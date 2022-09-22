Read full article on original website
NFL sent warning to every team after Tom Brady broke two tablets on the sideline in Week 2
Every NFL team will pay for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's rage. The league reportedly sent memos to all 32 teams before Week 3, warning them about breaking tablets after Brady smashed two of them during a Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints, per Fox's Jay Glazer.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Likely sitting out Week 3
Poyer (foot) is not expected to play Sunday at Miami, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports. Poyer practiced in a limited capacity this week and appeared to be trending in the right direction, but it now appears he'll probably need to sit out at least one game as he recovers from a foot injury. With Micah Hyde (neck) on the injured reserve list, Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin may both have to start Sunday and would be in for a tough test against Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
CBS Sports
Commanders' Carson Wentz: Collapses against pass rush
Wentz completed 25 of 43 passes for 211 yards and rushed three times for 22 yards against Philadelphia on Sunday. He also committed two fumbles, losing one. Wentz didn't throw any interceptions, but he lost a fumble and took nine sacks and 17 hits in a dreary game where Washington was dominated from almost start to finish. Washington has called a pass-happy offense with Wentz and his first two games were much more successful, so he has a shot to get himself together and bounce back against Dallas in Week 4.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Landon Dickerson: Questionable to face Commanders
Dickerson (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Commanders. Dickerson is trending the wrong way, as he logged a limited practice Thursday prior to being sidelined Friday. Nevertheless, there's still a chance he'll serve as the Eagles' starting right guard in Sunday's divisional matchup.
CBS Sports
Bills' Josh Allen: Massive statistical effort in loss
Allen completed 42 of 63 passes for 400 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Bills' 21-19 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday. He also rushed eight times for 47 yards and committed three fumbles, losing one. Allen's final numbers certainly won't disappoint fantasy managers, and they're all...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Raekwon Davis: Deemed questionable for Sunday
Davis (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bills, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports. Davis logged back-to-back limited practices after being a full participant Wednesday, putting his status for Week 3 in jeopardy. Despite being listed as questionable with a knee issue, the third-year defensive tackle suited up for the season opener and has logged 62 snaps and seven tackles through the first two weeks. It's unclear if his current knee issue is related to the one he had before the season, but if that's the case, it could be an issue that lingers for an extended period. If Davis is unable to suit up, John Jenkins would be a candidate for an increased role.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' James Conner: Optimism regarding Sunday availability
Conner, who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams with an ankle injury, is slated to test things out pre-game, but there is optimism he'll play in the contest, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Conner missed Wednesday's practice before returning to limited sessions Thursday and...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Kendall Hinton: Will be active vs. San Francisco
Denver elevated Hinton from its practice squad Saturday for Week 3. It's Hinton's second consecutive week on the active roster after he caught his only target for 20 yards in Week 2 versus Houston. With Jerry Jeudy (ribs) and KJ Hamler (knee/hip) both questionable for Sunday's contest, Hinton could very well be a top-three option in the Broncos' passing attack when they take on the Niners.
CBS Sports
Bills' Tim Settle: Questionable for Week 3 return
Settle (calf) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Settle missed the Bills' Week 2 victory but logged three limited practices leading up to the showdown in Miami. With both Ed Oliver (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) ruled out, Settle could have a big role along the defensive line if he is cleared to play.
CBS Sports
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown: Plays through ankle issue
St. Brown recorded six receptions on nine targets for 73 yards in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Vikings. St. Brown tied for the team lead in receptions and set up a two-yard touchdown for Jamaal Williams with a 30-yard catch and run midway through the first quarter. He lacked some explosiveness on his catches for the rest of the game, and he told reporters after the game that he rolled his right ankle during the second quarter, per Eric Woodyard of ESPN.com. St. Brown expects to suit up for a Week 4 matchup against the Seahawks, but his status will be worth monitoring throughout the week.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Questionable to return Sunday
Goedert (shin) is questionable to return Sunday against the Commanders, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports. Goedert caught three passes for 26 yards and a touchdown before suffering the injury. If he's unable to return, Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra would be candidates for increased roles.
CBS Sports
Marlins' Edward Cabrera: Exits with ankle strain
Cabrera had X-rays come back negative and was diagnosed with a low-grade right ankle strain after he exited Sunday's game against the Nationals, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Cabrera tweaked his ankle while fielding a bunt during the fourth inning and was lifted from the contest, though he pleaded...
CBS Sports
Titans' Taylor Lewan: Now officially on IR
Tennessee placed Lewan (knee) on its injured reserve list Saturday, Howard Balzer of SI.com reports. Before the move, Lewan announced that he would be out for the remainder of the 2022 season via his podcast, "Bussin' With the Boys." Per coach Mike Vrabel, Dennis Daley will replace Lewan as the Titans' starting left tackle for the rest of the campaign.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' James Washington: Recovery on schedule
Washington (foot) was spotted doing on-field work Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. The wide receiver has yet to make his Cowboys debut after suffering a foot fracture in early August, but Washington hasn't had any setbacks in his rehab. He'll be eligible to come off IR ahead of a Week 5 tilt with the Rams, but it's not yet clear if he'll be ready to suit up by then. It's also not clear what the former Steeler's role in the Dallas offense will be. CeeDee Lamb remains the team's No. 1 receiver, and Michael Gallup (knee) could rejoin the lineup as soon as Monday against the Giants, potentially leaving Washington to compete for the No. 3 spot with Noah Brown.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Justin Houston: Forced out Sunday
Houston (groin) is questionable to return against the Patriots on Sunday. Houston exited after sustaining a groin injury during the first half against New England, leaving the Ravens' already depleted outside linebacker corps even more shorthanded. With Tyus Bowser (Achilles) and David Ojabo (Achilles) both still out, expect recent acquisitions Jason Pierre-Paul and Brandon Copeland to see increased usage Sunday.
CBS Sports
Bills' Mitch Morse: Will miss Week 3
Morse (elbow) is inactive Week 3 against the Dolphins. Morse did enter the week with a "questionable" tag, but it's a bit surprising to see him inactive given the trio of limited practices he logged this week. Greg Mancz appears to be the primary candidate to fill in at center in his stead.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jake Kumerow: Exits game Sunday
Kumerow (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's matchup against the Dolphins. Kumerow picked up an ankle injury during the first half versus Miami, though the exact nature and severity of this issue are still unknown. Though the 30-year-old has not played much of a factor in the receiving game this season, his absence will leave the Bills' wide receiver corps shorthanded after Khalil Shakir (coach's decision) was ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's contest.
CBS Sports
Packers' Sammy Watkins: Another DNP on Friday
Watkins (hamstring) remained sidelined at Friday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports. After practicing on a limited basis Wednesday, Watkins finished the week with consecutive absences, so he's trending in the wrong direction heading into Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Fellow wide receiver Randall Cobb (illness) sat out again as well, while Allen Lazard (ankle) and Christian Watson (hamstring) returned to the practice field. If neither Watkins nor Cobb recover by Sunday, Green Bay's receiving corps would be led by Lazard, Watson and Romeo Doubs.
CBS Sports
Saints' Michael Thomas: To be evaluated in practice
Coach Dennis Allen said that Thomas (foot) will be evaluated throughout the week as the Saints prepare for their Week 4 game against the Vikings in London, John SIgler of USA Today Saints Wire reports. Thomas was one of three Saints wide receivers to exit early against the Panthers, as...
