Newton Township, OH

Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
visitfairfieldcounty.org

7 Exciting Ohio Events This Fall

Looking for some fun things to do this fall? Luckily, there’s a wide variety of Central Ohio events to fill out your Autumn activities list. If that sounds like you, don’t miss these seven awesome events still to come in Central Ohio this September and early October!. Free...
ems1.com

Man charged with assault after punching Ohio medic several times

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — A man was arrested and charged with fourth degree felony assault on a paramedic during a 911 call, WKBN 27 reported. AMR paramedics responded to reports of a possible overdose. At the scene, Billy Jarrett, 58, requested to be taken to the hospital. As the crew...
cleveland19.com

1 dead, 3 injured after serious crash in Portage County

BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said one person died and three others were injured Friday morning in a serious crash in Portage County. According to investigators, the single-car crash took place around 7:45 a.m. on Sunnybrook Road in Brimfield Township. The deceased victim is a...
WKBN

2022 stimulus: How OH stacks up to other states

Multiple states are giving financial aid to Americans coping with the sucker-punch inflation that followed the COVID-19 pandemic, and while Ohio may not offer much comparatively, some groups and politicians in the state have some similar ideas.
Cleveland.com

Collecting milkweed seeds to save the monarch butterfly

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The monarch butterfly population in Ohio has declined by an estimated 80% over the past 30 years. One effort to reverse the trend is to promote more growth of native milkweed. The striking orange-and-black monarchs, known for their remarkable migration to and from Mexico each year,...
WFMJ.com

Neshannock Twp. Police report auto break-ins in park

The Neshannock Township Police Department is asking residents in the area not to leave valuables in vehicles in Pearson Park after a recent rash of break-ins. Police are asking all to place valuables out of sight in the vehicle or in the vehicle's trunk. Police are asking that if you...
newsnet5

SOGGY DAYS: Plan for multiple waves of showers and storms

On and off showers and storms are likely as a cold front slides through the region. An upper-level disturbance will hang around into early next week and keep showers in the forecast. Some of the rain could become heavy on Monday resulting in hefty rainfall totals. Let's break down timing, severe potential and rainfall amounts below.
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Gyros in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in northwest Ohio, this local favorite is famous for their tasty and huge gyros. Patrons love the lamb gyro, which is stuffed with meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and their gyro sauce. They also have a great chicken gyro and the gyro burger, which has a large beef patty, gyro meat, gyro sauce, feta cheese, onions, tomato, and lettuce. If you have room for dessert, check out the baklava.
wosu.org

The spotted lanternfly is spreading in Ohio: What you should do about it

An invasive insect that's been found on the East Coast and can threaten agriculture has been detected in Ohio, prompting experts to ask residents to keep an eye out for it. The spotted lanternfly is an invasive insect from Asia. It was first seen in 2014 in Pennsylvania. It’s since been detected throughout the East Coast and is moving west.
