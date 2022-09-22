ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AOL Corp

Coach Outlet just dropped a sitewide sale to end all sitewide sales — save up to 75%!

If you've always coveted a Coach bag but just couldn't justify the splurge, well, now's you can! Coach Outlet just launched an incredible sale — we're talking up to 75% off hundreds of styles, thanks to the additional 15% off sitewide with code FRIENDS15. The discounts are pretty fabulous, and we're taking advantage by showing you just a smattering of the stunning designs for which this classic brand is recognized — all on sale. Plus, standard shipping is free! Styles are selling out quickly, so start browsing and get something special into your cart.
People

Amazon's Secret Outlet Dropped 200+ Last-Chance Decor and Furniture Deals, and Prices Start at $13

Save up to 61 percent on patio sets, desks, cozy bedding, throw pillows, and more As you pull out your seasonal items from storage, you might be realizing that your fall decorations are not up to par. And chances are, your furniture hasn't had a refresh in forever. Let this be a sign to make some upgrades with stylish picks that all happen to be on sale at Amazon — for up to 61 percent off.  While Amazon's Outlet has become a go-to for savvy shoppers, one spot...
Slate

My Friend Is Scamming Charities to Afford “Fun” Things

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Lillian, Athena, and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) “Lucy” and I are both 34 and have been friends since middle school. She is the single mom of a teenager whose father is not in the picture and has not been interested in dating since giving birth. Lucy grew up dirt poor and suffered a lot from her parents’ bad choices, so being an intelligent person she has always been very savvy about saving and cautious about spending. As a result, she has over $6,000 in savings, despite making a very low salary as a library worker without a college degree and having no help from a partner.
goodmorningamerica.com

Shop outerwear and accessories from The Pioneer Woman's new collection

The Pioneer Woman has done it again. Following the launch of her new fall apparel line at Walmart, Ree Drummond has launched a new outerwear and accessory line exclusively available online at the retailer's website. The new collection is a natural extension of Drummond's evolving line that adds a little...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
thespruce.com

How to Arrange a Small Bedroom With a Queen Bed

Maybe you're moving homes with your existing queen mattress and are worried about how it will fit into a new, smaller sized bedroom. Or perhaps you're living in an apartment and are wondering if upgrading from a full to a queen is at all possible without feeling majorly cramped. The good news is that according to designers, working a queen sized bed into a compact bedroom is entirely possible.
KTEN.com

Fun Family Tree Activities for Preschoolers to Do at Home with the Family

Originally Posted On: https://bippermedia.com/fun-family-tree-activities-for-preschoolers-to-do-at-home-with-the-family/. There are many fun family tree activities for preschoolers to do at home with the family. These activities can help young children to learn about their family history, their heritage, and is a great way for the family to bond with each other. Keep reading to...
SheKnows

These ‘Insanely Comfortable’ Slippers Are the Perfect Alternative for the Tiktok-Famous Pillow Slides — & Are Only $20 for the Next 8 Hours

So there are quite a few things TikTok has made us buy on Amazon — from home organization products to alternatives we were so quick to buy. This time around, it’s an Amazon famous alternative for a TikTok famous product. A TikToker by the name of @bbyklaric was one of many who showed off her Pillow Slides, making everyone want to snag a pair of their own. But the Pillow Slides can be a bit pricey for some, leaving many to go on the hunt for a perfect alternative. Thus, Amazon shoppers found an amazing, nearly identical pair from a store...
DoYouRemember?

Family Hides School-Aged Child In Car Seat To Avoid Paying For Disney Ticket

Presently, Disney world tickets are selling at an alarming price due to the high inflation rate the world is experiencing at the moment. This has placed a lot of strain on families as children are still clamoring that their parents take them to the park. However, some parents are caving into their ward’s demand by taking loans, while others try to play foul all in a bid to fulfill their wishes. Who do we blame, Disney World, child, or parent?
CNN

The best nonstick pans of 2022

A quality nonstick pan is a true kitchen essential; from stir-fries to burgers to omelets, the stovetop staple basically does it all. And after we tested some from top brands, we found out you don't have to spend a fortune on a good one, either.
msn.com

I've been a chef for years. Here are my 4 tips for making the perfect grilled cheese.

Grilled cheese is nostalgic comfort food at its finest. Nothing satisfies like thick slices of toasty bread with a layer of melty cheese slipping down the sides. In the US, early forms of the classic sandwich were typically served open-faced — made easier by the inventions of pre-sliced bread and cheese singles. But there are versions of toasted cheese sandwiches across the world.
