Iowa State

Mix 97-3

Most Corrupt City in Iowa? This Tiny Town is #1

It's a town of fewer than 1,000 people but it's been dubbed the "Chicago of the Great Plains". What makes this small town in Iowa so corrupt? If you look at its recent history, it's a little bit of everything. Located in Emmet County, lies the town of Armstrong. With...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse

A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged diploma mill, according to state regulators. In January 2018, Enome Massango of West Des Moines filed an application with the Iowa Board of Nursing, seeking a license as an LPN, or licensed practical nurse. […] The post After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Central Iowa offers plenty for fall fishermen

BONDURANT, Iowa — The fall season is officially here as of last week and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is highlighting great local areas for fishermen to cast out a line. Fall brings changes to the weather which switches up fishing methods to make it easier on the average person wanting to enjoy the […]
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Iowa Tractor Accident Claims The Life Of Motorcyclist

THE FEATURED IMAGE IS A STOCK IMAGE, NOT FROM THE ACCIDENT. Harvest has been underway in many areas of Iowa this week which means there has been a lot more heavy machinery out and about. But, it’s only the beginning of the season which means not every farmer is in their tractors or trucking around their grain.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

This is Iowa: Engaged couple has special connection to Iowa history

DES MOINES, Iowa — Jeffrey Newland and Jasmine Vong have a love story that is uniquely Iowan, encompassing history, international affairs and simple school-age friendships. Both attended Roosevelt High School and later the University of Iowa. But their upcoming wedding has a special layer of intrigue. Jeffrey is the...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows

Since the 2020 election, it got harder to vote in Iowa, relative to other states, according to a new study. The Cost of Voting Index, which measures the ease of voting in all 50 states, ranked Iowa 23rd in the nation in its 2022 report, a decline of four places. The new study was published […] The post Iowa has made it harder to vote, study shows appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
iowapublicradio.org

Mysteries large and small: the origins of gold in the universe and Iowa’s little-known 'quiet title' law

How is gold made? How did gold get on earth? And, why is gold rarer than so many other metals? These all seem like questions we should have answered long ago. But it took a young scientist from Iowa to settle the long-standing questions about the origin of gold and other heavy elements in the universe. Theoretical astrophysicist Brian Metzger joins River to River to share how he helped solve one of the mysteries of the universe.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Around 12k in eastern Iowa to receive one-time payment from energy assistance program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Around 12,000 households in Eastern Iowa will be issued a one-time additional benefit payment in September. The payment is for those who applied for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) last season in the following counties: Benton, Dubuque, Delaware, Iowa, Jackson, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Governor Reynold's new ad sparks controversy over open borders and covid-19 response

A new ad released by Governor Reynolds today is raising some eyebrows with its depiction of the border crisis and the handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa (LULAC), who was provided with a copy of what Governor Reynolds refers to as the “second ad of the 2022 campaign”. The group says the ad produced by the Kim Reynolds for Iowa Campaign skews visual references of migrants and refugees negatively with the falsehood of “open borders.” LULAC Iowa Political Director Joe Enriquez Henry had this to say,
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

There Was a Shocking Increase in Iowa STD Cases

Is it time to have "the talk?" Well, maybe we don't need to have that talk, but it appears it may be time for a little more conversation and a little less action. A stunning new report shows that there has been a large increase in sexually transmitted diseases. But what's to blame for the increase? Well, more specifically, what's the reason for the increase?
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

1 killed, 1 injured in chase with Iowa State Patrol Wednesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa – One person was killed and another injured in a crash that happened during a chase involving the Iowa State Patrol Wednesday night in eastern Iowa. It happened around 8:16 p.m. near the intersection of Eastern Avenue and Pleasant Street in Davenport, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. An ISP Trooper […]
98.1 KHAK

Iowa-Bound Luke Bryan Making Massive Local Pork Donation

As part of the efforts to bust some of the misconceptions around the pork industry, the National Pork Board has teamed up with a country superstar. During his 13th Farm Tour, Luke Bryan, National Pork Board, and Smithfield Foods partnered to give back to the community while promoting the pork industry.
BOONE, IA
KAAL-TV

46 sick cats, kittens rescued from Iowa home

(ABC 6 News) – The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) said its Mobile Rescue Team rescued 46 sick cats and kittens from filthy conditions at an Iowa home on Wednesday. The ARL said they received a call of a family struggling to provide for a large number of sick cats and kittens that had multiplied in the home.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Cooler temps and wind gusts across Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. Today's stiff breeze should calm down somewhat tonight, before ramping back up again Monday. The overall weather pattern across the US doesn't change much for the next few days, so Iowa will be positioned between upper-level low pressure in the Great Lakes & high pressure in the Intermountain West. That means our air will keep flowing in from the north/northwest, keeping temperatures down and our air dry.
IOWA STATE

