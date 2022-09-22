ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

Felon arrested in hammer attack that left Garden Grove man in critical condition

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Sept. 22 AM Edition) 02:02

A 36-year-old felon faces charges of attacking another man with a hammer at a Garden Grove bar, according to police.

Jesse Bizarro was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Tuesday. At the time of the attack, Bizarro was free on $5,000 bail in a vandalism case out of Anaheim.

Police say Bizarro attacked a 40-year-old resident of Garden Grove at about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Glen Bar & Grill in the 13000 block of Garden Grove Boulevard. Investigators say they don't know what provoked the attack yet because Bizarro did not appear to have any prior relationship with the man.

The unidentified man was still in critical condition Wednesday, police said.

Bizarro has a lengthy criminal history, including two prior strike convictions, according to court records. He pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon and gang activity in January of 2007, and again to assault with a deadly weapon in 2004.

His most recent arrest was on Aug. 21 for vandalism. He was able to post bail and was released on Aug. 30, according to court records.

