Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. APARTMENT AND RETAIL BUILDING: 128 E. Third St., Bethlehem. The Bethlehem Historic Conservation Commission granted a "COA" or certificate of appropriateness to Rocco Ayvazov's plan for...
ShopRite Store Expands Kosher Offering, Adds Fresh to Table Concept
The ShopRite of Garden State Pavilions, located at 2240 Marlton Pike W, in Cherry Hill, N.J., has completed a multimillion-dollar renovation that includes an expanded Kosher Experience section, additional fresh prepared food departments as part of the new Fresh to Table section, and various services and products. Adhering to nationally...
26-Acre Property for Sale in Elverson Was the Last Iron Furnace to Operate in Chester County
A 26-acre property in Elverson known as the Isabella Furnace house was the last iron furnace to operate in Chester County, and it’s now on the market for $2.1 million, writes Sandy Smith for Philadelphia magazine. Built in 1835 and named after Isabella Potts, the wife of ironmaker Henry...
For Sale | 1520 Pennllyn Pike | Blue Bell | Mia Palatano of the HOW Group
Mia Palatano of HOW Group at Compass added a new listing for sale at 1520 Pennllyn Pike in Blue Bell. There is an open house on Sunday September 25th from 1:00pm to 3:00pm . For additional details, click here. Surrounded by mature trees and lush landscaping, this 6 bedroom, 4.5...
Rocket launch lights up sky around Philadelphia region
Did you see it? A rocket launch lit up the night sky around the Philadelphia region Saturday.
Initial 102K-square-foot redevelopment of Martin Tower as Tower Place gets public review
The first phase of Martin Tower’s redevelopment into what’s being called Tower Place were reviewed Thursday night by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission. Martin Tower at 1170 Eighth Ave. in Bethlehem was the headquarters of the former Bethlehem Steel Corp., built in 1972 and imploded in 2019 after having sat vacant since 2007 following the bankruptcy and closure of its parent company.
Villamagna and Stewart of Cronheim arranges $9 million permanent financing for Quakertown Plaza
Quakertown, PA Cronheim Mortgage has arranged $9 million in permanent financing for Quakertown Plaza, a 210,000 s/f grocery-anchored community shopping center, located in Bucks County. The loan was structured on a 20-year self-liquidating basis and was placed with one of Cronheim’s life insurance company correspondents. Allison Villamagna and Andrew Stewart represented the borrower, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADCO group.
Vape Store Opens in Hellertown Shopping Center
Several months after signs advertising a new vape store went up, the business has officially opened its doors in the Shoppes at Hellertown on Main Street. Good Guy Vapes is now open in a space that previously housed a cell phone store. Coupons that were recently mailed to Hellertown area...
Michener Museum traces the history of America through shoes
What can we learn about America by looking at our shoes?. Particularly shoes for women: Mary Janes, T-straps, stilettos, peep-toes, lace-ups, sling-backs, sandals, boudoir slippers. More than 100 pairs of shoes spanning the last 184 years are on view at the Michener Art Museum in Doylestown, Pa. “Shoes can tell...
Former Kennedy-Kenrick High School Site: Out with Lockers/Lunch Rooms, In with Lawns/Living Rooms
One of the design interiors for the residential construction proposed in Norristown at the former Kennedy-Kendrick High School location. The years-long effort to repurpose the Norristown real estate that once housed Kennedy-Kenrick High School has received preliminary approval of its progress. Justin Heinze did the deed of reporting the advances in the Norristown Patch.
Fitch Drops Tower Health Credit Rating; Hospital Leaders’ Blood Pressures Rise in Response
Tower Health's corporate woes continue with a precipitous credit-rating downgrade from Fitch.Image via iStock. Fitch Ratings has knocked three levels off the Tower Health credit rating, landing it in a “CCC+” financial position. Harold Brubaker covered the downgrade in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Visiting Pennsylvania This Fall? Where to Go, What to See
Say, you have a long weekend in Pennsylvania. Not a whole lot of time to cover an entire state, but still plenty of time to explore. Here are a handful of recommendations of where to go and what to see, covering everything from history to culture, nature and food.
Castle in Doylestown Set For A Large Makeover, With a Community Center Being Added to Property
The castle will undergo needed renovations to keep it in top shape for all visitors. A popular castle that doubles as a museum will soon have its property revamped with much-needed add-ons and refurbishments. Bo Koltnow wrote about the Bucks County estate for WFMZ 69. Fonthill Castle, a regal estate...
A New Invasive Pest Has Arrived in Montgomery County, and It’s Not the Spotted Lanternfly
The invasive New Zealand mudsnail, which was present in Pennsylvania in only four bodies of water until recently, has spread rapidly in the past several years and has now reached Montgomery County, writes Marcus Schneck for the Harrisburg Patriot-News. Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission surveys from 2020 revealed that the...
U.S. task force recommends routine anxiety screening; Lehigh Valley doctor supports tests
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – For the first time, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is recommending that adults under age 65 get routine anxiety screenings. About one in four for men and about 40% of women suffer from anxiety, said Dr. Michael Carnathan, who owns Arrow Primary Care in Bethlehem.
4 New Restaurants Coming To Quaker Bridge Mall This October
I know a lot of Mercer County residents are about to be excited about this! It’s official that the Quaker Bridge Mall is expanding its food options this fall, and they really covered all of the bases with their new additions. It’s been a little over 10 years since...
35th Celtic Classic to bring culture, festival and crownings to Historic Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Celtic Classic is coming back to Historic Bethlehem this weekend, bringing the historic cultures of the British Isles, competitions, food, music and vendors for the event’s 35th anniversary. The event, on the grounds under the Hill to Hill Bridge and historic Bethlehem, will be 4-10...
Westgate Mall liquor store now open at temporary mall site
Fine Wine & Good Spirits at the Westgate Mall in Bethlehem is now operating out of its temporary mall site. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board closed the store at 2289 Schoenersville Road on Wednesday due to ongoing renovations. It opened at 9 a.m. Thursday at a new spot in the mall, 2359 Schoenersville Road, according to board press secretary Shawn Kelly.
Why Philadelphia needs to track soon-to-be-named Tropical Storm Ian in the Caribbean
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- We are at the height of hurricane season and there are currently four named systems and one additional area of interest in the Atlantic. The Delaware Valley needs to keep a close eye on one of these systems, Tropical Depression Nine in the Caribbean. It is expected to intensify and become Tropical Storm Ian by Saturday.Ian's path will take it toward Cuba where landfall is possible Monday as a hurricane after which it will then enter the Gulf of Mexico where the extremely warm water in the upper 80s and low 90s will allow strengthening to a...
Looking To Recycle Your Old Electronics? Bring Them To This Bucks County High School
A local politician is hosting an electronics recycling event at a Bucks County high school for community members to partake in. Senator Steve Santarsiero will be hosting an Electronics Recycling & Food Drive at Central Bucks High School East on Sept. 24. The event will be held from 10 AM to noon.
