Kanawha County, WV

W.Va. woman sentenced to life in fire that killed parents

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman who set a fire that killed her parents three years ago when she was 16 has been sentenced to life, but will be eligible for parole in 15 years. The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported that Madison Wine received the sentence...
Community rallies to support teens injured in Mercer County car crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community is rallying together to support three Princeton High School students who were involved in a car crash Friday night in Mercer County. Family friend Sarah Malone prayed outside Charleston Area Medical Center General Saturday night. "We know God that through you all things...
FNR: Live coverage planned Friday, Sept. 30, when Ripley travels to Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Ripley will travel to Roane County in a high school football matchup you can watch online and on TV. The Par Mar Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week, presented by Optimum, on Friday, Sept. 30, features a battle between the Vikings and the Raiders. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. and will be shared in this story once it starts and can also be viewed on the Eyewitness News' Facebook page.
OktoberWest returns to Charleston's West Side on Saturday, Sept. 24

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Craft beer, food and live music will crank up the entertainment on Charleston’s West Side this weekend when the annual OktoberWest returns. Organizers said Charleston Main Streets' largest fundraiser on the West Side is scheduled 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. The...
