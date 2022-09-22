ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Rising Local DL Deijon Laffitte Commits to USC

By Scott Schrader
 3 days ago
(Deijon Laffitte/Twitter)

Ontario (Calif.) Colony defensive lineman Deijon Laffitte received an offer from USC on last Saturday night. He announced the news on social media.

On Thursday morning he announced his commitment to the Trojans.

“First and foremos,t I would like to thank you God and my family for carrying my journey the past 4 years as a young man ! With that being said i’ll be committing to THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA!!”

A 6-foot-3, 260 pound prospect, Laffitte is not ranked in the 2023 On3 Consensus or the 2023 On300. However, he has recently earned offers from multiple Power Five programs. That list includes the Trojans, Washington, Oregon State, Tennessee and Utah.

Laffitte has recorded 10 offers so far in his recruiting process.

Arizona received an official visit from Laffitte on June 3. Meanwhile, he is taking an official to Boise State on Oct. 7, the weekend of the Broncos’ matchup against Fresno State.

Regarding USC, the Trojans’ 2023 recruiting class contains 18 commitments and is composed of two five-stars, seven four-stars and eight three-stars. USC’s group ranks No. 13 in the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Rankings and No. 2 in the Pac-12.

The Trojans currently have pledges from two defensive lineman. They are Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty three-star Grant Buckey and Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances Academy three-star Sam Greene.

