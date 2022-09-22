Read full article on original website
W.Va. woman sentenced to life in fire that killed parents
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman who set a fire that killed her parents three years ago when she was 16 has been sentenced to life, but will be eligible for parole in 15 years. The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported that Madison Wine received the sentence...
Sheriff: Man just sentenced on drug charge briefly escapes from Fayette County Courthouse
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Georgia man just sentenced to prison in Fayette County on a drug charge briefly escaped from a processing area at the courthouse and was taken into custody after a foot pursuit. Clinton Whitehead, 44, was brought to temporary holding cells on Thursday after...
Deputies ask for help from public to locate Gallia man who left house arrest
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Deputies are asking for help from the public to locate an Ohio man who they said left house arrest. Timothy Wolfe was under house arrest through Gallia County Common Pleas Court, according to a social media post from the Gallia County Sheriff's Office. The...
Deputies: Man arrested after driving with vehicle hood up during pursuit, crashing
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Wayne County deputies said a suspect in a domestic disturbance incident crashed over an embankment after he fled in a vehicle with an open hood and drove with his head out of the window to view where he was going. Dustin Keith Johnson, 22,...
Cabell teen home recovering after hit-and-run incident involving man arrested for DUI
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A teenage boy is now home recovering after a hit-and-run incident left him injured and landed a man in jail. Matthew Jenkins was charged with DUI causing bodily injury, leaving the scene of an accident and obstructing an officer after he allegedly hit 14-year-old Chris Andrews with his car and took off.
Community rallies to support teens injured in Mercer County car crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community is rallying together to support three Princeton High School students who were involved in a car crash Friday night in Mercer County. Family friend Sarah Malone prayed outside Charleston Area Medical Center General Saturday night. "We know God that through you all things...
Search and rescue teams find body of 12-year-old boy in the Ohio River
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — First responders in Cabell County found the body of a 12-year-old boy in the Ohio River near Guyandotte. Dispatchers said a caller reported the incident about 3:15 p.m. Saturday. "Upon surveying the scene, there was no visible victim in the water. The officer in charge...
FNR: Live coverage planned Friday, Sept. 30, when Ripley travels to Roane County
ROANE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Ripley will travel to Roane County in a high school football matchup you can watch online and on TV. The Par Mar Friday Night Rivals Game of the Week, presented by Optimum, on Friday, Sept. 30, features a battle between the Vikings and the Raiders. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. and will be shared in this story once it starts and can also be viewed on the Eyewitness News' Facebook page.
Putnam County resident reports waiting more than 10 years on Frontier to fix downed cable
PARADISE, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Putnam County woman contacted Eyewitness News after spending years trying to get Frontier to pick up its storm-damaged gear on her land. The 2012 derecho, a massive storm, is history for most West Virginians, but living history for Stacy Hawkins who has had a storm-downed Frontier line on her Putnam County farm for a decade.
Putnam County voters to see fire and rescue services levy on November ballot
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — First responders in Putnam County are relying on the passage of a new fire and rescue service levy this November. Putnam County Fire Board service administrator Richard Pullin said it's a way to keep up with the demands of the job. "The growth in...
OktoberWest returns to Charleston's West Side on Saturday, Sept. 24
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Craft beer, food and live music will crank up the entertainment on Charleston’s West Side this weekend when the annual OktoberWest returns. Organizers said Charleston Main Streets' largest fundraiser on the West Side is scheduled 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. The...
