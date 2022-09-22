Read full article on original website
'Made by Google' joins fall tech event fray on October 6
The live event will be held on October 6 at 10:00 AM ET, and Google is expected to announce its latest Pixel devices. The lineup is most likely the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the Google Pixel Watch. The company also plans to announce additions to the Nest smart...
NFT firms say Apple rules make the App Store 'impossible'
Startup and trading NFT firms say they ignore theApp Store because Apple's rules, and 30% commission, make it untenable for them.
Save $195 on a lifetime Microsoft Office for Mac Home & Business 2021 license
Apple users interested in usingMicrosoft Office for Mac can score a lifetime Home & Business 2021 license for just $54.99. No subscription required.
Mozilla rampages over a lack of browser choice
Mozilla has taken aim at Apple, Google, and Microsoft, declaring in a report that operating systems make it too hard for other browsers, such as Firefox, to be used on the platforms they control.
iPhone 15 Pro Max could turn into 'Ultra' in fall 2023 updates
Apple's fall iPhone lineup for 2023 could see Apple revamp the design of theiPhone 15, a report claims, with the high-end model becoming "Ultra."
Apple opens fourth South Korean Apple Store in Seoul
Apple opened a new Apple Store in South Korea on Saturday, with the Apple Jamsil outlet being the fourth location in the country for the tech giant. Previously announced on Saturday 14, the opening of Apple Jamsil in the Songpa-gu District's Lotte World Mall in Seoul took place on the morning of September 24. As part of the opening, Apple issued a press release about the storefront.
YouTubers test durability of Apple Watch Ultra in different ways
TheApple Watch Ultra is a durable wearable device, and YouTubers have tested it in varying ways, with one testing out its diving capability while the other tested the screen with a hammer.
iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max continue to be high in demand
Delivery times for the iPhone 14 have reduced over times from one week ago, analysts claim, with iPhone 14 Pro models continuing have high demand compared to the iPhone 13 Pro range. In its third week of the Apple Product Availability Tracker, JP Morgan claims iPhone demand continues to be...
Deals: Apple's M2 MacBook Air (16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) in Midnight is $100 off, in stock
B&H Photo has the popular M2 MacBook Air with 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD in stock in the gorgeous new Midnight hue. Best of all, it's $100 off with free expedited shipping.
Daily deals Sept. 24: $129 off Apple Watch Series 7, $180 LG 29-inch UltraWide monitor, $69 Apple Pencil, more
Saturday's bestdeals include $200 off a 16-inch MacBook Pro, a 20,100mAh Anker PowerCore power bank for $40, a Ninja Dual Heat 13-in-1 Oven for $155, and much more.
