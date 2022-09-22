ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. APARTMENT AND RETAIL BUILDING: 128 E. Third St., Bethlehem. The Bethlehem Historic Conservation Commission granted a "COA" or certificate of appropriateness to Rocco Ayvazov's plan for...
BETHLEHEM, PA
progressivegrocer.com

ShopRite Store Expands Kosher Offering, Adds Fresh to Table Concept

The ShopRite of Garden State Pavilions, located at 2240 Marlton Pike W, in Cherry Hill, N.J., has completed a multimillion-dollar renovation that includes an expanded Kosher Experience section, additional fresh prepared food departments as part of the new Fresh to Table section, and various services and products. Adhering to nationally...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Initial 102K-square-foot redevelopment of Martin Tower as Tower Place gets public review

The first phase of Martin Tower’s redevelopment into what’s being called Tower Place were reviewed Thursday night by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. Martin Tower at 1170 Eighth Ave. in Bethlehem was the headquarters of the former Bethlehem Steel Corp., built in 1972 and imploded in 2019 after having sat vacant since 2007 following the bankruptcy and closure of its parent company.
BETHLEHEM, PA
nerej.com

Villamagna and Stewart of Cronheim arranges $9 million permanent financing for Quakertown Plaza

Quakertown, PA Cronheim Mortgage has arranged $9 million in permanent financing for Quakertown Plaza, a 210,000 s/f grocery-anchored community shopping center, located in Bucks County. The loan was structured on a 20-year self-liquidating basis and was placed with one of Cronheim’s life insurance company correspondents. Allison Villamagna and Andrew Stewart represented the borrower, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADCO group.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

Vape Store Opens in Hellertown Shopping Center

Several months after signs advertising a new vape store went up, the business has officially opened its doors in the Shoppes at Hellertown on Main Street. Good Guy Vapes is now open in a space that previously housed a cell phone store. Coupons that were recently mailed to Hellertown area...
HELLERTOWN, PA
WHYY

Michener Museum traces the history of America through shoes

What can we learn about America by looking at our shoes?. Particularly shoes for women: Mary Janes, T-straps, stilettos, peep-toes, lace-ups, sling-backs, sandals, boudoir slippers. More than 100 pairs of shoes spanning the last 184 years are on view at the Michener Art Museum in Doylestown, Pa. “Shoes can tell...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Former Kennedy-Kenrick High School Site: Out with Lockers/Lunch Rooms, In with Lawns/Living Rooms

One of the design interiors for the residential construction proposed in Norristown at the former Kennedy-Kendrick High School location. The years-long effort to repurpose the Norristown real estate that once housed Kennedy-Kenrick High School has received preliminary approval of its progress. Justin Heinze did the deed of reporting the advances in the Norristown Patch.
NORRISTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Westgate Mall liquor store now open at temporary mall site

Fine Wine & Good Spirits at the Westgate Mall in Bethlehem is now operating out of its temporary mall site. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board closed the store at 2289 Schoenersville Road on Wednesday due to ongoing renovations. It opened at 9 a.m. Thursday at a new spot in the mall, 2359 Schoenersville Road, according to board press secretary Shawn Kelly.
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Philly

Why Philadelphia needs to track soon-to-be-named Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We are at the height of hurricane season and there are currently four named systems and one additional area of interest in the Atlantic. The Delaware Valley needs to keep a close eye on one of these systems, Tropical Depression Nine in the Caribbean. It is expected to intensify and become Tropical Storm Ian by Saturday.Ian's path will take it toward Cuba where landfall is possible Monday as a hurricane after which it will then enter the Gulf of Mexico where the extremely warm water in the upper 80s and low 90s will allow strengthening to a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

