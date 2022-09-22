Read full article on original website
who13.com
Catch the fun this September
Alex Wilson with Catch Des Moines shares how you can catch the fun in Des Moines this weekend. Visit catchdesmoines.com for a full list of events.
Take a sneak peek at Adventureland’s Phantom Fall Fest
ALTOONA, Iowa – Adventureland’s Oktoberfest is happening this weekend, but the park is also setting up for something new: “Phantom Fall Fest” Halloween event starting Friday, Sept. 30 . Every weekend in October, people will have a chance to check out seven new haunted attractions and ride some of the roller coasters and rides after dark. “Our […]
who13.com
Italian meatballs on the menu
Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank shares how they mix up an Italian Grandmother’s special recipe for meatballs. It is a new menu item. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
Another Iowa Mall Looks to Buck A Growing Trend
With Sears, Younkers, and even K-Mart holding anchor in malls across the country for decades, the demise of those retail chains nationwide left a void many malls simply weren't able to recover from, and the mall concept as we knew it, began to fall by the wayside. Fort Dodge's Crossroads Mall held on until this past Labor Day weekend. After announcing it was facing foreclosure, Des Moines' Valley West Mall appeared to get a reprieve.
KCRG.com
Hundreds show support for Iowa couple hurt in hot air balloon crash
MARTENSDALE, Iowa (KCCI) -People from neighboring communities spent a part of Saturday in Martensdale, showing up to support a couple hurt in a hot air balloon accident over the summer, KCCI’s Kayla James reports. Back in July, a hot air balloon crashed into a power line and caught on...
Home Touch Kitchen: Des Moines' new Afro-Soul food restaurant
Home Touch Kitchen is the culinary soundtrack to owner Nathan Bohn's life.The restaurant features homemade Afro-Soul food.State of play: Bohn was born in Liberia and, at the age of 12, fled the civil war to Côte d'Ivoire, the French-speaking country in West Africa.His family ultimately migrated to Ghana, where he worked in restaurants and completed high school in an English speaking refugee camp.He immigrated to the United States in 2001, moving from Pennsylvania to Des Moines about a decade later to join family.Zoom in: In recent years, Bohn used a commercial kitchen in West Des Moines to prepare and sell...
KCCI.com
Luke Bryan fans in Boone started lining up hours before concert
BOONE, Iowa — The 2022 Farm Tour is surrounded by a lot of excitement. Fans started lining up at 10 a.m. Cars waiting at the main entrance snaked around 217th road. The majority of people KCCI spoke with have been to a Luke Bryan concert before. They said he puts on a great show.
It’s a bobcat! Not a cougar, not a danger, not even a big deal
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — A set of photos of a bobcat taken in West Des Moines has neighbors talking and police talking wildlife biology. The photos and video, captured by West Des Moines resident Rachel Port along a bike trail, and originally posted to her personal Facebook page, were shared by the West Des […]
Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.
It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
weareiowa.com
who13.com
Teen makes music during gap year
Musician EleanorGrace is 18 and headed for higher education. But first, she’s releasing her first full length album. “Dream About a Cowboy” Album Release Party is September 29th at XBK Live in Des Moines. Learn more about her music at Eleanor-grace.com.
KCRG.com
Marshalltown Police seeking missing girl
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Marshalltown are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl. Anora Hill, 12, was last seen in the downtown area leaving the annual Oktemberfest festival at around 5:45 p.m. She was last known to be wearing a black cutoff hoodie, black pants, and glasses with pink frames.
Iowa-Bound Luke Bryan Making Massive Local Pork Donation
As part of the efforts to bust some of the misconceptions around the pork industry, the National Pork Board has teamed up with a country superstar. During his 13th Farm Tour, Luke Bryan, National Pork Board, and Smithfield Foods partnered to give back to the community while promoting the pork industry.
Refugees from Iraq see restaurant success in Iowa
Basma Zalzala moved her family to the United States in 2014 after her husband was killed by a bomb in Baghdad.
Country Superstar Gets Booed At Iowa Show [WATCH]
We all have a strong love for this artist, but there are some things you should not say in Iowa. The first chilly fall Friday of the year didn't stop fans from swarming Boone for the Iowa leg of the Farm Tour. It was the lucky 13th year for Luke Bryan's Farm Tour and it did not disappoint.
Two seriously injured in Iowa party shooting
Two people were seriously injured after being shot at a party early Saturday morning.
ourquadcities.com
Stolen ID, credit card leads to 133 mph Iowa chase
A Pennsylvania woman is facing charges in Ankeny and Altoona after police say she tried to use a stolen ID and credit card and then led officers on a chase that reached speeds of more than 130 miles per hour Wednesday. The incident began at 4:30 p.m. when Ankeny police...
kqradio.com
Hamilton County Fair Foundation announcing ground breaking for expansion project.
The Hamilton County Fair Foundation will host a groundbreaking ceremony at Noon on Monday, October 10 at the Hamilton County Fairgrounds, 1200 Bluff Street. The nonprofit group will be entering their 4th phase of construction of their show arena and event center with the addition of an atrium on the West side of the current structure. Webster City builder, Peterson Construction will be the construction partner for the 1370 square foot expansion, that will offer 8 new bathroom stalls, including handicap accessible facilities, as well as a multi-purpose room that can be used for smaller gatherings concession space, and storage in a climate-controlled environment.
KCCI.com
Police: Two women shot outside a party in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police say two women were shot early Saturday morning. The shots were fired near the intersection of East 17th and University avenues in Des Moines around 4:30 a.m. Police say it appears the gunshots were fired outside a party. They recovered over a...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
DOT Road Project on Highway 169 North of Adel
Heads up for motorists who use Highway 169 north of Adel. The Iowa Department of Transportation has crews doing a road construction project on Highway 169 from Highway 44 to US Highway 6, north of Adel. There will be intermittent lane closures with flaggers and pilot cars directing traffic. Additionally, there is a width limit while the project is ongoing to ten feet across. Work will be done from 7am-7pm during the weekdays until November 17th.
