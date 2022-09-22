Read full article on original website
The Best Fall 2022 Events in South Central Kentucky
As a Bowling Green transplant, I live in an exciting hub of Kentucky. Close enough to drive to the Tri-State area, as well as Nashville, Mammoth Cave, and various other small towns in southern rural Kentucky. With being at the epicenter of this regional area and college town, there's always something exciting going on in my neck of the woods. I've compiled a list of events happening in beautiful south central Kentucky.
wkdzradio.com
Beshear Looking For Kentucky To Join ‘Midwest Hydrogen Coalition’
Hydrogen power, and its implementation, could eventually be a part of Kentucky’s economic profile. Earlier this week, Gov. Andy Beshear announced that he was working with “fellow governors” in six states — Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin — to create the “Midwest Hydrogen Coalition,” which would, in essence, create a regional framework for hydrogen-related jobs.
Are These Old Kentucky Sayings or Just Southern Phrases?
You could spend a long time going over a list of folk sayings that are uniquely American. I did it in my Introduction to Folklore class at Western Kentucky University. The whole class had a ball. But "uniquely American" is one thing; "specifically regional" is another thing entirely. And I've...
WLKY.com
Kentucky couple finds blue crayfish crawling in their garage
A couple in Kentucky made a recent colorful discovery when they found a blue crayfish crawling around in their garage. Crystal Hash said her husband, Allen, found the colorful crayfish crawling in their garage, saying he was surprised since they aren't near a creek or body of water. She said...
wmky.org
WMKY Feature: Ginseng Harvesting Prohibited
The Kentucky ginseng harvest on federal land has been placed on pause to allow plant populations to recover. WMKY's Lacy Wallace has the story...
linknky.com
NKY philanthropist and local leader learn they are father and son
Editor’s note: This story is written by LINK nky contributor Patricia A. Scheyer, who was once married to Bill Scheyer, a main subject in this story. Typically such a close connection would prohibit one of our journalists from writing on the topic, but given the nature of the article pertaining to family connections, we permitted it and are disclosing the connection here.
WTVQ
Kentucky woman sentenced for involvement in Jan. 6 riot
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Kentucky woman who was seen shouting “this is our house” and other statements while filming herself inside the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021 riots was sentenced Wednesday. A federal judge ordered Reva Vincent, of Brownsville, to serve 24 months of...
wtloam.com
Kentucky’s County Unemployment Data Is Released
The Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet, released its Aug. 2022 county unemployment data. The unemployment rate fell in 111 counties between Aug. 2021 and Aug. 2022. However, it also rose in six counties and stayed the same in three, according to a release. Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate at 2.6% and Magoffin County recorded the highest at 11.7%. The release said the county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted. This is due to small sample sizes. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for Kentucky was 3.7% for Aug. 2022 and 3.8% nationwide. The state’s seasonally adjusted Aug 2022 unemployment rate can be viewed by clicking or tapping here.
953wiki.com
Ky Attorney General Urges Banks, Credit Card Companies Not to Track, Monitor Firearm and Ammunition Purchases
FRANKFORT, Ky. (September 21, 2022) – Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a 24-state coalition in urging banks and the chief executive officers of three major credit card companies, American Express, Mastercard, and Visa, to avoid tracking and monitoring firearms and ammunition purchases through Merchant Category Codes. The attorneys general warn that the use of these codes may violate consumer protection laws, anti-trust laws, and the privacy rights of Kentuckians.
WBKO
Family, authorities search for Tenn. man last seen in southcentral Ky.
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - Authorities are searching for a Tennessee man that went missing and was last seen in the southcentral Kentucky area. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office (TN), Michael Harding has been missing since September 20. A family friend tells WBKO News that they haven’t heard from the veteran since then which is unusual for him.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
marijuanamoment.net
Kentucky Governor Says Medical Marijuana Actions Are ‘Forthcoming’ After Receiving Advisory Committee Report
The governor of Kentucky said on Thursday that he’s received a report from a medical marijuana advisory committee that he convened and “there will be some actions forthcoming.”. Gov. Andy Beshear (D) put the 17-member advisory group together via executive order in June, with the intent of getting...
WLKY.com
One in five Ky. child care centers say they may close when federal funding runs out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Like many child care center owners, Asia Rivers was having a hard time finding workers. Subsidy payments from federal stimulus money have helped her raise wages so she can attract employees, but there is a problem – that money is expected to run out sometime in 2024.
cntraveler.com
How to Sip Your Way Through Kentucky's Lesser-Known Bourbon Trail
The distilleries of the official Kentucky Bourbon Trail, which stretches between Louisville and Lexington, have long been a popular draw. In fact, 2021 was one of the biggest years for visitors, with some 1.5 million tours given. But the story of the amber spirit isn’t limited to just one place. Northern Kentucky is considered to be bourbon’s original home. In the early days, the Ohio River served as the original “bourbon trail” as distillers shipped their products in barges to the big cities. And a local man was responsible for the Bottled-in-Bond Act, a law to show a spirit’s quality during a time when dangerous additives were sometimes used.
WKYT 27
Lexington police recover state representative’s stolen vehicle
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has assisted a Kentucky politician in recovering her stolen car. Kentucky State Representative Cherlynn Stevenson reportedly had her Chevrolet Tahoe SUV stolen several weeks ago. According to Lexington Police, they received a call from a resident of the Bridle Creek apartments on...
KRMG
Kentucky high school teacher says snakes, mice falling from classroom ceilings
Kentucky high school teacher says snakes, mice falling from classroom ceilings Other teachers at the high school also complained about mice allegedly falling from the ceiling. (NCD)
Direct payments from $17.3million pot set to go out to Americans in weeks – see who qualifies
SOME Americans are set to collectively receive $17.3million as extra spending money in the next few weeks. Residents of Jefferson County in Colorado can look forward to some cash back in their pockets thanks to the state's Taxpayer Bill of Rights (TABOR). TABOR, which was introduced in 1992, limits the...
WTVQ
Was your vehicle recovered in Eastern Kentucky flood cleanup efforts? Here’s what to do
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — During Gov. Andy Beshear’s Thursday Team Kentucky address, he announced collection efforts are underway to recover damaged or stalled vehicles from roadsides or waterways in the 13-county declared disaster areas in Eastern Kentucky. So if your car was one of those recovered, what happens...
thecountrynote.com
Kentucky’s Grayson Jenkins Releases Two New Singles in Tribute to Don Williams
Acclaimed Kentucky country singer-songwriter Grayson Jenkins has released two new singles today, his first since releasing the full-length Turning Tides in 2021. Both tracks serve as a tribute to the late Don Williams, with original “Little Things” (produced by Steve Dawson) featuring fellow Kentuckian Abby Hamilton on harmony vocals. “Tulsa Time” is a cover of Williams’ country-funk classic, written by Danny Flowers.
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Kentucky
There are tons of ways to enjoy Kentucky in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Bluegrass State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
