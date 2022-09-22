ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

theonlycolors.com

Notes & Quotes: Michigan State players search for answers following loss to Minnesota

Michigan State redshirt junior quarterback Payton Thorne entered Spartan Stadium’s media room, perused the lights and cameras awaiting him, and exhaled. He settled and prepared to answer for himself and his team after suffering a 34-7 blowout loss to Minnesota at home. As head coach Mel Tucker noted that it’s easy to “fly off the handle” after losses like the one his Spartans endured Saturday night, he largely deferred to watching film to explain MSU’s miscues. Thorne followed suit.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Game Thread: Minnesota Golden Gophers at Michigan State Spartans

The No. 21/RV Michigan State Spartans return to Spartan Stadium this afternoon for the Big Ten season opener. On the opposite sideline of MSU, the Minnesota Golden Gophers are back in East Lansing for the first time in nine seasons and for the first matchup against Michigan State since 2017 (a victory for the Spartans in Minneapolis).
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

TOC Staff Picks: Minnesota vs. Michigan State

Coming off of its first loss of the season, the schedule doesn’t get any easier for Michigan State, as the Minnesota Golden Gophers come to East Lansing on Saturday. Associated Press Poll voters see these teams as near equals, with both receiving more than 45 points in the latest AP Poll. However, after a lackluster performance on the West Coast, bettors are favoring Minnesota in this matchup.
EAST LANSING, MI
East Lansing, MI
East Lansing, MI
East Lansing, MI
theonlycolors.com

Projecting Michigan State’s starters and depth chart versus Minnesota

The Michigan State Spartans will host the Minnesota Golden Gophers to open up Big Ten Conference play this Saturday, 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time, on the Big Ten Network. Minnesota comes in at 3-0, with all of the Gophers’ victories in decisive fashion against weak competition. Meanwhile, the Spartans seek to bounce back from a road loss against the Washington Huskies.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State Keys To Victory: Minnesota

Michigan State is in wounded-animal mode. The secondary was exposed against Washington in a 39-28 loss. Mel Tucker’s squad is in need of a bounce-back win. Minnesota stands in the way of that happening on Saturday. The Golden Gophers are coached by P.J. Fleck. Fleck is 0-3 all time...
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Minnesota vs. Michigan State: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Michigan State Spartans return to Spartan Stadium to open Big Ten play as the Minnesota Golden Gophers visit East Lansing for the first time since 2013. The teams were originally scheduled to play one another in Spartan Stadium in 2020 before the shortened season canceled the matchup. As a result, the last meeting came in 2017 in Minneapolis.
EAST LANSING, MI
theonlycolors.com

Michigan State announces weekly captains versus Minnesota

The Michigan State football team announced its weekly captains for the clash with Minnesota on Saturday. Some familiar faces received the honors ahead of the home game with Minnesota this weekend, with quarterback Payton Thorne (offense) and defensive end Jacoby Windmon (defense) each representing the Spartans for the third time this season. They are joined by long snapper Hank Pepper (special teams), with Pepper making his first appearance as a team captain this season.
EAST LANSING, MI

