ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Game Preview (Split): Avalanche vs. Wild & Golden Knights

The Colorado Avalanche begin the preseason on the road, taking on the Minnesota Wild at 2 p.m. MT. The Avs will also be playing the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday night. That matchup starts at 7 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. The game against Vegas is one of two home preseason...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Hughes focused on more goals, having shot-first mentality for Canucks

Defenseman will be 'trying to rip it and put it through the net' this season. Roman Josi thought for a moment. During the NHL North American Player Media Tour in Las Vegas on Sept. 16, the Nashville Predators defenseman was asked to name the most underappreciated player in the NHL.
NHL
Yardbarker

Red Wings’ Offseason Full of Roster Changes

The start of the 2022-23 regular season is right around the corner, and the Detroit Red Wings are coming off of an eventful offseason. There were a lot of new names picked up via free agency and trades, but there were also a handful of names leaving the roster. To put it simply, things are looking a lot different for the Red Wings heading into the new campaign.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
markerzone.com

JONATHAN HUBERDEAU TO BILL ZITO AFTER LEARNING HE WAS TRADED: 'F--- YOU.'

Jonathan Huberdeau's trade to Calgary shook the hockey world and left the former third-overall pick stunned. Reportedly left with no words, Huberdeau apparently had at least two prepared for Panthers GM Bill Zito upon learning about the trade. According to Keith Yandle and Spittin' Chiclets, Huberdeau offered Zito a simple...
NHL
markerzone.com

WATCH: JONATHAN HUBERDEAU'S FIRST GOAL IN A FLAMES' JERSEY IS A BEAUTY

It will take time to adjust to Jonathan Huberdeau in a Flames' jersey and number 10. Tonight's preseason matchup against Vancouver, however, tells us he is still the vintage Huberdeau we have known all along. On a 5-on-3, two-man advantage, Huberdeau attempted a between-the-legs, cross-crease pass to an expectant Tyler...
NHL
NHL

Preview: Ducks Open Preseason Slate Today vs. Arizona

The Ducks officially begin the 2022 preseason this afternoon, taking on the Arizona Coyotes at Tucson Convention Center. Puck Drop: 2 p.m. | Listen: Ducks Stream | NHL GameCenter | Stats. Today's audio broadcast will be available exclusively on Ducks Stream, as it will be for the entire 2022-23 season...
ANAHEIM, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Parise
Person
Bill Guerin
Person
Cam Talbot
Person
Ryan Suter
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Kevin Fiala
Person
Alex Goligoski
Person
Jordan Greenway
markerzone.com

PHIL KESSEL IMPRESSING GOLDEN KNIGHTS' TEAMMATES WITH FITNESS LEVEL

Phil Kessel is such a beloved figure in the NHL because he has a reputation of having substandard nutrition and fitness habits while simultaneously scoring an average of 27.2 goals per 82 over the past 16 seasons. The ultimate mensch, Kessel lights up the score sheet with a dad-bod. You cannot not respect it.
HOCKEY
Yardbarker

Devils’ Boqvist Needs a Strong Preseason

Since getting drafted in the second round of the 2017 draft, there’s been some hype around Jesper Boqvist. He was highly productive in his post-draft years, especially in his D+2 in 2018-19 with Brynäs IF in the Swedish Hockey league (SHL) when he had 35 points in 51 games as a 20-year-old. There was hope he could contribute to the New Jersey Devils sooner than later, but that was not the case throughout his first two NHL seasons.
NEWARK, NJ
markerzone.com

GERARD GALLANT ON BRADEN SCHNEIDER: 'HE WASN'T B----ING ABOUT NOT BEING UP HERE'

Gerard Gallant had high praise for sophomore defenseman Braden Schneider yesterday. The 21-year old suited up for 43 games last season, managing 11 points and another three in the playoffs. He displayed confidence in his physical game, taking after now-captain Jacob Trouba, when he crushed Jesper Boqvist of the rival New Jersey Devils:
NHL
NHL

Preview: Coyotes host Ducks at Tucson Convention Center on Sunday

Arizona set for second preseason game in as many days, last played in Tucson in 2017. Sept. 25, 2022 | 2:00 PM MST | Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Ariz. The NHL is back in Tucson. The Arizona Coyotes are set to host the Anaheim Ducks at Tucson Convention Center Arena...
ANAHEIM, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm
Yardbarker

Rangers Roundup: Stars made offer for Nils Lundkvist last season, training camp schedule and notes

The Dallas Stars apparently have had interest in former New York Rangers first-round pick Nils Lundkvist dating back to his draft year in 2018. On the latest 32 Thoughts Podcast, host Jeff Marek revealed that Dallas had a trade lined up with the Detroit Red Wings for the 30th pick if Lundkvist was still there. The Rangers selected him at 28, using the first-rounder they acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Ryan McDonagh blockbuster.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NHL

Romanov Making Positive Impression on Islanders

Alexander Romanov endearing himself to new teammates through work ethic and animated personality. Alexander Romanov may be a new face at Islanders Training Camp, but he's a familiar face to Ilya Sorokin. On Friday afternoon that face was smirking and hovering around Sorokin during the goalie's media availability. The gregarious...
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Flyers defeat Bruins in first preseason clash of 2022-2023

The Philadelphia Flyers built upon their 2022 Rookie Series sweep of the New York Rangers. Ian Laperriere served as the bench boss and will again on Tuesday when the Flyers visit the Buffalo Sabres. Chuck Fletcher constructed the lineup and will for the next two preseason games. Up top, next to the rest of the brain trust in Philadelphia, was John Tortorella. He watched from above, getting a birds-eye view of everything on the ice.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Dryden Hunt and Jimmy Vesey likely to emerge as New York Rangers 13th forward

The New York Rangers are three days into training camp and one thing seems apparent, the extra forward battle is likely to be between Dryden Hunt and Jimmy Vesey. Despite the fact that the New York Rangers invited 66 players to training camp, there is very little room for a new rookie to break into this potent lineup for the 2022-23 campaign.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Hockey
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Gallant Wise to Keep “Kids Line” Together

As training camp kicks off, New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant addressed the media on Tuesday, going over his line combinations, injury updates, and his outlook for 2022-23. Those line combinations, which included Sammy Blais on the first-line wing, Vitali Kravtsov on the second-line wing, and the ‘Kids Line’ staying together, had fans talking.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

WILLIAM NYLANDER TO MAKE EQUIPMENT CHANGE AFTER BATTLING MIGRAINES LAST SEASON

William Nylander is reportedly making an equipment change to combat debilitating migraines he has been suffering. As a means of mitigating and overcoming these migraines, Nylander is switching to a tinted visor full-time in '22-23. Nylander, who will be 27 at season's end, is a polarizing enough player for fans,...
NHL
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Cousins leads Minnesota Vikings down the field for late go-ahead score vs. Detroit Lions

Kirk Cousins worked some late game magic on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings played the Detroit Lions at home in Week 3. The Vikings marched down the field late in the fourth quarter down 24-21 to the Lions. Minnesota had some decent field position following a missed 54-yard field goal by Lions kicker Austin Siebert. Cousins conjured up a three-play, 56-yard drive that ended in six.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy