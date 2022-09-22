‘Mazel tov on assimilating:’ The strange, rich history of Rosh Hashanah advertisements

Read full article on original website
5 things to know about Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year
Sunday is the start of Rosh Hashanah, also known as the Jewish New Year, which marks the beginning of the Jewish High Holy Days.
Happy Rosh Hashanah, the Biblical meaning behind it and what it means for you.
Happy New Year(Shutterstock) Half of the Bible is about the lives and times of the Nation of Israel. Though I do not ascribe to the belief that the ‘Hebrew’ Scriptures (Old Testament) has paramount concern for today’s faithful in comparison to the ‘New Testament’ (see my book: ‘Knowing God and Jesus, a Study in Scripture – Love, Faith and Hope’ for a more thorough examination of why Jesus fulfilled the old law), most Christian’s still cling to the idea that the old Hebrew law applies just as strongly to today’s life.
‘Traditional’ Jewish American foods keep changing, with cookbooks playing an influential role in how Jews mark Rosh Hashana
The end of August inaugurated the Hebrew month of Elul, when Jews all over the world start getting ready for the High Holidays: the Jewish New Year of Rosh Hashana followed 10 days later by the Day of Atonement, Yom Kippur. Rabbis are polishing their sermons for one of the...
One of the most significant Jewish holidays is here. What to know about Rosh Hashanah
Rosh Hashanah is approaching, and Jewish people around the world will gather with to start a sweet new year. Here’s what you need to know.
Rosh Hashanah is about a simple question: What kind of world do we want to live in?
On Rosh Hashanah, I recommit to fighting against hate and antisemitism. No one should have to worry about violence when worshipping how they choose.
Trump Received Payment In Gold Bars Wheeled To His Apartment, Among Revelations In New Book
Former President Donald Trump had curious business practices and one of them involved receiving payment in gold bars, excerpts of a yet-to-be-launched book showed, according to CNN. Trump once received a portion of the lease payment for the parking garage in the General Motors building in Manhattan, which he purchased...
Holocaust photos found in attics and archives are helping to recover lost stories and provide a tool against denial
The summer of 2022 marked the 80th anniversary of the first Nazi deportation of Jewish families from Germany to Auschwitz. Although the Nazis deported hundreds of thousands of Jewish men and women, for many places where those tragic events happened, no images are known to document the crime. Surprisingly, there's not even photographic evidence from Berlin, the Nazi capital and home to Germany's largest Jewish community.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Fast Facts
Read CNN's Fast Facts on the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
American Historical Association president gets schooled by the woke mob
The West has two great ancient pillars and exemplars of what it is to be a historian. Herodotus and Thucydides, who wrote in Greece about 2,500 years ago, set standards that are still with us today. Thankfully, neither scribe ever served as the president of the American Historical Association. With their commitment to truth and honesty, neither would have lasted 10 minutes.
Witchcraft expert publishes WaPo piece claiming 'dangerous' Christians are harassing wiccan festivals
The Washington Post published an article from religion and witchcraft journalist Heather Greene detailing how "aggressive and even dangerous" Christian protesters have been harassing gatherings of witches and wiccans across the United States this year. In her piece, Greene – who has authored books about witchcraft, including her latest, "Lights,...
Sigmund Freud Was a Revolutionary Everywhere but at Home
At the turn of the last century, Sigmund Freud shocked the world with what biographer Peter Gay called “his portrayal of man, the insatiable animal pushed and pulled by unrespectable, largely unconscious, desires and aversions.” Heavily emphasizing the role of childhood sexuality, repressed memories, dreams, fantasies, and narcissism, Freud invented the term “psychoanalysis” and offered what appeared to be a bewildering glimpse into the previously uncharted subconscious territory of the human mind.
'The U.S. and the Holocaust' connects a complex history to the present
"The US and the Holocaust" is documentary filmmaking with a purpose, a three-night production that directly links undercurrents of American society that influenced the decades featured to lingering strains of White supremacy and anti-Semitism. It's fascinating as history, but sobering as current events.
Rosh Hashanah: What is it and how long does it last?
Jews from around the globe world have begun to celebrate Rosh Hashanah this evening, starting at sundown. The holiday of Rosh Hashanah is also known as the Jewish New Year. This day is among the holiest days in Judaism — and it begins on the first day of Tishrei, the seventh month of the Hebrew calendar, which almost always falls during the months of September or October each year.
Sell Rosh Hashanah, Buy Yom Kippur? Revisiting The Market Adage In Turbulent 2022
One old market adage that is commonly mentioned just ahead of the Jewish holidays is "Sell Rosh Hashanah, Buy Yom Kippur." With the holidays commencing Sunday at sundown, it is time for this year's investment interpretation of the adage from the perspective of this investor. And boy, it is not...
Dennis Prager announces next book 'Deuteronomy' with reason-based approach to the Bible
Renowned conservative radio host Dennis Prager has announced the next book in the nationally bestselling "Rational Bible" series, titled "Deuteronomy: God, Blessings, and Curses." Considered the fruit of Prager’s forty years teaching people of various faiths—or no faith at all, the book from Regnery Faith publishing examines the relevancy of...
Perspective: The philosopher Sartre was wrong. Heaven is other people
Not long ago, I watched what people in the Latter-day Saint world call stake conference. Nine congregations came together to hear sermons from local faith leaders and church members — the same everyday folks with whom I share the aisles at the grocery store and the lines at the post office.
