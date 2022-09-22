Read full article on original website
TechRadar
Prime Early Access Sale - dates leak for Amazon's Prime Day 2 deals event
We've heard a lot of rumblings over the past few months about a potential re-run of Amazon Prime Day later this year. And now it looks like those rumors are at least partly true according to a new page on Amazon that references a Prime Early Access Sale set to take place in October.
Amazon Black Friday 2022: What deals to expect this November
AMAZON'S Black Friday sale never disappoints. Every year the retail giant offers some of the best prices on everything from tech and homeware to beauty and fashion. If you're wondering what's going to be in the sale this year, when it starts, or what the best deals are going to be, keep scrolling. Here's everything we're expecting from Amazon this Black Friday.
Amazon device Prime Day deals: are there more to come?
Amazon devices are some of the most popular smart devices in the world, and that's not just because of their great features and easy availability. It's also because you'll often find decent deals on Amazon devices such as the Echo, Fire and Kindle. Obviously, the usual time for such Amazon device deals is Amazon Prime Day (which happened in July this year) – but there are rumours that there will be another Amazon-specific retail event on the horizon, so that's why we've put this page together.
A Second Amazon Prime Day 2022 Could Be an October Surprise
Amazon Prime Day has already taken place in 2022, in July. But Amazon, which earlier in 2022 raised its subscription rates, could be bucking tradition for the first time: A second two days of Amazon Prime Day-like deals is a strong prospect for October. That could mean a boost to Amazon’s bottom line right before the holiday shopping season and loads of deals for shoppers looking to get a jump on their end-of-the-year holiday shopping.
AOL Corp
Coach Outlet just dropped a sitewide sale to end all sitewide sales — save up to 75%!
If you've always coveted a Coach bag but just couldn't justify the splurge, well, now's you can! Coach Outlet just launched an incredible sale — we're talking up to 75% off hundreds of styles, thanks to the additional 15% off sitewide with code FRIENDS15. The discounts are pretty fabulous, and we're taking advantage by showing you just a smattering of the stunning designs for which this classic brand is recognized — all on sale. Plus, standard shipping is free! Styles are selling out quickly, so start browsing and get something special into your cart.
CNET
Grab This 70-Inch Insignia 4K Fire TV for $450, Get an Echo Show 5 and Other Freebies
As the weather shifts, more of us will be spending time indoors, often entertaining ourselves with sports, games and other streaming services. If you are looking for a big screen to give you the ultimate theatrical experience at home, Best Buy has you covered with a great deal on a new TV.
Android Authority
How to mirror your iPhone to a TV
Move your iPhone to the big screen. If the screen of your iPhone is too small for you, you can show the screen’s contents on a TV using the magic of AirPlay. Maybe you want to show your friends the latest cool feature on your phone? Perhaps you would like to transfer that cool iPhone game to a bigger screen? Or you could be watching something on Apple TV or Netflix and suddenly decide it would be more enjoyable transferring it from the iPhone to that monster flatscreen TV in the corner of the room. Whatever the reason, here’s how to mirror your iPhone screen to a TV.
Best Samsung tablet 2022
Samsung is not only an industry leader in the smartphone world, but it also has become the de facto manufacturer for those in the market for an Android tablet. The company has offerings for every price point and every situation, and we have them all here for you to choose from.
PC Magazine
$30 Google Chromecast 1080p Is for Those Who Haven't Upgraded to 4K
The Chromecast with Google TV is one of our favorite media streamers and an Editors' Choice in the category, though at $50 it's more expensive than the original $35 Chromecast. That's because it has an on-screen interface that Chromecast initially lacked, and supports 4K video. Google is now returning to...
Digital Trends
Grab this LG 55-inch OLED TV deal from Walmart and save $400
Having an amazing television can totally transform your home viewing experience. OLED TV deals are definitely worth jumping on when they come around, and right now there’s a pretty great one happening at Walmart on an LG 55-inch A2 Series 4K OLED TV. Originally $1,298, it’s on sale right now for only $897, saving you over $400 off the total price. This is one of the best 4K TV deals we’ve seen lately, so keep reading to find out why you should grab one of these TVs before the deal disappears.
The LG C2 4K Smart TV is the best of the best and Walmart has it for $200 off right now
When it comes to picture quality, features and design, the LG C2 tops our list of the best TVs. Get it at Walmart for $200 off right now.
RS Recommends: The Best Smartwatches to Use Right Now
Whether you’re just counting calories or training for a marathon, there are a number of reasons why you should invest in a smartwatch. Once reserved for elite athletes, smartwatches have become almost de rigueur these days for anyone who cares even remotely about their health and fitness, and with production costs lowered and access to technology more readily available than ever before, smartwatches have also become more affordable to own. While the Apple Watch may have set the standard, a number of competitors have stepped up their game in recent years with solid smartwatches that deliver impressive battery life, enhanced...
Best Alexa devices 2022
If you're looking for the ultimate guide of the best products for Amazon Alexa, then look no further. We've compiled our favorite gadgets that either have Alexa built in or are compatible with Amazon's smart voice assistant. These gadgets are sure to fit perfectly in your home.
9 undeniable reasons why you should own a smartwatch
A personal assistant, fitness trainer, and travel guide - all fused in one!
Macy's: America's Worst Big Retailer
It is hard to imagine that any retailer, other than those already ruined (such as Bed Bath & Beyond and Gap), could still have a share price down more than 40% this year. Even Target, which posted horrible results and said there was more to come, has dropped 30%. Its slide has leveled off, perhaps because of holiday season optimism. The loser among the nation’s larger retailers is Macy’s Inc. (NYSE: M). Its stock has dropped about 40% this year and continues to slide.
Phone Arena
Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention
Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
notebookcheck.net
Epson Home Cinema 2350 4K PRO-UHD1 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Gaming Projector launches with 500-in image
Epson has launched the Home Cinema 2350 4K PRO-UHD1 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Gaming Projector. The gadget is similar to the recent 2250 model, with several upgrades to suit gamers. You can use the projector to throw images up to 500-in (~1,270 cm) across. Plus, the 3-chip 3LCD technology enables the device to display 100% of the RGB color signal in each frame for bright and accurate colors.
Thinner, Lighter, and Faster: Amazon Introduces All-New Fire HD 8 Tablets Built for Entertainment
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 21, 2022-- Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced the next generation of Fire HD 8 tablets, launching four new models: Fire HD 8, Fire HD 8 Plus, Fire HD 8 Kids Pro, and Fire HD 8 Kids. The all-new Fire HD 8, powered by a 30% faster processor and all-day battery life, provides customers with a premier entertainment experience and the ability to get more things done at home or on the go. And for the first time, customers can select a Disney Design bundle for the Fire HD 8 Kids featuring Mickey Mouse or Disney Princess cases. The new Fire HD 8 tablets are available for pre-order today and will begin shipping next month. Learn more at www.amazon.com/firehd8. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920006258/en/ The all-new Fire HD 8 (Photo: Business Wire)
Digital Trends
This powerful Dell business laptop is 48% off for a limited time
Lately all of the best laptop deals have had a back-to-school slant to them, which is awesome for the students in your life, but if you’ve been on the hunt for a new business laptop, your moment has finally arrived. Right now, you you can bring home a Dell Vostro 3510 business laptop for only $629, saving you $584 off the original retail price of $1,213. At 48% off, this is undeniably one of the most enticing Dell laptop deals happening at the moment, so click the Buy Now button below to scoop one up and keep reading to find out why this laptop deal is one not to be missed.
Liliputing
Daily Deals (9-23-2022)
Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs. All prices are subject to change, and this article only reflects the prices available at time of publication. The streaming video landscape is starting to look like cable, with TV shows and...
