportation of Jewish families from Germany to Auschwitz. Although the Nazis deported hundreds of thousands of Jewish men and women, for many places where those tragic events happened, no images are known to document the crime. Surprisingly, there's not even photographic evidence from Berlin, the Nazi capital and home to Germany's largest Jewish community.
VISUAL ART
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Coolidge
Person
Joseph Jacobs
Fox News

American Historical Association president gets schooled by the woke mob

The West has two great ancient pillars and exemplars of what it is to be a historian. Herodotus and Thucydides, who wrote in Greece about 2,500 years ago, set standards that are still with us today. Thankfully, neither scribe ever served as the president of the American Historical Association. With their commitment to truth and honesty, neither would have lasted 10 minutes.
GREECE
Daily Beast

Sigmund Freud Was a Revolutionary Everywhere but at Home

At the turn of the last century, Sigmund Freud shocked the world with what biographer Peter Gay called “his portrayal of man, the insatiable animal pushed and pulled by unrespectable, largely unconscious, desires and aversions.” Heavily emphasizing the role of childhood sexuality, repressed memories, dreams, fantasies, and narcissism, Freud invented the term “psychoanalysis” and offered what appeared to be a bewildering glimpse into the previously uncharted subconscious territory of the human mind.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#American Jews#Local Life#Jewish History#Localevent
CNN

'The U.S. and the Holocaust' connects a complex history to the present

"The US and the Holocaust" is documentary filmmaking with a purpose, a three-night production that directly links undercurrents of American society that influenced the decades featured to lingering strains of White supremacy and anti-Semitism. It's fascinating as history, but sobering as current events.
POTUS
Fox News

Rosh Hashanah: What is it and how long does it last?

Jews from around the globe world have begun to celebrate Rosh Hashanah this evening, starting at sundown. The holiday of Rosh Hashanah is also known as the Jewish New Year. This day is among the holiest days in Judaism — and it begins on the first day of Tishrei, the seventh month of the Hebrew calendar, which almost always falls during the months of September or October each year.
FESTIVAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
deseret.com

Perspective: The philosopher Sartre was wrong. Heaven is other people

Not long ago, I watched what people in the Latter-day Saint world call stake conference. Nine congregations came together to hear sermons from local faith leaders and church members — the same everyday folks with whom I share the aisles at the grocery store and the lines at the post office.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy