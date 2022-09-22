Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Avalanche hit with brutal Gabriel Landeskog injury blow ahead of 2022 NHL season
The Colorado Avalanche will begin their defense of Lord Stanley’s Cup on October 12 against the Chicago Blackhawks. The champions will begin their title defense without one of their best players, however. Avalanche head coach Jan Bednar confirmed to the media recently that Gabriel Landeskog will miss the start...
NHL
Game Preview (Split): Avalanche vs. Wild & Golden Knights
The Colorado Avalanche begin the preseason on the road, taking on the Minnesota Wild at 2 p.m. MT. The Avs will also be playing the Vegas Golden Knights Sunday night. That matchup starts at 7 p.m. MT at Ball Arena. The game against Vegas is one of two home preseason...
NHL
Hughes focused on more goals, having shot-first mentality for Canucks
Defenseman will be 'trying to rip it and put it through the net' this season. Roman Josi thought for a moment. During the NHL North American Player Media Tour in Las Vegas on Sept. 16, the Nashville Predators defenseman was asked to name the most underappreciated player in the NHL.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Offseason Full of Roster Changes
The start of the 2022-23 regular season is right around the corner, and the Detroit Red Wings are coming off of an eventful offseason. There were a lot of new names picked up via free agency and trades, but there were also a handful of names leaving the roster. To put it simply, things are looking a lot different for the Red Wings heading into the new campaign.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nolan Winter to choose Gophers or Badgers on Friday
Will the No. 2 recruit in Minnesota's Class of 2023 be the latest to take the Minnesota-to-Wisconsin pipeline?
markerzone.com
JONATHAN HUBERDEAU TO BILL ZITO AFTER LEARNING HE WAS TRADED: 'F--- YOU.'
Jonathan Huberdeau's trade to Calgary shook the hockey world and left the former third-overall pick stunned. Reportedly left with no words, Huberdeau apparently had at least two prepared for Panthers GM Bill Zito upon learning about the trade. According to Keith Yandle and Spittin' Chiclets, Huberdeau offered Zito a simple...
markerzone.com
WATCH: JONATHAN HUBERDEAU'S FIRST GOAL IN A FLAMES' JERSEY IS A BEAUTY
It will take time to adjust to Jonathan Huberdeau in a Flames' jersey and number 10. Tonight's preseason matchup against Vancouver, however, tells us he is still the vintage Huberdeau we have known all along. On a 5-on-3, two-man advantage, Huberdeau attempted a between-the-legs, cross-crease pass to an expectant Tyler...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Open Preseason Slate Today vs. Arizona
The Ducks officially begin the 2022 preseason this afternoon, taking on the Arizona Coyotes at Tucson Convention Center. Puck Drop: 2 p.m. | Listen: Ducks Stream | NHL GameCenter | Stats. Today's audio broadcast will be available exclusively on Ducks Stream, as it will be for the entire 2022-23 season...
RELATED PEOPLE
markerzone.com
PHIL KESSEL IMPRESSING GOLDEN KNIGHTS' TEAMMATES WITH FITNESS LEVEL
Phil Kessel is such a beloved figure in the NHL because he has a reputation of having substandard nutrition and fitness habits while simultaneously scoring an average of 27.2 goals per 82 over the past 16 seasons. The ultimate mensch, Kessel lights up the score sheet with a dad-bod. You cannot not respect it.
Yardbarker
Devils’ Boqvist Needs a Strong Preseason
Since getting drafted in the second round of the 2017 draft, there’s been some hype around Jesper Boqvist. He was highly productive in his post-draft years, especially in his D+2 in 2018-19 with Brynäs IF in the Swedish Hockey league (SHL) when he had 35 points in 51 games as a 20-year-old. There was hope he could contribute to the New Jersey Devils sooner than later, but that was not the case throughout his first two NHL seasons.
markerzone.com
GERARD GALLANT ON BRADEN SCHNEIDER: 'HE WASN'T B----ING ABOUT NOT BEING UP HERE'
Gerard Gallant had high praise for sophomore defenseman Braden Schneider yesterday. The 21-year old suited up for 43 games last season, managing 11 points and another three in the playoffs. He displayed confidence in his physical game, taking after now-captain Jacob Trouba, when he crushed Jesper Boqvist of the rival New Jersey Devils:
NHL
Preview: Coyotes host Ducks at Tucson Convention Center on Sunday
Arizona set for second preseason game in as many days, last played in Tucson in 2017. Sept. 25, 2022 | 2:00 PM MST | Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Ariz. The NHL is back in Tucson. The Arizona Coyotes are set to host the Anaheim Ducks at Tucson Convention Center Arena...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Stars made offer for Nils Lundkvist last season, training camp schedule and notes
The Dallas Stars apparently have had interest in former New York Rangers first-round pick Nils Lundkvist dating back to his draft year in 2018. On the latest 32 Thoughts Podcast, host Jeff Marek revealed that Dallas had a trade lined up with the Detroit Red Wings for the 30th pick if Lundkvist was still there. The Rangers selected him at 28, using the first-rounder they acquired from the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Ryan McDonagh blockbuster.
NHL
Romanov Making Positive Impression on Islanders
Alexander Romanov endearing himself to new teammates through work ethic and animated personality. Alexander Romanov may be a new face at Islanders Training Camp, but he's a familiar face to Ilya Sorokin. On Friday afternoon that face was smirking and hovering around Sorokin during the goalie's media availability. The gregarious...
Yardbarker
Flyers defeat Bruins in first preseason clash of 2022-2023
The Philadelphia Flyers built upon their 2022 Rookie Series sweep of the New York Rangers. Ian Laperriere served as the bench boss and will again on Tuesday when the Flyers visit the Buffalo Sabres. Chuck Fletcher constructed the lineup and will for the next two preseason games. Up top, next to the rest of the brain trust in Philadelphia, was John Tortorella. He watched from above, getting a birds-eye view of everything on the ice.
Yardbarker
Dryden Hunt and Jimmy Vesey likely to emerge as New York Rangers 13th forward
The New York Rangers are three days into training camp and one thing seems apparent, the extra forward battle is likely to be between Dryden Hunt and Jimmy Vesey. Despite the fact that the New York Rangers invited 66 players to training camp, there is very little room for a new rookie to break into this potent lineup for the 2022-23 campaign.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Rangers’ Gallant Wise to Keep “Kids Line” Together
As training camp kicks off, New York Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant addressed the media on Tuesday, going over his line combinations, injury updates, and his outlook for 2022-23. Those line combinations, which included Sammy Blais on the first-line wing, Vitali Kravtsov on the second-line wing, and the ‘Kids Line’ staying together, had fans talking.
markerzone.com
WILLIAM NYLANDER TO MAKE EQUIPMENT CHANGE AFTER BATTLING MIGRAINES LAST SEASON
William Nylander is reportedly making an equipment change to combat debilitating migraines he has been suffering. As a means of mitigating and overcoming these migraines, Nylander is switching to a tinted visor full-time in '22-23. Nylander, who will be 27 at season's end, is a polarizing enough player for fans,...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Cousins leads Minnesota Vikings down the field for late go-ahead score vs. Detroit Lions
Kirk Cousins worked some late game magic on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings played the Detroit Lions at home in Week 3. The Vikings marched down the field late in the fourth quarter down 24-21 to the Lions. Minnesota had some decent field position following a missed 54-yard field goal by Lions kicker Austin Siebert. Cousins conjured up a three-play, 56-yard drive that ended in six.
Yardbarker
Vitali Kravtsov wants to ‘redeem’ himself, and NY Rangers make first cuts
Vitali Kravtsov is looking to put his difficult past with the New York Rangers organization behind him. After several tumultuous seasons since being the 9th overall pick in the 2018 NHL Draft, the 22 year-old forward is ready to prove his worth. “I’ve definitely made a lot of noise previously...
Comments / 0