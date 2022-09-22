Alongside Providing High-Quality Products, The US Lipcare Brand Serves As An Advocate For Sustainability & Animal Protection. Founded by pet-loving entrepreneurs, CATISS is a modern beauty-care brand that strives to go beyond the business of selling its products. The company supports animal welfare, ensuring that products are not tested on animals. Additionally, it contributes to sustainability through the use of eco-friendly materials and recyclable packaging.

PET SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO