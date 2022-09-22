Read full article on original website
T.J. Finley’s popular Oktoberfest returns to Bay Shore Sept. 24
Dust off your dirndl dress or lederhosen shorts because T.J. Finley’s popular Oktoberfest is upon us. The date is set for Saturday, Sept. 24, from 3-7 p.m. at 42 East Main Street in Bay Shore. People from near and far head to the Main Street mainstay pub and its...
Souvlaki Street is now open for Greek delights in North Bellmore
With a new restaurant to call his own, Alex Katehis has fulfilled a lifelong dream. “When I came to New York, I didn’t go to school, I went straight to work,” Katehis said. I had a dream to go be a chef, but I never did it.”. “I...
Surprise: Bayport-Blue Point announces its Class of 2023 valedictorian and salutatorian
GreaterSayville coverage is funded in part by The Winston, a rustic space for entrepreneurs and intimate gatherings at 249 W. Main Street in downtown Sayville. Click here to learn more. Bayport-Blue Point schools announced that Ryan Mattimore and Erin McMahon have been named valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, of the graduating...
Smithtown joins Babylon Town and Gino Macchio Foundation to ‘Put Recovery to Work’
A program to help those recovering from addiction just got a major boost from a second Long Island township. On Sept. 6, the Smithtown Town Board unanimously approved to award $70,000 in ARPA funds to the Gino Macchio Foundation‘s ‘Put Recovery to Work‘ program, which helps locals in recovery find work. Smithtown’s endorsement follows that of the Town of Babylon, which has long supported the foundation’s workplace recovery initiative.
Flour Shoppe Cafe set to open in Bay Shore, in the old Pico space
A new neighborhood brunch spot is coming to Main Street soon. The Flour Shoppe Cafe of Rockville Centre, known for its brunch selection, locally roasted coffee, and artisan pastries, is set to launch its second location, this one on Bay Shore’s Main Street. Co-owner Madison Kaer said she and...
