Brendon Babenzien came in like a wave of fresh energy this summer as the newly named creative director for J.Crew menswear. After filing for bankruptcy in spring 2020, the stalwart American mall brand has been in dire need of a distinctly modern perspective, and they've found just that in Babenzien, co-founder and designer of the menswear brand—and fashion-insider favorite label—Noah. With explicit references to J.Crew's long history as the arbiter of cutting-edge Americana-influenced style, Babenzien's first collection for fall 2022 features luxuriously textured sweaters, colorful outerwear, and brilliant twists on perennial classics.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO