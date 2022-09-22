Read full article on original website
Related
The Cafe Couture Oven with Air Fry has tons of useful functions and fits into small kitchens with style
The Café Couture Oven, a new all-in-one countertop oven from GE’s Café Line of high-end appliances, offers the convenience of several different appliances — it can do things like bake, roast, toast and even air fry — in a sleek, compact design that’s a no-brainer for those with smaller kitchens. And, it looks gorgeous doing it all.
This Unexpected Living Room Storage Solution Has Majorly Transformed My Narrow Kitchen
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Like many New Yorkers, I live in a railroad style apartment, which means that my living room and bedroom are connected via one long hallway (which also happens to house my kitchen). As a result of this layout, my cook space is majorly narrow. On top of that, because I live in a one bedroom apartment in Manhattan, I really don’t have a ton of storage for basics like cups, plates, and all of that jazz either.
Caraway's New Mini Cookware Is a Space-Saving Dream for Tiny Kitchens Everywhere
Ceramic-coated cookware just got way cuter.
Why You Should Add A Table Lamp In Your Kitchen
There are many ways to personalize your kitchen, and one of them is to add a table lamp. Here are some reasons you should add a table lamp to your kitchen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
We spent £430k building our dream motorhome – now it’s a mini mansion with a chef’s kitchen, wine fridge & rooftop seats
A COUPLE has shared how they decided to ditch their house and spend $430k on designing and building their dream motorhome. Now, it’s their very own mini mansion, complete with a state of the art kitchen, wine fridge and even a rooftop seating area for them to put their feet up on when they’re on the road.
Mind-bending optical illusion reveals if you’re persuasive or a perfectionist – so which are YOU?
THERE are many different types of optical illusions, some are like challenges for your brain and others can totally change your world view. But this illusion can reveal hidden aspects of your personality. The illustration was shared on TikTok by Chares Meriot and has has left viewers amazed by how...
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever Puppy's Successful First Night Out of the Crate Has Us in Our Feelings
For anyone that has potty trained a puppy before, you know the headache that comes with it. You wish you could let them roam around freely in the house but you don't want to risk accidents. Don't worry, sooner or later you'll be celebrating them getting the hang of it like this Golden Retriever dad.
PETS・
Tree Hugger
Holistic Tiny House Prototype Is Adapted for Cold Climates
Tiny homes have come a long way in the last decade, outgrowing their stylistic roots as somewhat charmingly rustic, gable-roofed affairs. We are now seeing a wide range of tiny house styles that range from being crisply modern, or to ones that magically transform their interiors, or are inspired by Scandinavian or mid-century modernist design. This evolutionary variety is heartening to see as tiny houses—and small space living in general—becomes more mainstream.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I’m an interior designer – tacky fall decor that makes your house look cheap including a floral mistake
AS we head into the end of September, fall fans are eager to start decorating their homes for the cozy season ahead. Although it's easy to get carried away, one interior design pro warned that there are several tacky techniques and decor pieces that will make your home look cheap.
I’m an anti-aging expert – my two-minute routine will tone your neck and prevent wrinkles
TURKEY neck is the term give to the sagging skin and wrinkles that form under your chin. But don't worry, there's a free and easy way to prevent this, according to an anti-aging expert. TikTok user Leslieprinz shared the simple two-minute method she uses to tone her neck every day.
pethelpful.com
Video of Husky Keeping Owner from Participating in Zoom Call Is Cracking Us Up
One would think working at home with pets would be easy. You have the flexibility to take them on walks and they might have less pent-up energy since you're home. But before you go ahead thinking that, take a look at this video from TikTok user @yarkitzn8. It shows you the reality of the WFH lifestyle for parents.
PETS・
I range from a size 8 to 16 – my easy ‘inside out’ hack cinches your waist when dresses don’t fit perfectly
A MIDSIZE content creator shared a quick, easy, and free hack she uses to temporarily alter her baggy dresses. Emily, who goes by @emilylaukim on TikTok, can range anywhere from a size 8 to a size 16 depending on the brand. So, garments don’t always perfectly fit her midsize body type.
Ina Garten's Sheet-pan Hasselback Kielbasa Is the Perfect Oktoberfest Dinner
Fall is here, and as the weather cools down, we’re ready to welcome comfort food back into our lives with open arms. Sure, it’s always sad to say goodbye to the last tomatoes, eggplants, and melons of the season, but that also means that we can finally crank up the temperature on our oven without passing out from heat exhaustion. And while we love Ina Garten’s summer recipes, we have to admit — her fall and winter recipes are really where it’s at. In fact, Garten just shared a recipe on Instagram that’s so easy and tasty, you just might...
ohmymag.co.uk
Tired of dull-looking tarnished silver jewellery? Here is how to bring it back to life
Even the highest-quality silver jewellery can darken over time. It falls victim to humidity, salty air, perspiration, and skincare and undergoes an oxidation reaction where it turns colour and loses its lustre. The tarnished look may seem attractive to antique jewellery lovers. But if you miss the sparkle of the brand-new silver pieces, you’re in for some valuable advice.
I’m a plastic surgeon – ‘Botox pad’ stickers can banish your wrinkles & they work surprisingly well
THERE'S a simple solution for diminishing fine lines on your forehead – and it's cheaper than Botox. One plastic surgeon explained how the "Botox pad" stickers get rid of your forehead wrinkles surprisingly well, and these are a lot cheaper than the treatment. YouTube's famous plastic surgeon, Doctor Youn,...
The Best Vacuum Cleaners For Small Spaces
Ideal for apartments and tiny homes, these highly rated vacuums are perfect for tidying floors.
Before & After: 2 basic bookcases get a modern makeover
Talented furniture flipper shares how to refinish a cheap basic bookcase and turn it into a modern piece, sure to turn heads.
yankodesign.com
The Boomerang bed features an integrated table + storage area making it ideal for small homes
Our bedroom is our haven, our safe space, to which we rush after a bad day at work or simply a bad day in general. My bedroom is my private kingdom, and my bed its bejeweled crown. We all know the importance and need for a great bed. And, we have for sure come across some amazing beds – for example, the HiBed with its 70-inch retractable screen and health monitoring system. Another bed that we came across recently was the Boomerang Bed. Although it isn’t quite as techy and smart as the HiBed… its immense functionality and USP lay in its very simplicity.
How To Clean Glass Shower Doors Without Chemicals
Gleaming glass shower doors are an eye-catching focal point in any bath suite. But that glittering glass can become an eyesore when covered with hard water spots and soap scum buildup. For years I used harsh, chemical-laden store-bought shower door cleaners, homemade brews, power tools and other methods that all...
Comments / 0