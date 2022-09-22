AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Despite being on backorder at Apple,B&H Photo has the popular M2 MacBook Air with 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD in stock in the gorgeous new Midnight hue. Best of all, it's $100 off with free expedited shipping.

COMPUTERS ・ 2 DAYS AGO