Scientists Estimate the Ant Population on Earth
Researchers have made the most in-depth estimate yet of the world’s ant population. The total number of these resourceful insects was estimated to be 20 quadrillion. A quadrillion is expressed with a one, followed by 15 zeros. The estimate means that there are about 2.5 million ants on Earth for every human.
New Online Guide Shows Incredible Bird Migrations
A new online bird guide documents the extraordinary paths of numerous species in the United States. The recently published guide is called the Bird Migration Explorer. It is a mapping tool created from a huge collection of scientific and community data. It covers the travel paths of about 450 bird species in the Americas.
NASA Spacecraft Records Sounds of Space Rocks Hitting Mars
Researchers say a spacecraft on Mars has recorded vibrations and sounds of space rocks hitting the planet. The activity was picked up by a seismometer, an instrument that measures ground noises and shaking linked to earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and explosions. The seismometer sits on the surface of Mars. It is...
