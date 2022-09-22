Read full article on original website
WEAR
Escambia County Emergency Manager urges residents to prepare
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County's Emergency Manager is urging residents to have food and water on hand for seven days for your entire family in the event the storm takes aim for the panhandle. The manager says there is no reason to panic, be prepared, start gathering lawn furniture...
utv44.com
Baldwin Co roundabout at intersection of County Road 32 and County Road 13 completed
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin County Highway Department announces today that the construction of the roundabout at the intersection of County Road 32 and County Road 13 has been completed. Beginning today Friday, September 23, 2022, the intersection at County Road 32 and County Road 13 will...
Mobile County chemical plant settles ‘serious’ air pollution allegations with $60K fine
Arkema, Inc. has agreed to pay $60,000 to resolve air pollution allegations reported at its Axis, Ala. chemical manufacturing plant in Mobile County. According to the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, Arkema submitted results from air quality tests conducted on April 13 and 14 that showed the company exceeded its permit limits for emissions of particulate matter at its facility, as well as “failure to maintain control equipment to minimize emissions.”
Mobile Police investigating homicide at M&M Food Mart
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 24. Officials said around 8 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to M&M Food Mart after receiving reports that one person had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man who had […]
utv44.com
Baldwin County's new program protects against rogue volunteers after disasters
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Volunteers are often a critical part of recovery after a natural disaster, like a hurricane, but Baldwin County leaders are stepping up to prevent unorganized help, which can help more than it helps. We often see the best of humanity in the days after...
Prime Fairhope site sells for big bucks
Local and out–of-town investors paid $7 million for 34 acres at the northeast corner of Ala. 181 and Ala. 104 in Fairhope, according to Herrington Realty, which handled the transaction. The property is across from the new Publix supermarket set to open later this fall and a new USA Health medical facility under construction. The buyers, Encounter Development, plan to develop outparcels and interior parcels and Herrington Realty will market the new project.
Fight at Bay Minette bar turns into shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said their officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a business early Sunday morning. According to officers, a woman came into the Bay Minette Police Department to report a shooting. The woman said she and another woman got into a fight with […]
utv44.com
Mobile Police Department investigating homicide off of Highway 90
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: According to MPD, officers responded to reports of shots fired at M & M food mart around 8:00 p.m. Saturday night. There they discovered a single male victim, 27, suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound. The victim later died in the hospital, succumbing...
WALA-TV FOX10
One person killed in a traffic accident on Rangeline Road
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department has confirmed one person was fatally injured in a traffic accident that happened Sunday morning. According to Mobile police, the wreck happened on Rangeline Road between Hamilton Boulevard and Baker Sorrell Road. Investigators have not released the victim’s name or circumstances surrounding...
Man stabbed at Mobile gas station Friday night
PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they are investigating a stabbing that took place at a gas station on Sept. 23. Officers said they were called to the Pride Gas Station on St. Stephens Road after receiving reports of a person being cut. When they arrived they found a 31-year-old […]
WALA-TV FOX10
LOCATED: Suspect vehicle in D’Iberville parking lot murder found burned in Prichard, Ala.
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Police in Alabama have finally found the vehicle suspected to be a part of the Wednesday morning murder of a man in a D’Iberville parking lot. After two days of searching for the vehicle, a dark blue Nissan Altima, law enforcement agencies located it in Prichard, Alabama. Police say when they found the car Thursday morning, they almost didn’t recognize it because it had been set on fire.
Hard times force couple to open Pumpkin Patch, business thriving in Midtown Mobile
In tonight's What's Working, a couple in Midtown Mobile has turned what was a hard time in their life, into something good. They were laid off during the pandemic and forced to change careers. Now, their idea has grown into a popular business.
utv44.com
Baldwin County monitoring the potential storm in the Gulf of Mexico
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Ian will be churning up gulf waters and potentially creating dangerous rip currents at our area beaches. Beachgoers are enjoying the nice weather on the gulf coast but in the next few days, water rescue crews are asking folks to be on alert when going in the water.
WLOX
Jury returns $10M verdict against USAA in Hurricane Katrina case
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Jackson County jury just returned a $10 million verdict for punitive damages against insurance giant United Services Automobile Association (USAA). Now 17 years after Hurricane Katrina roared ashore in South Mississippi, the case is believed to be the last of the outstanding Katrina lawsuits...
WALA-TV FOX10
Police chase ends with truck crashing out at Cherokee and Dublin streets
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A police chase ended with a truck crashing out at Cherokee and Dublin Streets. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night. Mobile Police were in pursuit of the suspect vehicle. After the crash -- we’re hearing the suspects fled on foot. Several officers were seen canvassing...
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating two deaths that happened on Sept. 24. Deputies said they responded to Jardine Road and Rowland Court after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man who was dead from a gunshot wound. Investigations revealed […]
WALA-TV FOX10
‘No, I’m not worried at all’: Mobilians remain confident as Tropical Storm Ian tracks into the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - All eyes are on Tropical Storm Ian as it continues to grow out in the Caribbean. Our team of meteorologists is continuing to track its final destination. In the meantime, anticipation continues to grow amongst locals. Still, a little over 1,100 miles away from our part...
utv44.com
MPD: 2nd arrest made in Flicker Drive shooting that struck police vehicle
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A 2nd arrest has been made in Tuesday night's shooting on Flicker Drive in which MPD officers were fired upon while in their vehicle. 20-year-old Tymetrick James was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of attempted murder as well as two counts of shooting into an unoccupied building.
Danniella Vian: 25-year-old found dead in Saraland bayou. Was it murder?
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A 25-year-old mother disappeared under mysterious circumstances. 10 months later, her car was found in a body of water in Saraland. Her remains were found inside the recovered car. During the investigation, her car ended up on a Ukrainian car auction website, where it sold for $25. Four years later questions […]
wbrc.com
Family speaks out after images of Alabama inmate go viral
ELMORE, Ala. (WSFA) - Images circulating online of an inmate at an Alabama prison have prompted a public outcry on social media. Thousands of people have shared a post made by a Mobile woman who says she received alarming images of her brother from inside the Elmore Correctional Facility saying, “get help.”
Comments / 1