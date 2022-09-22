ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Ripley will travel to Roane County in a high school football matchup you can watch online and on TV. The Par Mar Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week, presented by Optimum, on Friday, Sept. 30, features a battle between the Vikings and the Raiders. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. and will be shared in this story once it starts and can also be viewed on the Eyewitness News' Facebook page.

ROANE COUNTY, WV ・ 13 HOURS AGO