Rochester, VT

Capital Cannabis Ready for Retail. The Question is, When?

This past summer, AroMed store owner Lauren Andrews leased a Montpelier Main Street storefront from which to sell cannabis — as soon as her application gets approved. Andrews said her daughter will be the general manager, and Andrews will move her aromatherapy/CBD shop (AroMed) from its location on State Street to a spot next door to the cannabis shop.
MONTPELIER, VT
VTDigger

Proposal for farm store in Hartland meets resistance

The Hartland Planning Commission sees the project as a “commercial retail business,” it said in a statement. “As such, it does not comply with the town plan that only allows low density residential development with home occupations in the rural district.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Proposal for farm store in Hartland meets resistance.
HARTLAND, VT
WCAX

What to do: Saturday, September 24

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, September 24. The Farm at VYCC in Richmond is hosting the Abenaki Land Link Project’s Harvest Festival today. This festival is the culmination of the Abenaki Land Link project, in which folks around the state volunteer to grow crops from traditionally saved Abenaki seeds. The crops are then used in the Abenaki-Helping-Abenaki food program, which supports food security for the Nulhegan Abenaki tribe. The festival includes corn and bean processing, tasting of Abenaki crops, live demonstrations, and tours of the farm. It’ll be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Richmond, and is free and open to all.
RICHMOND, VT
sevendaysvt

Stuck in Vermont: Slate Roofer Robert Volk Jr. Continues Working With a Prosthetic Leg

Robert Volk Jr. has been working on slate roofs since the early 1980s. Known to his friends and family as Bobby, he moved to Vermont in 1986 and worked on ridgelines across the northern part of the state. In his spare time, Bob designed and built a massive log cabin at 191 Rabbit Run in Waltham, which included a tree house, a suspension bridge and two rooms filled with arcade games. His unique home went viral online when Zillow Gone Wild shared it in 2021.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Multiple fires in the Burlington area

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two accidental fires happened in the Burlington area since Friday. The first occurred around 8:00 p.m. Friday Burlington Fire responded to a house fire at 165 Elmwood Ave. There they found a pile of books and a blanket on fire on the sidewalk in front of...
BURLINGTON, VT
wamc.org

Waterbury, Vermont man charged with lying to police

A Waterbury, Vermont man must appear in court after firing an AR-15 outside his house and then lying to police about the incident. At about 7:30 Friday morning Vermont State Police troopers responded to reports that someone was shooting an AR-15 rifle inside a residence on Route 2 in Waterbury.
WATERBURY, VT
The Valley Reporter

A new trail opens on an historic farm

A new public trail will soon open in Waitsfield, expanding opportunities for community recreation, health, and enjoyment of The Valley’s outdoors. On Tuesday, September 27, the Mad River Path will celebrate the opening of the Spaulding Greenway, a new, 1-mile section of path which follows the edge of a farm field along the Mad River.
WAITSFIELD, VT
WCAX

Stolen vehicle found burning at Burlington's Perkins Pier

Book lovers will be coming to Burlington this weekend for the Green Mountain Book Festival. Champlain College apiary program celebrates a decade. Champlain College is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its apiary program. Welch says health care savings on the way for Vermonters. Updated: 7 hours ago. Vermont Representative Peter...
BURLINGTON, VT
WRGB

Police in Vermont searching for missing woman

MANCHESTER, VT (WRGB) — Police in Manchester, VT are looking for a woman that was reported missing. 67-year-old Anne M. Dickinson was reported missing on Saturday. She was last seen in the area of Richville Road and Torrey Knoll back on September 16th. Anyone with information is asked to...
MANCHESTER, VT
sevendaysvt

Town of Lincoln Denies Beta Founder's Private Airstrip Permit

The Town of Lincoln's Zoning Board of Adjustment has reached a verdict on Beta Technologies founder Kyle Clark's controversial proposal for a private airstrip at his home: Nope. The 7-1 decision, issued on Thursday, marked the conclusion of a four-month hearing process that began this spring. That's when Marilyn Ganahl,...
LINCOLN, VT

