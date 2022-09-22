Read full article on original website
miltonindependent.com
Former Milton Department of Public Works director David Allerton on persevering for grant money and his new job with St. Albans Town
David Allerton, Milton’s former Director of Public Works, has a nickname for grant money: OPM, “other people’s money.”. Since Allerton came to the town five years ago, OPM has been at the center of his approach to funding projects without burdening taxpayers. At the most recent Milton...
montpelierbridge.org
Capital Cannabis Ready for Retail. The Question is, When?
This past summer, AroMed store owner Lauren Andrews leased a Montpelier Main Street storefront from which to sell cannabis — as soon as her application gets approved. Andrews said her daughter will be the general manager, and Andrews will move her aromatherapy/CBD shop (AroMed) from its location on State Street to a spot next door to the cannabis shop.
Proposal for farm store in Hartland meets resistance
The Hartland Planning Commission sees the project as a “commercial retail business,” it said in a statement. “As such, it does not comply with the town plan that only allows low density residential development with home occupations in the rural district.” Read the story on VTDigger here: Proposal for farm store in Hartland meets resistance.
WCAX
South Burlington residents raising questions over new housing development
Peace Corps looking for donations to send overseas. Just up the stairs at her home beauty salon in Orwell, everyone is a friend. City waits on test results after cleanup of chemical spill near Burlington beach. Updated: 5 hours ago. Burlington’s Leddy Beach remained closed Thursday-- and could be closed...
WCAX
What to do: Saturday, September 24
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, September 24. The Farm at VYCC in Richmond is hosting the Abenaki Land Link Project’s Harvest Festival today. This festival is the culmination of the Abenaki Land Link project, in which folks around the state volunteer to grow crops from traditionally saved Abenaki seeds. The crops are then used in the Abenaki-Helping-Abenaki food program, which supports food security for the Nulhegan Abenaki tribe. The festival includes corn and bean processing, tasting of Abenaki crops, live demonstrations, and tours of the farm. It’ll be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Richmond, and is free and open to all.
Stuck in Vermont: Slate Roofer Robert Volk Jr. Continues Working With a Prosthetic Leg
Robert Volk Jr. has been working on slate roofs since the early 1980s. Known to his friends and family as Bobby, he moved to Vermont in 1986 and worked on ridgelines across the northern part of the state. In his spare time, Bob designed and built a massive log cabin at 191 Rabbit Run in Waltham, which included a tree house, a suspension bridge and two rooms filled with arcade games. His unique home went viral online when Zillow Gone Wild shared it in 2021.
WRGB
Whitehall Town judge accused of pulling a gun on defendant in court, says NYS committee
WHITEHALL, NY (WRGB) — The New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct is calling for the removal of a judge in Whitehall, accusing him of inappropriate behavior. According to the NYS Commission on Judicial Conduct, Judge Robert J. Putorti is accused of pointing a handgun at a defendant in court.
Lincoln denies Beta Technologies founder Kyle Clark an airstrip at his home
The town’s zoning board of adjustment concluded there was not enough evidence to show the airstrip would be of minor consequence to neighbors or that such airstrips are customary in Vermont. Read the story on VTDigger here: Lincoln denies Beta Technologies founder Kyle Clark an airstrip at his home.
WCAX
Multiple fires in the Burlington area
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two accidental fires happened in the Burlington area since Friday. The first occurred around 8:00 p.m. Friday Burlington Fire responded to a house fire at 165 Elmwood Ave. There they found a pile of books and a blanket on fire on the sidewalk in front of...
wamc.org
Waterbury, Vermont man charged with lying to police
A Waterbury, Vermont man must appear in court after firing an AR-15 outside his house and then lying to police about the incident. At about 7:30 Friday morning Vermont State Police troopers responded to reports that someone was shooting an AR-15 rifle inside a residence on Route 2 in Waterbury.
Barre woman among three charged with fentanyl trafficking
A traffic stop led to a vehicle search that turned up "a felonious quantity of suspected fentanyl."
The Valley Reporter
A new trail opens on an historic farm
A new public trail will soon open in Waitsfield, expanding opportunities for community recreation, health, and enjoyment of The Valley’s outdoors. On Tuesday, September 27, the Mad River Path will celebrate the opening of the Spaulding Greenway, a new, 1-mile section of path which follows the edge of a farm field along the Mad River.
mynbc5.com
Essex Junction residents eligible for $15 voucher during Junction Jam
ESSEX, Vt. — The "Junction Jam" in Essex Junction kicks off on Saturday morning. The goal of the jam is for local residents to get out and explore all the shops, restaurants, and live music the city has to offer. If you are an Essex Junction resident, you are...
Hunter in Vermont shoots man after mistaking him for bear
“These incidents are highly preventable and highlight the importance of positively identifying your target while hunting,” said an official with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
WCAX
Stolen vehicle found burning at Burlington's Perkins Pier
Book lovers will be coming to Burlington this weekend for the Green Mountain Book Festival. Champlain College apiary program celebrates a decade. Champlain College is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its apiary program. Welch says health care savings on the way for Vermonters. Updated: 7 hours ago. Vermont Representative Peter...
Retailers and growers warn of cannabis shortage ahead of retail sales
Andrew Subin, a Burlington attorney who advises cannabis businesses, predicted it may be January before stores have a sufficient supply on their shelves. Read the story on VTDigger here: Retailers and growers warn of cannabis shortage ahead of retail sales.
This Place in History: The Dog Team Tavern
The New Haven restaurant began as a tea room that raised money for medical missionary work in Canada.
Vermont trooper tickets teen for driving 111 mph
Police said Sean Kelly, 17, was clocked driving 46 MPH over the speed limit on I-89.
WRGB
Police in Vermont searching for missing woman
MANCHESTER, VT (WRGB) — Police in Manchester, VT are looking for a woman that was reported missing. 67-year-old Anne M. Dickinson was reported missing on Saturday. She was last seen in the area of Richville Road and Torrey Knoll back on September 16th. Anyone with information is asked to...
Town of Lincoln Denies Beta Founder's Private Airstrip Permit
The Town of Lincoln's Zoning Board of Adjustment has reached a verdict on Beta Technologies founder Kyle Clark's controversial proposal for a private airstrip at his home: Nope. The 7-1 decision, issued on Thursday, marked the conclusion of a four-month hearing process that began this spring. That's when Marilyn Ganahl,...
