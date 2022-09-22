Read full article on original website
Related
wustl.edu
Greenberg recognized for work straddling race, religion
Maxwell Greenberg, a postdoctoral research fellow in the Department of Jewish, Islamic, and Middle Eastern Studies in Arts & Sciences at Washington University in St. Louis, has won a Warburg Research Grant from the New Mexico History Museum. His project, “Deviant Merchants: Antisemitism and Mexican Revolutionary Memory in the Borderlands,” examines 19th– and early-20th century Jewish pioneers in New Mexico and the Southwest.
wustl.edu
University launches new interface for ONE.WUSTL portal
Washington University in St. Louis has launched a new user interface for ONE.WUSTL, a universitywide single sign-on portal. ONE.WUSTL reduces the need for two-factor authentication and provides convenient access to hundreds of applications, including WebSTAC, Canvas, Box, Dining Services menus, Outlook, Workday and Parking. Users can customize the portal according to their needs.
wustl.edu
Political scientists to study populist rhetoric as a threat to democracy
Washington University in St. Louis political scientists Christopher Lucas, Jacob Montgomery, and Margit Tavits , all in Arts & Sciences, won a $571,000 grant from the National Science Foundation to study the rise of populist rhetoric on social media and its effects on democracies. Responding to concerns over the rise...
Comments / 0