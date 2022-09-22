A program to help those recovering from addiction just got a major boost from a second Long Island township. On Sept. 6, the Smithtown Town Board unanimously approved to award $70,000 in ARPA funds to the Gino Macchio Foundation‘s ‘Put Recovery to Work‘ program, which helps locals in recovery find work. Smithtown’s endorsement follows that of the Town of Babylon, which has long supported the foundation’s workplace recovery initiative.

SMITHTOWN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO