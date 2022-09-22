Maxwell Greenberg, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Department of Jewish, Islamic, and Middle Eastern Studies in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has won a Warburg Research Grant from the New Mexico History Museum. His project, “Deviant Merchants: Antisemitism and Mexican Revolutionary Memory in the Borderlands,” examines 19th– and early-20th century Jewish pioneers in New Mexico and the Southwest.

