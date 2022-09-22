ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One of the best crime thrillers of the 1990s celebrates 25 years of being underrated

These days, James Mangold is a veteran of big budget blockbusters and acclaimed prestige dramas alike, having helmed The Wolverine, Logan, Indiana Jones 5, Knight and Day, Walk the Line, and 3:10 to Yuma to name but six, but his third directorial effort and breakthrough feature Cop Land still holds up as one of his very best.
wegotthiscovered.com

A sexy shoot ’em up that critics couldn’t stand pulls the trigger on Netflix

Luc Besson often tends to favor style over substance, and while it’s worked out pretty well for the prolific writer, director, and producer on a commercial level, a lot of his output tends to leave critics cold. 2019’s Anna remains his last feature from behind the camera, and it sums up the filmmaker’s sensibilities in a nutshell.
wegotthiscovered.com

What book is M. Night Shayamalan’s ‘Knock at the Cabin’ based on?

M. Night Shyamalan is the king of creepy and the master of the macabre. From The Sixth Sense to Signs, Shyamalan has been capturing our imaginations, and our nightmares, for years. With his next hit movie, the thriller Knock at The Cabin, just around the corner, we are sure it will be nothing less than horrifying.
wegotthiscovered.com

Leaked ‘Ant-Man 3’ footage has fans seriously concerned for Scott Lang’s well-being

Even though Marvel Studios tries as hard as possible to keep all of its major reveals and exclusive footage under wraps and unavailable for public consumption, it was inevitable that snippets of the various sizzle reels shown at D23 would eventually make their way online. Hot on the heels of the Loki season 2 trailer, footage from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has now followed suit.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paranormal Activity#Horror Film#Paramount Pictures#The Blair Witch Project
wegotthiscovered.com

Why is director David O. Russell so controversial?

David O. Russell‘s films are a big deal when it comes to award seasons. The director, producer, and screenwriter has been nominated for five Academy Awards and seven Golden Globes throughout his career. Movies like 2013’s American Hustle, 2004’s I Heart Huckabees, 2010’s The Fighter, and 2012’s Silver Linings Playbook have attracted awards and phenomenal casts, including repeat collaborators like Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, and Christian Bale.
wegotthiscovered.com

Will Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso be in ‘Andor?’

One of the more burning questions fans have from the Star Wars spinoff, Andor, is whether Felicity Jones’ Jyn Erso will make an appearance. The show is set during the period between the prequels and the original Star Wars trilogy, which is exceptionally fleshed out. That explains why we’re getting so much material from that period.
wegotthiscovered.com

10 best fall episodes and shows for cozy sweater weather

As summer comes to an end, fall brings with it a slew of new holidays, in addition to some cozy sweaters and plenty of strangely flavored beverages. If you’re looking for some TV to get you into the spirit of the season, then we’ve got you covered. We’ve broken down five of the best episodes and shows to watch as you’re getting ready for sweater weather. These are the shows that will make you feel like fall has finally arrived, whether you want something comforting or a little more unnerving.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Rings of Power’ News: Fans debate the place of politics in Middle-earth as the show retcons míthril’s history

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power remains a controversial show, even if the initial wave of backlash has somewhat diminished over the past couple of weeks, with the fandom taking a more measured stance on the Amazon adaptation and even acknowledging some of its scantily available strengths. Something even tells us that it will remain controversial long after the series has ended after its planned five-season run, if for nothing besides deviating ever so slightly from J.R.R. Tolkien’s established lore.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Rings of Power’: Who are those white-robed people?

It seems like it’s just not a complete episode of The Rings of Power unless we’re scratching our collective heads wondering who the latest mysterious cast additions are. And this week was no exception, giving audience members an entire trio of enigmatic white-robed figures to banter fan theories about for the coming week.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ thwarted at global box office by a decade-old film

Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling had its official theatrical release recently. However, despite the psychological thriller’s success, it couldn’t beat a decade-old box office darling during its recent re-release. Regardless, the film’s success has proved that any publicity is good publicity, after the constant drama during the film’s production and its official press tour at the Venice film festival 2022.
wegotthiscovered.com

Watch: ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 sneak peek teases a fan-favorite coming out of the shadows

Get your corsets and cravats at the ready, folks, as Bridgerton season 3 is coming. This past spring saw Netflix serve up the record-breaking second run of the smash-hit period romance and the streamer isn’t wasting any time in giving the people what they want in the form of another batch of episodes full of extravagant balls, violin covers of contemporary pop songs, and the steamiest stares on TV.
wegotthiscovered.com

Why would anyone want to live in the MCU’s New York?

New York, New York—the city that never sleeps and the center of the Marvel multiverse. In the MCU, it’s where Stark Tower once turned into Avengers Tower, and where you’ll probably soon see the Baxter Building with a distinctive skyline packed with unique heroes. Plenty of characters...
wegotthiscovered.com

A dismal bargain basement action thriller scrapes the barrel on the streaming Top 10

When it comes to naming the former A-list stars that are now found trawling the depths of the B, C, or even D-tier action thriller circuit, it’s very easy to forget about Antonio Banderas in among the Nicolas Cages, John Travoltas, Bruce Willis’, and John Cusacks of the industry, but The Enforcer is one of just many routine runners and gunners the Academy Award-nominated Spaniard has lent his talents to over the years.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘She-Hulk’ drops its most disappointing episode yet as season 2 hopes rise for another MCU series

Well, that’s what we get for raising our hopes. After last week’s episode ended with a major promise that Daredevil was coming next time, this Thursday’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law installment decided to troll audiences by offering up a “self-contained wedding episode” instead of the superhero team-up we were all psyched for. In happier news, the chances of another MCU series getting a sophomore run just shot up. Let’s dive into another Marvel news roundup!
