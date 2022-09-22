ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apartment Therapy

This Unexpected Living Room Storage Solution Has Majorly Transformed My Narrow Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Like many New Yorkers, I live in a railroad style apartment, which means that my living room and bedroom are connected via one long hallway (which also happens to house my kitchen). As a result of this layout, my cook space is majorly narrow. On top of that, because I live in a one bedroom apartment in Manhattan, I really don’t have a ton of storage for basics like cups, plates, and all of that jazz either.
Tree Hugger

Holistic Tiny House Prototype Is Adapted for Cold Climates

Tiny homes have come a long way in the last decade, outgrowing their stylistic roots as somewhat charmingly rustic, gable-roofed affairs. We are now seeing a wide range of tiny house styles that range from being crisply modern, or to ones that magically transform their interiors, or are inspired by Scandinavian or mid-century modernist design. This evolutionary variety is heartening to see as tiny houses—and small space living in general—becomes more mainstream.
pethelpful.com

Video of Husky Keeping Owner from Participating in Zoom Call Is Cracking Us Up

One would think working at home with pets would be easy. You have the flexibility to take them on walks and they might have less pent-up energy since you're home. But before you go ahead thinking that, take a look at this video from TikTok user @yarkitzn8. It shows you the reality of the WFH lifestyle for parents.
SheKnows

Ina Garten's Sheet-pan Hasselback Kielbasa Is the Perfect Oktoberfest Dinner

Fall is here, and as the weather cools down, we’re ready to welcome comfort food back into our lives with open arms. Sure, it’s always sad to say goodbye to the last tomatoes, eggplants, and melons of the season, but that also means that we can finally crank up the temperature on our oven without passing out from heat exhaustion. And while we love Ina Garten’s summer recipes, we have to admit — her fall and winter recipes are really where it’s at. In fact, Garten just shared a recipe on Instagram that’s so easy and tasty, you just might...
ohmymag.co.uk

Tired of dull-looking tarnished silver jewellery? Here is how to bring it back to life

Even the highest-quality silver jewellery can darken over time. It falls victim to humidity, salty air, perspiration, and skincare and undergoes an oxidation reaction where it turns colour and loses its lustre. The tarnished look may seem attractive to antique jewellery lovers. But if you miss the sparkle of the brand-new silver pieces, you’re in for some valuable advice.
yankodesign.com

The Boomerang bed features an integrated table + storage area making it ideal for small homes

Our bedroom is our haven, our safe space, to which we rush after a bad day at work or simply a bad day in general. My bedroom is my private kingdom, and my bed its bejeweled crown. We all know the importance and need for a great bed. And, we have for sure come across some amazing beds – for example, the HiBed with its 70-inch retractable screen and health monitoring system. Another bed that we came across recently was the Boomerang Bed. Although it isn’t quite as techy and smart as the HiBed… its immense functionality and USP lay in its very simplicity.
Family Handyman

How To Clean Glass Shower Doors Without Chemicals

Gleaming glass shower doors are an eye-catching focal point in any bath suite. But that glittering glass can become an eyesore when covered with hard water spots and soap scum buildup. For years I used harsh, chemical-laden store-bought shower door cleaners, homemade brews, power tools and other methods that all...
