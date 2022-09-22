Move your iPhone to the big screen. If the screen of your iPhone is too small for you, you can show the screen’s contents on a TV using the magic of AirPlay. Maybe you want to show your friends the latest cool feature on your phone? Perhaps you would like to transfer that cool iPhone game to a bigger screen? Or you could be watching something on Apple TV or Netflix and suddenly decide it would be more enjoyable transferring it from the iPhone to that monster flatscreen TV in the corner of the room. Whatever the reason, here’s how to mirror your iPhone screen to a TV.

