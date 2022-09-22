Mississippi State welcomed a group of Black pioneer students from the 1960s and 1970s back to campus this weekend [Sept. 23-24] to begin work on an MSU Television Center documentary film honoring their experiences. Pictured are Calvin McGill of Louisville; Linda Robinson Milton and Doug Milton of South Thomaston, Maine; Vernon White of Yazoo City; Coleman Wicks of Marietta, Georgia; and retired U.S. Army Col. Robert Barnes of Byram. The taping was held in the historic YMCA Building, where many of these graduates were active in student organizations. Work on the documentary will continue over the coming months as other Black MSU alumni are able to return to take part in the project.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO