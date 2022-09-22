Read full article on original website
If You're Looking for Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in OhioIsla ChiuWadsworth, OH
4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Women’s Soccer: McNamara scores twice as No. 22 Ohio State defeats Kent State 2-1 on senior nightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State defeats No. 3 Louisville, splits weekend at Cardinal ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
cleveland19.com
‘Authorities are involved’: Portage County school district reacts to racist homecoming sign
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio school district released a statement regarding an “extremely distasteful, disturbing, and inappropriate” picture of a local student that has been circulating online. Tuesday’s statement from James A. Garfield Local Schools superintendent Ted Lysiak was in response to the social media post...
4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio
Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
Local schools part of statewide threat hoax
Police are saying several local schools are involved in a statewide swatting hoax.
cleveland19.com
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting, crash in Summit County, police say
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - New Franklin police said officers took a man into custody Sunday in connection to a deadly shooting and crash. Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to the area of Dailey Road for a motorcycle crash, according to police. But after arriving to the scene, officers learned...
visitfairfieldcounty.org
7 Exciting Ohio Events This Fall
Looking for some fun things to do this fall? Luckily, there’s a wide variety of Central Ohio events to fill out your Autumn activities list. If that sounds like you, don’t miss these seven awesome events still to come in Central Ohio this September and early October!. Free...
Fall and Halloween events 2022
A fall and Halloween list of corn mazes, pumpkin patches, apple orchards, fall festivals and haunted houses near me in the Youngstown, Ohio area.
ems1.com
Man charged with assault after punching Ohio medic several times
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A man was arrested and charged with fourth degree felony assault on a paramedic during a 911 call, WKBN 27 reported. AMR paramedics responded to reports of a possible overdose. At the scene, Billy Jarrett, 58, requested to be taken to the hospital. As the crew...
WLWT 5
Man in custody after robbing a Deerfield Township Dunkin' at gun point
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man was taken into custody on Thursday after robbing a Dunkin' at gunpoint in Deerfield Township. According to police, the Dunkin' located at 2430 Kings Mills Road was robbed at gunpoint on Sept. 12 around 5:35 a.m. Police say that Ronald J. Runyon of...
Listen: Man’s call to police reporting fake active shooter situation at school
At least two Northeast Ohio schools were on lockdown in what's believed to be part of a statewide active shooter hoax involving schools.
cleveland19.com
1 dead, 3 injured after serious crash in Portage County
BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one person died and three others were injured Friday morning in a serious crash in Portage County. According to investigators, the single-car crash took place around 7:45 a.m. on Sunnybrook Road in Brimfield Township. The deceased victim is a...
Chair-ity transforms spaces into homes for young adults who age out of foster care in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — When Maria Paparella learned about the challenges some young adults face after they’ve aged out of the foster care system, she created a non-profit designed to help make those first steps into adulthood less daunting. Chair-ity, an organization she began in high school, provides and delivers...
2022 stimulus: How OH stacks up to other states
Multiple states are giving financial aid to Americans coping with the sucker-punch inflation that followed the COVID-19 pandemic, and while Ohio may not offer much comparatively, some groups and politicians in the state have some similar ideas.
Collecting milkweed seeds to save the monarch butterfly
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The monarch butterfly population in Ohio has declined by an estimated 80% over the past 30 years. One effort to reverse the trend is to promote more growth of native milkweed. The striking orange-and-black monarchs, known for their remarkable migration to and from Mexico each year,...
5 local suspects among 8 charged in federal drug case
Five local suspects are among eight in Northeast Ohio that are charged in a federal drug case.
WFMJ.com
Neshannock Twp. Police report auto break-ins in park
The Neshannock Township Police Department is asking residents in the area not to leave valuables in vehicles in Pearson Park after a recent rash of break-ins. Police are asking all to place valuables out of sight in the vehicle or in the vehicle's trunk. Police are asking that if you...
When to expect first frost, freeze, snowfall in NE Ohio
Find out the average dates for the first freeze, frost and snow for communities across northeast Ohio
newsnet5
SOGGY DAYS: Plan for multiple waves of showers and storms
On and off showers and storms are likely as a cold front slides through the region. An upper-level disturbance will hang around into early next week and keep showers in the forecast. Some of the rain could become heavy on Monday resulting in hefty rainfall totals. Let's break down timing, severe potential and rainfall amounts below.
‘I panicked’: NE Ohio man warns about terrifying ransom scam
A Northeast Ohio man is warning others about a frightening phone scam where the caller demanded a ransom to free a loved one.
4 Places To Get Gyros in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in northwest Ohio, this local favorite is famous for their tasty and huge gyros. Patrons love the lamb gyro, which is stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and their gyro sauce. They also have a great chicken gyro and the gyro burger, which has a large beef patty, gyro meat, gyro sauce, feta cheese, onions, tomato, and lettuce. If you have room for dessert, check out the baklava.
wosu.org
The spotted lanternfly is spreading in Ohio: What you should do about it
An invasive insect that's been found on the East Coast and can threaten agriculture has been detected in Ohio, prompting experts to ask residents to keep an eye out for it. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect from Asia. It was first seen in 2014 in Pennsylvania. It’s since been detected throughout the East Coast and is moving west.
