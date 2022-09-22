Read full article on original website
Related
msstate.edu
MSU, Appalachian Regional Commission, local partners kickoff virtual reality career and job training initiative
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State University is kicking off an Appalachian Regional Commission-funded initiative to expand career exploration and job training opportunities in five counties by implementing virtual reality. MSU’s Research and Curriculum Unit hosted a kickoff event this week with state and federal ARC representatives, as well as representatives from...
msstate.edu
MSU alumni return for documentary work
Mississippi State welcomed a group of Black pioneer students from the 1960s and 1970s back to campus this weekend [Sept. 23-24] to begin work on an MSU Television Center documentary film honoring their experiences. Pictured are Calvin McGill of Louisville; Linda Robinson Milton and Doug Milton of South Thomaston, Maine; Vernon White of Yazoo City; Coleman Wicks of Marietta, Georgia; and retired U.S. Army Col. Robert Barnes of Byram. The taping was held in the historic YMCA Building, where many of these graduates were active in student organizations. Work on the documentary will continue over the coming months as other Black MSU alumni are able to return to take part in the project.
msstate.edu
Honoring the Past
Fifty years ago, Frank Dowsing Jr. and Robert Bell became the first African American football players to suit up for Mississippi State. The university honored their bravery and courage with a special recognition of their families on Saturday during the Bulldogs’ 45-15 win over Bowling Green.
Comments / 0