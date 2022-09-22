Read full article on original website
Catch the fun this September
Alex Wilson with Catch Des Moines shares how you can catch the fun in Des Moines this weekend. Visit catchdesmoines.com for a full list of events.
Teen makes music during gap year
Musician EleanorGrace is 18 and headed for higher education. But first, she’s releasing her first full length album. “Dream About a Cowboy” Album Release Party is September 29th at XBK Live in Des Moines. Learn more about her music at Eleanor-grace.com.
Italian meatballs on the menu
Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares how they mix up an Italian Grandmother’s special recipe for meatballs. It is a new menu item. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
Guest of the Day: Lynn Melling
This is Climate Week 2022, making it the perfect time for a special showing of a documentary film called “Freshwater.”. Co-Founder of 515 Productions Lynn Melling shares what it is about. The Des Moines debut of “Freshwater”, an award-winning documentary from 515 Productions, is September 24th at 7:30PM at...
