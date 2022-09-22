Billy Napier discusses why he embraces the challenge of multiple ranked opponents to start season

Florida coach Billy Napier. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Billy Napier is getting tested right out of the gate down at Florida. In his first year with the program, the Gators hosted two top-25 opponents to kick off the year, then a pesky USF squad as a “gimme” game they almost did not get. Now, in Week 4, it’s north to Neyland Stadium for a matchup vs. No. 11 Tennessee.

For those counting at home, that’s games against three ranked teams in the first four weeks of the season for Napier and UF. But the new Florida coach understood this level of competition comes with coaching at an SEC power. You’re expected to line up for eight league games a year, then play another one or two power conference opponents in the non-con. It’s a hefty plate for a first-year coach. However, Napier is cool with the challenge.

“Yeah I think there’s a human nature element to it. You know, in particular, in a rivalry game like this. But, you know, in this league, it comes with the territory, right. I mean you’re going to play a lot of ranked teams.”

Knowing the schedule is stacked, how does Napier go about preparing his guys for a big game week-in and week-out? Let him explain:

“So I think the big thing for us is establishing kind of our routine and our expectation, you know. And each player’s self-discipline and his ability to stay committed and be loyal and follow through, right. There’s a lot required, Sunday to Saturday, to get ready and be an elite college football player. The more players you got doing that, the better chance you got to have success.”

Florida fans certainly hope this was one of the week’s where Billy Napier did have his guys locked in and disciplined from Sunday to Saturday, considering SEC East rival Tennessee awaits. But who cares that it’s the Volunteers this weekend. According to Billy Napier, his team ought to prepare the same no matter the opponent.

“So, you know, I think, regardless of the opponent, you like our team to prepare the same way.”

Let’s just hope the preparation is, in fact, better this week than the last two. For Florida Football’s sake.